Centric Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings

14 min read
  • CFCX

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation ("Centric" or "the Company") (OTC: CFCX), the parent company of Centric Bank ("the Bank"), announced earnings and financial results for the first quarter 2022. Net income for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, totaled $2.8 million, or $0.33, per basic and diluted share.

Centric Financial Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Centric Financial Corp, Inc.)
Highlights of Performance:

  • Core net income increased $340 thousand, or 17%, from the fourth quarter 2021.

  • Tangible book value per share growth of 2% over the prior quarter and 10%, or $1.05 per share over the first quarter 2021.

  • Organic loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased $29 million from prior quarter.

  • Core deposits increased $62 million from prior quarter with noninterest bearing deposits at 28% of total deposits.

  • Return on Average Assets of 1.09% for first quarter 2022 compared to 1.50% for the fourth quarter 2021. The change is reflective of the decreased in PPP revenue from forgiveness processing and sale of PPP loans at year-end 2021.

Patricia A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Financial Corporation and Centric Bank stated, "We are pleased to deliver the first quarter financial results which represent solid earnings, growth in our balance sheet and non-interest income and a reduction in our adversely classified loans. Organic loan growth of $29 million, net of PPP, is great momentum to begin 2022. The 14% annualized growth was driven equally by commercial real estate and commercial lending (C&I). Our growth trajectory in the Philadelphia region continues, and as of the end of March, loans from this region represent 53% of our total portfolio. Driven largely by the C&I lending increase in the first quarter, noninterest bearing deposits grew by $17 million, or 7.4%.

We have also been focused on reducing our adversely classified loans, and at March 31, 2022, we delivered tangible results to decrease those loans by $7.7 million.

We surpassed our internal projections for the first quarter and our team is laser focused on executing our strategic initiatives and delivering smart profitable growth for our shareholders."

Results of Operations – First Quarter

First quarter 2022 net income of $2.8 million, or $0.33 per share, basic and diluted, down from net income of $3.8 million from the fourth quarter 2021. The change to the quarterly results is due to the reduction of PPP revenue which has been impacted by the $18 million decline in PPP balances from forgiveness processing and $16.6 million sale of those loans at year-end 2021. PPP revenue was $0.5 million and $2.3 million respectively. Net income excluding PPP was $2.4 million in the current quarter, increasing $339 thousand, or 17%, from the prior quarter. Net income decreased from the first quarter 2021 due to the reduction of $1.4 million in PPP revenue from significant PPP forgiveness. Net income exclusive of PPP revenue increased 12% over the first quarter of 2021.

The yield on the loan portfolio was 4.66% on March 31, 2022, which declined 61 basis points from the prior quarter due to reduction in PPP revenue which was elevated in the fourth quarter of 2021 by the recognition of $1.7 million from the sale of PPP loans. Cost of deposits reduced minimally from prior quarter and was reduced 7 basis points from the first quarter 2021. Current quarter's net interest margin was 3.90% versus 4.47% at fourth quarter 2021 and 3.98% at first quarter 2021.

Noninterest income totaled $927 thousand for the first quarter 2022, an increase of 16% over prior quarter with swap referral fees increasing $214 thousand. Noninterest income saw a decrease of 8% from the same quarter last year due to a reduction of mortgage related income as a result of the increased mortgage rates.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter was $6.2 million, an improvement of $245 thousand from last quarter. Changes from the fourth quarter of 2021 included an increase of $146 thousand in salaries and benefits and a reduction of $293 thousand in loan and collection expense.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021 noninterest expenses decreased $135 thousand due to a decline in salary and benefits expense of $174 thousand from the staffing realignment, reduced incentive compensation and health insurance expense. Advertising and marketing expense declined $69 thousand while data processing increased due to the mobile banking application which significantly improved the customer experience and the increase in core relationships year over year.

Asset Quality

Provision expense was reduced by 34% to $400 thousand in the first quarter 2022 from the prior quarter as the coverage ratio increased to 1.45%. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $12.8 million on March 31, 2022. The provision expense saw a reduction of 11% from the first quarter 2021. Management believes the allowance for loan and lease losses adequately reflects the inherent risk in the loan portfolio.

On March 31, 2022, nonperforming assets of $12.3 million, declined $540 thousand from prior quarter. Total nonperforming assets improved to 1.19% of total assets for the current quarter. SBA loans considered nonperforming at quarter end totaled $2.4 million, a reduction of $451 thousand from March 31, 2021.


At Period End


Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Asset Quality (in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Nonaccrual Loans

$ 12,137

$ 12,674

$ 10,389

$ 10,178

$ 10,120

Restructured loans still accruing

181

184

187

188

-

Loans 90+ days past due & still accruing

-

-

3,249

4,692

1,937

OREO

-

-

-

-

-

Total Nonperforming Assets

$ 12,318

$ 12,858

$ 13,825

$ 15,057

$ 12,057

Total Assets

1,033,874

983,206

1,111,518

1,110,872

1,122,986

Nonperforming assets/total assets

1.19%

1.31%

1.24%

1.36%

1.07%

Balance Sheet

Centric ended the current quarter with total assets of $1.0 billion compared to $983 million the prior quarter, an increase of $51 million. Cash and cash equivalents increased $37 million from prior quarter due to the increase in core deposits. Borrowings decreased in the first quarter $15 million compared to prior quarter and have reduced $26 million from a year ago. Assets decreased $89 million due to the forgiveness of $194 million in PPP loans and corresponding release of wholesale deposits from first quarter 2021.

