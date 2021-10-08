Centric Financial Corporation Recognized as a 2021 Top Team in American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation, ("Centric") (OTC Pink: CFCX), a parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiary Centric Bank, has been named a 2021 Top Team in American Banker's 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking recognition for the fourth time, announces Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO. The Centric Bank leadership team, 60% of whom are women, is being celebrated for their extraordinary teamwork, promotion and hiring of women, and diversity initiatives. They are one of five American Banker Top Teams including Citigroup, TD Bank, City National Bank, and Huntington Bancshares.

"I could not be prouder to stand beside these women who have diverted disruption and channeled it into opportunities to serve our customers and forge new customer and community relationships," says Husic, who was also recognized as an American Banker 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking for the seventh consecutive year. "While we immersed ourselves into being a financial lifeline for our communities—funding $311.3 million in PPP loans and opening 1,400 new checking accounts in two months—I watched in awe of this team as they defied the status quo on what they thought they could accomplish to flourish personally and professionally."

The 2021 Centric Financial Corporation Top Team, which includes Patti Husic, Sandra Schultz, Leslie Meck, Kimberly Turner, Christine Pavlakovich, Jacqueline Fahey, and Catharine Krugh, will be honored on October 21 at an invitation-only awards gala at Glasshouse in New York City.

While continuing impressive growth this year in total loans of $261 million and deposit growth of $87 million, four of the executives on the list were promoted for their unmatched response and support during the pandemic. With 60% of Centric Bank's executive leadership team female, and 70% of the workforce female, the bank has turned rhetoric into reality—no peer bank in Pennsylvania equals Centric Bank's percentage of women in leadership.

"The women on this list are at the forefront of significant changes across the financial services industry and in society more broadly," says Bonnie McGeer, Executive Editor of American Banker and Chair of the Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance program. "They are leading reinvigorated efforts to increase diversity of all kinds in the senior ranks, concepting the future of work and helping central banks explore the idea of developing digital currencies, to name just a few of the many initiatives they have underway."

In addition to achieving Best Banks to Work For wins in 2020, 2019, and 2018 and as a champion for small business, Centric Bank crested $1 billion in assets in 2020.

"For 19 years, this list has honored trailblazers, change-makers, and unparalleled achievers—individuals who have helped transform the industry despite countless obstacles," says Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent, publisher of American Banker. "This year's honorees are a testament to the perpetual resilience required of leaders today."

The October 21 in-person event is a chance for the honorees to gather, connect, and celebrate their achievements in the face of unprecedented challenges. It is also an important opportunity for the financial services community to convene and recommit to driving toward a more equitable and inclusive industry.

American Banker recognizes leaders in multiple lists: The Most Powerful Women in Banking , The Most Powerful Women to Watch , The Most Powerful Women in Finance, Top Teams and—in a special recognition for 2021— Standouts . The complete list of honorees can be viewed at American Banker's website and is featured in the October 2021 issue of American Banker Magazine: americanbanker.com/women-in-banking.

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANK

An American Banker 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2021, 2020, and 2019.



Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Devon and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique insight and analysis into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research, and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker's transformative content connects leaders online, in person, and in print every day.

