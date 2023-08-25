Centrepoint Alliance (ASX:CAF) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.02

Centrepoint Alliance Limited's (ASX:CAF) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.02 on 29th of September. This takes the dividend yield to 9.6%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Check out our latest analysis for Centrepoint Alliance

Centrepoint Alliance's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Centrepoint Alliance was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 118% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 74.3% if recent trends continue. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 49% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Centrepoint Alliance's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Centrepoint Alliance has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from A$0.022 total annually to A$0.025. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.4% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Centrepoint Alliance has been growing its earnings per share at 74% a year over the past five years. However, Centrepoint Alliance isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we wonder how quickly it will be able to grow in the future.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Centrepoint Alliance will make a great income stock. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Centrepoint Alliance that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.