Centric Consulting Earns All Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations

Centric Consulting
·3 min read

Centric is one of only 25 companies in the US that have achieved all six solution designations and earned the Cloud Partner designation under Microsoft’s new partner program

DAYTON, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centric Consulting, an international business and technology consulting firm, announced it has earned all six Microsoft Partnership designations under the new partnership program and is now a Microsoft Cloud Partner.

Centric is now among a limited number of companies across the US that have achieved all possible Solution Partner designations, including the special Microsoft Cloud Partner Solution Designation awarded only to Partners who have earned designations in all six solution areas.

Centric has been working diligently to align to the revamped Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. Each Solutions Partner designation has its own set of rigorous requirements, including documented successful client engagements, advanced technical certifications and proven experience leading implementations. Centric has earned all six designations, including:

  • Solutions Partner for Modern Work: helping clients boost their productivity and make the shift to hybrid work using Microsoft 365

  • Solutions Partner for Data and AI, Azure: helping clients manage and govern their data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions

  • Solutions Partner for Digital and App Innovation, Azure: helping clients modernize existing applications and build cloud-native apps

  • Solutions Partner for Infrastructure, Azure: helping clients accelerate migration of key infrastructure workloads to Azure

  • Solutions Partner for Business Applications: delivering client solutions with Dynamics 365 and Power Platform

  • Solutions Partner for Security: helping clients safeguard their entire organization with integrated security, compliance, and identity solutions.

“We recognize the benefits the new Microsoft Cloud Partner Program provides to customers as they look for a trusted source to validate the skills and experience of their Microsoft partner. These Solution Partner designations validate Centric as a Microsoft partner of choice,” said Maurice Faison, Centric’s Microsoft Partner Lead. “I’m proud of our teams’ dedication to obtaining the required certifications, the desire to stay at the forefront of each of their respective technology areas and the commitment to guiding our clients on their journeys implementing Microsoft technology.”

Centric has a longstanding partnership with Microsoft, having been a Gold partner for nearly a decade under the previous Microsoft Partner Network. Last year Microsoft named Centric as a finalist for their 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Community Response category.

To learn more about Centric’s Microsoft solutions and other capabilities, visit www.centricconsulting.com.

About Centric Consulting

Centric Consulting is an international management consulting firm with unmatched in-house expertise in business transformation, hybrid workplace strategy, technology implementation and adoption.

Founded in 1999 with a remote workforce, Centric has established a reputation for solving its clients’ toughest problems, delivering custom solutions, and bringing deeply experienced consultants centered on what’s best for your business.

In every project, you get a trusted Centric advisor averaging over 15 years of experience and the best talent from across the United States and India. Centric deliberately builds teams that can scale up or down quickly based on client needs, industry and desired outcome.

Headquartered in Ohio, with 1,500 employees and 14 locations, Centric has been honored over the years with over 100 awards for its commitment to employees, clients and communities. Most recently, the firm was recognized as one of Fast Company’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

Visit http://www.centricconsulting.com to learn more. Connect with Centric Consulting: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

CONTACT: Lindsay Dawson Centric Consulting 5172046734 lindsay.dawson@centricconsulting.com


