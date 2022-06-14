U.S. markets closed

Centric Bank Appoints Todd Ferrara to Senior Vice President, Director of Cash Management

·3 min read
In this article:
  • CFCX

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Bank has appointed Todd Ferrara to Senior Vice President, Director of Cash Management, where he will lead the Cash Management department, announces Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation (OTC Pink: CFCX).

Centric Bank has appointed Todd Ferrara to Senior Vice President, Director of Cash Management.

Under Ferrara, the Cash Management team supports the seven financial centers and three loan production offices across Centric Bank's market areas in central Pennsylvania and suburban Philadelphia.

"We are thrilled to have Todd join our growing Philadelphia team. He brings over 25 years of banking experience to Centric Bank and has a proven record of success," says Husic. "He has spent the last 12 years of his career in the suburban Philadelphia market and will be located in the Devon Financial Center. Over 53% of our Centric Bank loan portfolio is generated in suburban Philadelphia, and we've only begun to tap into that potential. Todd's ability to envision cash management opportunities for our customers is vital to our compounding growth and allows our customers to spend more time on their business, not on their banking. Knowledge, trust, loyalty, and a genuine passion for helping businesses thrive make Todd a perfect fit for our relationship banking model."

As Director of Cash Management, Ferrara's responsibilities include sales leadership, business development, product management, and ensuring a responsive customer experience for Centric's cash management product suite. Reporting to Christopher Bickel, Market Leader Main Line, and Commercial Revenue Officer, Ferrara will also develop the growing cash management team; partner with commercial lenders and financial center teams to meet the banking needs of customers and prospects; and build relationships with Centric customers by providing exceptional solutions to their cash management needs.

"I am excited to lead our Cash Management team and happy to be part of the Centric Bank family," says Ferrara. "The Centric Bank Way culture is refreshing, and it's immediately evident why they are celebrated as a Best Banks to Work For. The people are wonderful! Their We Revolve Around You promise is true at every level of the bank. Centric Bank is all about relationships, valuing both the customers and the employees."

Before joining Centric Bank, Ferrara was at Bryn Mawr Trust in the role of SVP Small Business and Cash Management Manager. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Juniata College, Huntingdon, PA, and currently resides in Royersford, PA. He can be reached at tferrara@centricbank.com.

ABOUT CENTRIC BANK AND CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

An American Banker 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as commercial loan offices in Devon, Doylestown, Lancaster, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

Contact: Anne Deeter Gallaher
Tel. 717.580.4856
adg@deetergallahergroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centric-bank-appoints-todd-ferrara-to-senior-vice-president-director-of-cash-management-301568073.html

SOURCE Centric Bank

