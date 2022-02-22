U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

Update: Centre Block construction site reopens as of Tuesday, February 22

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The safety and security of workers on Parliament Hill is a top priority for Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC). Following consultations with the Senate of Canada and House of Commons administrations, and the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS), PSPC has announced, in collaboration with the Centre Block construction manager, PCL/ED, that the Centre Block site will reopen as of Tuesday, February 22, and will resume construction activities. This will include the resumption of blasting activities onsite and an increase in construction vehicles throughout the downtown core.

PSPC continues to work in close collaboration with the Parliamentary Protective Service, the House of Commons, the Senate of Canada and the Library of Parliament, and will adjust our activities, as needed.

To report unusual activity or to get emergency assistance, please call the PPS emergency line at 613-992-7000, or call 9-1-1.

Questions and inquiries related to security measures undertaken throughout the Parliamentary Precinct should be forwarded to the PPS at communications@pps-spp.parl.gc.ca.

