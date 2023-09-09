Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Centrepoint Alliance's shares before the 14th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.02 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.025 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Centrepoint Alliance has a trailing yield of approximately 9.6% on its current stock price of A$0.26. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 77% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Centrepoint Alliance has grown its earnings rapidly, up 74% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past nine years, Centrepoint Alliance has increased its dividend at approximately 1.4% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Is Centrepoint Alliance an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and Centrepoint Alliance is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. Overall, Centrepoint Alliance looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Centrepoint Alliance for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Centrepoint Alliance you should be aware of.

