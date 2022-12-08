U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

CENTRIA® Introduces Nova Fins for Commercial Building Exteriors, Empowers Architects to Reach New Level of Aesthetics

·2 min read

– Design Accent Compatible with Two Panel Profiles for Added Versatility –

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTRIA®, leading innovator and manufacturer of the world's most advanced building envelope wall and roof panels, is changing the conversation around aesthetics with the introduction of Nova Fins, custom-fabricated metal accent fins for the building facade. The aluminum fins integrate seamlessly with two of CENTRIA's leading metal panel profiles, enabling architects and designers to deliver unique visual elements on a wide variety of commercial construction projects.

Custom-fabricated metal accent fins for building facades.
Custom-fabricated metal accent fins for building facades.

"Architects and building owners want their project to stand out. They are constantly seeking new ways to distinguish the design of their building, and the appearance of the facade contributes substantially to first impressions and overall curb appeal," noted Julie Schessler, product manager, CENTRIA. "CENTRIA's new Nova Fins can have a dramatic impact on façade aesthetics, creating a visual dimension that can set a building apart. And they come with the material science and engineering know-how from CENTRIA that building professionals have relied upon for decades."

Available in folded or extruded aluminum, Nova Fins are manufactured in lengths of between four and 15 feet and in depths of 1.5 to four inches. The fins integrate horizontally with Formawall Dimension Series, a high-performance building envelope system that consolidates six wall components into one product and creates distinct architectural wall profiles to match any building design. Nova Fins also integrate vertically and horizontally with Intercept Modular Metal Panels. The panels deliver the protection of a rainscreen system with an architecturally pleasing exterior façade and are ideal for industries that include healthcare, pharmaceuticals, office buildings, retail and more.

CENTRIA backs Nova Fins with its state-of-the-art production process and in-house engineering and design services.

For more information, visit www.centria.com.

ABOUT CENTRIA

CENTRIA innovations in architectural metal wall and roof systems are helping building teams envision metal as the future of the building envelope. From inspiration through installation, CENTRIA provides the highest level of expertise including service and support from an elite Dealer Network. Based in Pittsburgh (Moon Township, Pa.), CENTRIA metal architectural systems are the perfect combination of science and aesthetics, offering advanced thermal and moisture protection technology, the broadest spectrum of design options, truly integrated components, and superior sustainability. CENTRIA is part of the Nucor Insulated Panel Group (NIPG). Visit us at www.centria.com.

Public Relations Contacts:

Amanda Storer
Director, Brand Marketing
CENTRIA
1720 Lakepointe Dr. Ste 101
Lewisville, TX 75057
(972) 221-6656 
AJStorer@centria.com

Jeff Donaldson
BLD Marketing
(412) 347-8039
jeff.donaldson@bld-marketing.com

Photos: https://bldpressroom.com/centria/novafins

(PRNewsfoto/CENTRIA)
(PRNewsfoto/CENTRIA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centria-introduces-nova-fins-for-commercial-building-exteriors-empowers-architects-to-reach-new-level-of-aesthetics-301698702.html

SOURCE CENTRIA

