Centrepoint Alliance (ASX:CAF) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At A$0.02

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of September to A$0.02. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 9.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Centrepoint Alliance's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Centrepoint Alliance's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 118% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 74.3% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 49% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Centrepoint Alliance's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Centrepoint Alliance has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.022 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.025. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.4% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Centrepoint Alliance's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Centrepoint Alliance has been growing its earnings per share at 74% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why Centrepoint Alliance is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Centrepoint Alliance's payments are rock solid. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Centrepoint Alliance that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

