Centrex enters growth phase as it completes first significant phosphate sales
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Centrex Ltd
Centrex Ltd (ASX: CXM) managing director Robert Mencel tells Proactive that completion of the company's first significant sales demonstrate it has moved into a growth stage as Australia’s major phosphate miner and exporter with the highest-grade deposits in the country. He says they have now allocated three years of production with substantial customers including Samsung.
