JUST IN:

Jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Centric Software® Welcomes First Customers in India

·4 min read

Market-leading Centric PLM™ adopted by 3 Indian fashion & jewelry brands

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Centric Software, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, is celebrating its latest partnerships with three successful companies in India. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Retailer Trent Limited, apparel brand Ethnicity and jewelry manufacturer Derewala have become the first three companies in India to harness Centric PLM, the intuitive, configurable, easy to use, mobile, cloud-based PLM software. All three companies cited spreadsheet chaos, a widespread challenge across the industry, as a main driver for adopting PLM. Searching through numerous spreadsheets, files in multiple emails and out-of-date versions will be a thing of the past. With Centric PLM, all product development information can be found in a single, digital hub, accessible to all departments when they need it.

Kripya, Centric's trusted partner for over a decade is leading the implementation of Centric PLM for Trent Limited, Ethnicity and Derewala. Kripya has already successfully rolled out Centric PLM for multiple global brands, retailers and manufacturers of different sizes and levels of complexity such as Li & Fung, ASICS, Brandix, Hirdaramani, MAS Holdings, VT Garment and SHOEfabrik. Since inception, Centric PLM projects have a 100% go-live and 97% referenceability rates, emphasizing the customer satisfaction of its 500+ customers.

Venkatesh Narasimhan, Chief Operating Officer at Kripya Solutions Pvt Ltd, comments, "Kripya has amassed considerable best practices in working with innovative, market-leading brands, retailers and manufacturers from around the globe." He continues, "By combining the best of Silicon Valley innovation and local knowledge, we will streamline activities for Trent Limited, Ethnicity and Derewala. These companies can expect boosted visibility throughout product development and enhanced team and external collaboration ."

Ravi Rangan, Chief Technical Officer and VP Client Services at Centric Software says, "It is fantastic to progress Centric's relationship with Kripya, a premier PLM Consulting firm and Centric's closest partner, towards our deployments in India. With over a decade of Centric deployment partnership, Kripya is tightly integrated into Centric's processes and governance. Together we will empower three leading Indian companies to realize the gains in collaboration and speed-to-market they seek with Centric PLM."

"We are proud to welcome Centric's newest customers from India," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Hand in hand with Kripya, Trent Limited, Ethnicity and Derewala will see a boost in efficiency by laying their digital product development foundation."

Learn more about Centric PLM.

Request a Demo

Centric Software (http://www.centricsoftware.com/)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, consumer electronics and consumer goods including cosmetics & personal care and food & beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLMTM, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric's Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Retail Planning is an innovative, cloud-native solution powered by Armonica Retail S.R.L., that delivers an end-to-end retail planning process designed to maximize retail business performance. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Centric PLM &#x002122; for Consumer Goods (PRNewsfoto/Centric Software)
Centric PLM ™ for Consumer Goods (PRNewsfoto/Centric Software)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centric-software-welcomes-first-customers-in-india-301507250.html

SOURCE Centric Software

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c7020.html

