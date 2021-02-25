U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Centricity Adds Depth to Executive Leadership Team, Names Dana Bahlinger as Vice President of Sales

Centricity
·1 min read
Dana Bahlinger
Dana Bahlinger
Dana Bahlinger

Saint Petersburg, Florida, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centricity, the service and protection powerhouse, today announced the addition of Dana Bahlinger as Vice President of Sales. Bahlinger’s decades of sales experience bolsters Centricity’s unmatched leadership in the warranty space. Centricity’s executive leadership team now surpasses more than 100 years combined of industry knowledge and expertise.

“Dana’s addition to our team coincides with our plans for smart growth in the highly competitive warranty market,” said Dawn Taylor, President of Centricity. “We’re excited to leverage Dana’s ability to create and, more importantly, maintain long-term relationships with clients. She knows where to find opportunities and will lead the exciting sales initiatives we have planned.”

Bahlinger most recently served as Director of Business Development of New Channels at warranty provider HomeServe. Her career includes senior business development and client service roles at AmTrust Financial, Starr Companies, and Asurion, where she partnered with Fortune 500 clients including Best Buy and Office Depot.

“Just like its name suggests, Centricity has always focused on staying customer-centric and providing the best customer experience possible,” said Bahlinger. “I look forward to further enhancing the creative and innovative warranty solutions Centricity offers and looking at new products, coverages, and channels to further differentiate Centricity from its competitors.”

More information about Centricity can be found at centricity.com.

About Centricity:

Centricity cultivates confidence by protecting the products customers rely on and the place they call home. In a complicated world, Centricity brings a human touch to service contracts and new home warranties, centered around the customer. The company is a privately-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation (BFC).

Attachments

CONTACT: Arun Khosla Centricity 7272045828 arun.khosla@bankersfinancialcorp.com


