Centrex enters growth phase as it completes first significant phosphate sales

TheStreet.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified that Cathie Wood, Ark Investment Management CEO, played a role in his decision to scrap plans to take the electric vehicle maker public. Tesla shareholders are suing the company over losses they say they suffered when Musk tweeted he had "secured" money to take the company private at $420 per share. Musk told the court that Wood sent him a letter indicating small investors would like Tesla to stay publicly traded, Markets Insider reported.