Total loans ended March 31, 2022, at $886 million, an increase of $11 million from the prior quarter. PPP loan balances decreased $18 million from the prior quarter due to forgiveness processing. Core loan growth increased $29 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter demonstrating an annualized growth rate of 14%. The Philadelphia region continues to drive strong performance and represents 53% of loans outstanding.

Growth in core loans outstanding from first quarter 2021 is $82 million, or 10%. Commercial loans increased $41 million, or 20%, and commercial real estate loans increased $52 million, or 10% year over year, while PPP loans have decreased $194 million.

Total deposits ended the quarter at $877 million, an increase of $62 million from the fourth quarter 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits remain at 28% of total deposits as core deposit growth was 8% over year-end balances. Money market accounts saw the largest increase at $47 million during the first quarter 2022. Year over year PPP forgiveness and sale coupled with growth in core deposit relationships enabled $145 million in wholesale funding to be released in the last twelve months.

Shareholders' equity increased $3 million over fourth quarter 2021 ending the quarter at $98 million. Earnings drove the quarter's results with a decrease to equity related to the mark-to-market adjustment to the available for sale investment portfolio, dampening the growth by $0.06 per share as interest rates rose. Shareholders' equity increased $9 million, or 11%, over same quarter prior period. Centric's share price increased 6% from a year ago with tangible book value per share growth of 10%, ending the period at $11.43. Centric Bank continues to exceed "Well Capitalized" guidelines.

Centric has provided an Investor Presentation which covers the Company's first quarter results of operations. The presentation is available on the Company's website at https://investors.centricbank.com/filings/Docs/default.aspx.

Centric Financial Corporation




Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)





At Period End


Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 82,481

$ 45,077

$ 52,223

Other investments

43,333

41,275

44,041

Loans

885,820

875,026

998,210

Less: allowance for loan losses

(12,808)

(12,407)

(10,881)

Net loans

873,012

862,619

987,329

Premises and equipment

12,800

13,036

13,640

Accrued interest receivable

3,938

4,152

6,241

Mortgage servicing rights

867

959

1,087

Goodwill

492

492

492

Other assets

16,951

15,596

17,933

Total Assets

$ 1,033,874

$ 983,206

$ 1,122,986





Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing deposits

246,908

229,863

256,342

Interest-bearing demand deposits

222,657

219,997

249,218

Money market and savings

289,980

242,689

207,545

Certificates of deposit

117,932

122,600

234,514

Total interest-bearing deposits

630,569

585,286

691,277

Total deposits

877,477

815,149

947,619

Short-term borrowings

-

-

10,000

Long-term debt & leases

54,913

70,251

71,070

Accrued interest payable

87

72

141

Other liabilities

3,678

2,519

5,965

Total Liabilities

936,155

887,991

1,034,795

Total Shareholders' Equity

97,719

95,215

88,191

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,033,874

$ 983,206

$ 1,122,986

Centric Financial Corporation





Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)




Three months ended


Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Interest income






Interest and dividends on securities

$ 307

$ 289

$ 334

$ 349

$ 365

Interest and fees on loans

9,948

11,935

11,311

11,411

11,413

Other

37

20

32

15

16

Total interest income

10,292

12,244

11,677

11,775

11,794

Interest expense






Interest on deposits

788

820

866

937

981

Interest on borrowings

383

402

400

424

501

Total interest expense

1,171

1,222

1,266

1,361

1,482

Net interest income

9,121

11,022

10,411

10,414

10,312

Provision for loan losses

400

604

6,092

450

450

Net interest income after provision expense

8,721

10,418

4,319

9,964

9,862

Noninterest income






Gain on sale of SBA loans

-

164

116

147

-

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

79

153

157

313

319

Other non-interest income

848

485

606

462

693

Noninterest income

927

802

879

922

1,012

Noninterest expense






Salaries and benefits

3,543

3,397

3,569

3,762

3,717

Occupancy and equipment

627

615

590

593

628

Professional fees

219

212

181

202

210

Data processing

332

312

327

294

280

Advertising and marketing

102

55

110

145

171

Other non-interest expense

1,333

1,810

1,329

1,349

1,285

Noninterest expense

6,156

6,401

6,106

6,345

6,291

Income before taxes

3,492

4,819

(908)

4,541

4,583

Income tax expense

693

991

(197)

943

949

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 2,799

$ 3,828

$ (711)

$ 3,598

$ 3,634

Centric Financial Corporation




Per Share Data & Performance Ratios (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands except per share)

