U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,000.10
    -16.85 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,653.85
    -80.11 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,253.25
    -81.02 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.26
    -6.35 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.35
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.70
    +7.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    -0.0220 (-0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2396
    +0.0065 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4900
    -0.6750 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,623.23
    -378.78 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.51
    +0.19 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Centrex enters growth phase as it completes first significant phosphate sales

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Centrex Ltd

Centrex Ltd (ASX: CXM) managing director Robert Mencel tells Proactive that completion of the company's first significant sales demonstrate it has moved into a growth stage as Australia’s major phosphate miner and exporter with the highest-grade deposits in the country. He says they have now allocated three years of production with substantial customers including Samsung.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/centrex-enters-growth-phase-as-it-completes-first-significant-phosphate-sales-328362478

Recommended Stories