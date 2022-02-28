U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,305.75
    -74.25 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,534.00
    -460.00 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,965.00
    -215.50 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.10
    -41.90 (-2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.91
    +4.32 (+4.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.30
    +14.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.35 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1172
    -0.0099 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.59
    +2.27 (+7.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3354
    -0.0056 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6020
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,342.34
    -493.39 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.35
    +4.24 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.38
    -87.08 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

CENTRALNIC GROUP ANNOUNCES RECORD PERFORMANCE IN 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNIC.L

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the online marketplace for online presence and customer acquisition tools, is pleased to announce its unaudited preliminary results for the financial year 2021, demonstrating record revenue growth and profitability, with organic growth at 39% for the year.

CentralNic Group PLC (PRNewsfoto/CentralNic Group PLC)
CentralNic Group PLC (PRNewsfoto/CentralNic Group PLC)

CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC) announceS its unaudited results for 2021, with organic growth at 39% for the year.

Both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA have increased year-on-year to record levels, driven by a combination of acquisitions and strong organic growth. Total revenue (including acquisitions) increased by 71% to USD 410.5 million, from USD 240 million in 2020. CentralNic Group's Net revenue (gross profit) increased by 58% to USD 118.5 million, while Adjusted EBITDA increased by 57% to USD 46.3 million.

More than 99% of CentralNic Group's total revenue was generated by recurring-revenue products. This, combined with an exceptionally strong start into the year augurs well for the Company's performance in 2022.

The record organic growth in 2021 demonstrates CentralNic Group's success in capitalising on the investments that it has undertaken during the pandemic to thrive as the world comes out of lockdown.

The audited annual report and accounts for 2021 will be published in early April 2022.

Ben Crawford, CEO of CentralNic, commented: "CentralNic has enjoyed a very strong 2021 across both our online presence subscription products and our privacy-safe online marketing technologies – achieving record organic growth of 39% for the year. Significant investment in human resources, restructuring and market-leading products has contributed to the Group meeting market expectations.

These robust results reflect CentralNic's continued success in sourcing, completing and integrating transformative acquisitions and driving the organic growth of the business. The pipeline of future acquisition targets remains strong and we are confident in continuing our trajectory towards joining the ranks of the global leaders in our industry."

About CentralNic

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a global tech company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which drives the growth of the global digital economy by providing businesses around the world with tools to build their online presence and to win customers and earn revenues online. The Company complements its organic growth with target acquisitions of cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms. CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of online presence and online marketing services on a subscription or pay per use basis. For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

For further information please contact CentralNic Group at media@centralnic.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centralnic-group-announces-record-performance-in-2021-301491198.html

SOURCE CentralNic Group

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    At 0800 GMT the rouble was trading at 95.48 to the U.S. dollar, down 15% from Friday's close, and at 107.3550 per euro, 15.4% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade. It had earlier touched a record low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS. On Monday, the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% in an emergency move to support the rouble and address inflation risks.

  • Russia Banks Raise Key Rates by 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Russia Hikes Rates to Highest Since 2003, Adds Capital Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate to

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Losses As Russia Banks Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • Liquidity Vanishes Across Russia Assets With Ruble Plunging

    (Bloomberg) -- ‘Too risky to deal in’ is the mantra from foreign-exchange to equities trading floors as investors step back from dealing with Russian assets. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysSpr

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • Here’s What Investors Say as Crisis in Ukraine Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- As the conflict in Ukraine deepens and the fallout from increasingly tough sanctions on Russia reverberate through global markets, investors are rushing to keep up. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In,

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ). The company's stock saw...

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • Russia hikes rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

    The rouble hit a low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS after President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, while the West imposed harsh sanctions against Russia. The central bank, which says it targets inflation at 4% and will do all necessary to ensure financial stability, said the rate increase will bring deposit rates to levels "needed to compensate for the increased depreciation and inflation risks".

  • ECB says Russia bank subsidiary likely to fail

    An Austria-based subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Sberbank has been ruled likely to fail after depositors fled due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stocks set for a painful week as conflict intensifies; bonds to gain

    World markets were set for another tumultuous week after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and as fighting intensified for a fourth day. U.S. stocks have fallen nearly 8% so far this year, on track for the worst annual start since 2009, and worries over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine has shaken markets across the world. "Nobody likes uncertainty, investors certainly dislike uncertainty and we are looking at a pretty protracted conflict," said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at UBP.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman & Lead Director Of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), S. Ishrak, Has Just Spent US$497k Buying 31% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • Can Virgin Galactic Save Itself From Disaster?

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) was always a binary stock for investors, given the nature of the business. For much of the last two years, the downside for Virgin Galactic seemed to be more likely than any upside. Delays called the company's operations into question, and insiders have been selling shares to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.