Three months ended


Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Earnings and Per Share Data

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Net income

$ 2,799

$ 3,828

$ (711)

$ 3,598

$ 3,634

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.33

$ 0.45

$ (0.08)

$ 0.43

$ 0.43

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.33

$ 0.45

$ (0.08)

$ 0.42

$ 0.43

Book value (at period end)

$ 11.49

$ 11.23

$ 10.78

$ 10.85

$ 10.43

Tangible book value (at period end)

$ 11.43

$ 11.17

$ 10.72

$ 10.79

$ 10.38

Close price (at period end)

$ 9.95

$ 9.70

$ 9.50

$ 9.75

$ 9.40

Common shares outstanding

8,503,283

8,481,197

8,477,518

8,475,143

8,452,057

Weighted average shares - basic

8,450,699

8,425,194

8,419,882

8,408,969

8,402,984

Weighted average shares - diluted

8,552,790

8,533,882

8,525,573

8,511,644

8,490,150







Performance Ratios (period to date)






Return on average assets

1.09%

1.50%

-0.26%

1.29%

1.33%

Return on average equity

11.57%

16.45%

-3.04%

15.99%

16.80%

Efficiency ratio

61.46%

53.61%

54.09%

55.63%

55.53%







Yield on loans

4.66%

5.27%

4.80%

4.65%

4.76%

Yield on average earning assets

4.40%

4.97%

4.57%

4.45%

4.55%

Cost of deposits

0.37%

0.38%

0.38%

0.40%

0.44%

Cost of funds

0.51%

0.52%

0.51%

0.54%

0.59%

Net interest margin

3.90%

4.47%

4.07%

3.94%

3.98%







Capital Ratios (at period end)






Shareholders' equity / asset ratio

9.45%

9.68%

8.22%

8.28%

7.85%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets

9.41%

9.64%

8.18%

8.24%

7.81%

Tier I leverage ratio (bank)

11.10%

10.83%

9.79%

9.62%

9.39%

Common tier 1 capital/risk-based capital (bank)

12.25%

12.28%

11.56%

11.66%

11.59%

Tier 1 risk-based capital (bank)

12.25%

12.28%

11.56%

11.66%

11.59%

Total risk-based capital (bank)

13.50%

13.53%

12.81%

12.89%

12.83%







Asset Quality Ratios






Net charge-offs/average loans (period to date)

0.00%

-0.01%

2.31%

0.10%

0.02%

Nonperforming assets / total assets (at period end)

1.19%

1.31%

1.24%

1.36%

1.07%

Allowance for loan losses / total loans

1.45%

1.42%

1.28%

1.15%

1.09%

Allowance for loan losses / nonaccrual loans

105.53%

92.45%

113.35%

108.89%

107.52%

Centric Financial Corporation








Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)






Three Months Ended


March 31, 2022


March 31, 2021


Average




Average




Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest Earning Assets








Fed funds & bank balances

$ 37,000

$ 37

0.40


$ 31,025

$ 16

0.21

Restricted stock

2,411

31

5.24


3,490

53

6.14

Total securities

42,834

276

2.58


42,411

312

2.95

Total loans

865,402

9,948

4.66


972,741

11,413

4.76

Total Earning Assets

947,647

10,292

4.40


1,049,668

11,794

4.55









Allowance for loan losses

(12,647)




(10,695)



Non-earning assets

88,665




58,184



Total Average Assets

$ 1,023,665




$ 1,097,156



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities








Checking, money market, savings

498,529

575

0.46


434,614

462

0.43

Certificates of deposit

124,777

212

0.69


250,439

519

0.84

Total interest-bearing deposits

623,306

788

0.51


685,053

981

0.58

Noninterest-bearing deposits

231,427




222,483



Total deposits

854,733

788

0.37


907,537

981

0.44

Total borrowings

69,051

383

2.22


99,312

501

2.02

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

692,356

1,171

0.68


784,365

1,482

0.76

Cost of funds



0.51




0.59

Other liabilities

3,085




3,805



Total Average Liabilities

926,868




1,010,654



Total Shareholders' Equity

96,797




86,502



Total Avg. Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,023,665




$ 1,097,156



Interest Rate Spread



3.72




3.79

Net Interest Income


$ 9,121




$ 10,312


Interest Rate Margin



3.90




3.98

About the Company

Founded in 2007, Centric Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary, Centric Bank, is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.0 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. An American Banker 2020, 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time Best Places to Work, Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for seven years, and twice ranked a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank by American Banker for financial performance.

Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, loan production offices in Lancaster and Devon, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 888.274.2033, or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:
This news release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements and there can be no assurances that we will be able to continue to successfully execute on our strategic plan. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in current or future market conditions; changes in key personnel; the effects of terrorism, natural disasters and pandemics and their impact on the economy; cybersecurity risks; the effects of competition and development of competing financial products and services; changes in laws and regulations; the interest rate environment; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatilities in the securities markets; other deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact: Patricia A. Husic
President & CEO
717.909.8309

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centric-financial-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-301537527.html

SOURCE Centric Financial Corporation

