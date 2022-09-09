Centrifugal Pump Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of USD 49.7 Billion by 2028; According to Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The expansion of the manufacturing sector and the quickening development of residential and commercial infrastructure will fuel the growth of the worldwide Centrifugal Pump Market . The increase in investment in the construction sector, which sped up urbanization, is blamed for the growth. The market's expansion is to blame for the high demand for these types of pumps in the agricultural industry.



The industrial forecast would also be impacted by the rising demand for hydrocarbons to meet diverse power generation needs. One of the most frequently utilized types of pumps, Centrifugal Pump Markets, is employed in a wide variety of applications. It is interconnected with numerous industry verticals to effectively transfer liquids in bulk volumes and provide fluids with the best dynamic head and flow rates. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 36.1 Billion in 2021.

The Global Centrifugal Pump Market size is forecast to reach USD 49.7 Billion by 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Centrifugal Pump Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Operation Type (Electrical, Hydraulic, Air Driven), by Type (Overhung Impeller, Vertically Suspended, Between Bearing), by Stage (Single Stage, Multistage), by End Users (Industrial, Commercial & Residential), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/centrifugal-pump-market-1832/request-sample

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

In Terms of Revenue, The Centrifugal Pump market size was valued at around USD 36.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 49.7 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Centrifugal Pump Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Centrifugal Pump industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.

Story continues

List of Prominent Players in Centrifugal Pump Market:

Grundfos (Denmark)

Xylem (US)

KSB (Germany)

Flowserve (US)

Sulzer (Switzerland)

Wilo (Germany)

Weir (UK)

ITT Corporation (US)

CIRCOR International (US)

Baker Hughes - A GE Company (US)

Gardner Denver (US)

Pentair (US)

Ebara Corporation (Japan)

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)

Tsurumi Manufacturing (Japan)

Leo (China)

HCP Pump (Taiwan)

Proril (Taiwan)

CNP Pumps (India)

PSP Pumps (India)

Zhejiang Doyin Technology (China)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

SPT Pumpen (Germany)

Grindex (Sweden)

Xavitech (Sweden)

Vansan (Turkey)

Griswold - A PSG Dover Company (US)

Schlumberger (US)

Mody Pumps (US)

WEG (Brazil)

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Extensive Application across a Wide Range of Industries and Increasing Construction Activities in Residential and Commercial Spaces

Centrifugal units have been driven by the ongoing need to increase pressure and deliver water to execute various activities in a variety of verticals, including food and beverage, maritime, metal manufacturing, chemicals, and many more. Viscosity, temperature, specific gravity, pressure, density, and vapor pressure of the working fluid are only a few variables that affect how these goods can be used in various capacities and sizes.

Over time, there has been a noticeable growth in the construction of new homes and businesses. In addition, various governmental and private organizations are investing much money in emerging and developed countries to renovate existing buildings and build new ones. These types of pumps help provide energy-efficient solutions to meet water transfer and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air-conditioning) needs in buildings and deal with fluctuating or low-pressure issues.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/centrifugal-pump-market-1832/0

Growing Integration of Innovative Technologies to Efficiently Operate Product

A Centrifugal Pump Market is prone to pump different fluids having several contaminants that may impede the system's productivity. Therefore, maintaining the pumps' working conditions is essential to extending product life and overall efficiency. The ability to remotely diagnose problem conditions has been successfully shown by numerous industry participants using cutting-edge technologies, including network-based monitoring, the Internet of Things (IoT), and many others. For instance, at the international trade show ACHEMA, which was hosted in Germany, KSB displayed their new "KSB guard" platform to monitor pump systems utilizing network sensors. The ground-breaking innovation seeks to equip the pumps with temperature and vibration sensors to identify alterations in operating behavior for improved retrofitting and maintenance.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide and the Global Centrifugal Pump Market is not an exception. Governments across the world implemented several measures like strict lockdown to ensure social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. The Centrifugal Pump Market suffered as the manufacturing units around the world were forced to shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies which are the backbone technology providers to the Centrifugal Pump Market industry were directly affected due to the epidemic. Furthermore, the rollout for the Centrifugal Pump Market industry too is taken into consideration as the aftereffects of the pandemic are gradually coming down since the beginning of 2022.

The situation is seen to improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies resume normal. Vantage Market Research, while performing the analysis study for the Global Centrifugal Pump Market has considered the impact of COVID-19 on the Centrifugal Pump Market globally and the subsidiaries for the Centrifugal Pump Market industry. In addition, the demand and supply chain is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size for the Global Centrifugal Pump Market industry for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long-Term Dynamics Short-Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/centrifugal-pump-market-1832

The report on Centrifugal Pump Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Centrifugal Pump Market in 2021.A multifold expansion in manufacturing and processing industries will complement the region's outlook, which will accompany a rapidly rising energy demand. China, India, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asian nations are major players in the region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Centrifugal Pump Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Operation Type (Electrical, Hydraulic, Air Driven), by Type (Overhung Impeller, Vertically Suspended, Between Bearing), by Stage (Single Stage, Multistage), by End Users (Industrial, Commercial & Residential), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) ".

Recent Developments:

In May 2020: Wilo expanded its presence with the establishment of a new headquarter and production facility in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, US. The new headquarters will bring the combined operations of Wilo USA, Weil Pump, Scot Pump, and Wilo Machine Co. to a single production site.

In April 2020: Pleuger expanded its presence in Singapore to strengthen its footprint in the Asian market.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Centrifugal Pump Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Centrifugal Pump Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Operation Type

• Electrical

• Hydraulic

• Air Driven



• Type

• Overhung Impeller

• Vertically Suspended

• Between Bearing



• Stage

• Single Stage

• Multistage



• End Users

• Industrial

• Commercial & Residential



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Grundfos (Denmark)



• Xylem (US)



• KSB (Germany)



• Flowserve (US)



• Sulzer (Switzerland)



• Wilo (Germany)



• Weir (UK)



• ITT Corporation (US)



• CIRCOR International (US)



• Baker Hughes - A GE Company (US)



• Gardner Denver (US)



• Pentair (US)



• Ebara Corporation (Japan)



• Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)



• Tsurumi Manufacturing (Japan)



• Leo (China)



• HCP Pump (Taiwan)



• Proril (Taiwan)



• CNP Pumps (India)



• PSP Pumps (India)



• Zhejiang Doyin Technology (China)



• Alfa Laval (Sweden)



• SPT Pumpen (Germany)



• Grindex (Sweden)



• Xavitech (Sweden)



• Vansan (Turkey)



• Griswold - A PSG Dover Company (US)



• Schlumberger (US)



• Mody Pumps (US)



• WEG (Brazil)



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Solar Tracker Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV), by Type (Single Axis, Dual Axis), by Application (Utility, Non-Utility), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Industrial Control Transformer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), by Power Rating (25-500 VA, 500-1,000 VA, 1,000-1,500 VA, Above 1,500 VA), by Primary Voltage (Up to 120 V, 121-240 V, Above 240 V), by Frequency (50 Hz, 60 Hz), by End User (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Metal & Mining), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Solar Energy System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems), by Solar Module (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), by End Use (Electricity Generation, Lighting, Heating, Charging), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Gasification Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Chemicals, Gas Fuels, Power, Liquid Fuels), by Type (Entrained, Moving or Fixed Bed, Fluidized Bed), by Feedstock (Coal, Natural Gas, Petroleum, Biomass), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



