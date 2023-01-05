U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

Centricity, a Provider of Innovative Lifestyle Services, Announces Strategic Partnership Agreement with Encore Repair Services

Centricity
·2 min read

Agreement Expands Service Capabilities to Market for Retailers and Manufacturers

Centricity Logo

Centricity Logo
Centricity Logo

St. Petersburg, Florida, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centricity and Encore Repair Services today announced a Strategic Partnership Agreement to jointly build innovative service, protection, and support programs to address the growing market demand from retailers and manufacturers to rapidly service and responsibly manage the complete lifecycle of consumer products.

The agreement brings together the core competencies of Centricity in product protection services and innovation with the engineering and high-volume repair and refurbishment capabilities of Encore. The vertically integrated service solution created through the agreement adds significant value to retailers and manufacturers in delivering differentiated next-generation protection products across multiple categories centered around the customer.

“Encore has deep experience in engineering and service delivery across complex products in multiple categories, and we believe this powerful combination of our companies will be a launchpad for many innovative service programs to benefit our joint customers,” said Ted Moorthy, President of Centricity.

“Encore is excited to enter this partnership with Centricity to support the TPA/Warranty industry,” said Ray Roman, CEO of Encore Repair Services. “Our electronic life-cycle management services in reverse logistics will help to reinvent the claims management process for Centricity’s customers, lower their costs, and promote our mutual sustainability goals by driving the circular economy in the broad set of electronic categories that they protect.”

More information about Centricity can be found at https://centricity.com.

About Centricity:

Centricity partners with retailers and manufacturers to provide customized product protection solutions, driving revenue and resulting in happy, loyal customers. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Centricity is a privately held and wholly owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation, a 46-year-old company with a rich history of service and protection.

About Encore Repair Services:

At Encore, we have 15 years of experience specializing in high-tech repair services catered to electronic/electrical OEMs, retailers, mobile carriers, and telecom providers. We work with you to meet your organization’s sustainability objectives and deliver solutions for electronic life-cycle management.

Our engineers also help you develop effective programs that reduce end-of-life costs as well as environmental impact. In turn, we help you increase customer satisfaction and reduce waste streams associated with device retirement and promote a circular economy.

More information about Encore can be found at https://www.encorerepair.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Arun Khosla Centricity 7278234000 arun.khosla@bankersfinancialcorp.com


