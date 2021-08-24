U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

Centrifugal Pump Market to Reach USD 50.32 Billion and Rise at 4.3 % CAGR; Increasing Number of Building Activities for Residential and Commercial Sector to Support Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key companies covered in the Centrifugal Pump Market Research report include Kirloskar Brothers Limited, ITT Inc., The Weir Group PLC, Sulzer, Wilo Group, GRUNDFOS, Xylem, Flowrox, KSB Company, Flowserve Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Dover Corporation, Tsurumi Pump.

Pune, India, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global centrifugal pump market size is anticipated to reach USD 50.32 billion by 2026 owing to the rapid development of the commercial and centrifugal infrastructure worldwide. A centrifugal pump is a mechanical device that uses a simple mechanism for drawing up liquid from a high or low level. This is possible by converting rotational energy from a motor to energy in the moving liquid. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Centrifugal Pumps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Axial Flow, Radial Flow, Mixed Flow), By Stage (Single-Stage, Multi-Stage), By End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market value stood at USD 36.05 billion in 2018. It will rise at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period set from 2019 to 2026.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/centrifugal-pump-market-101079

List of Centrifugal Pump Market Manufacturers are the following:

  • Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)

  • ITT Inc. (U.S.)

  • The Weir Group PLC (Scotland)

  • Sulzer (Switzerland)

  • Wilo Group (Germany)

  • GRUNDFOS (Denmark)

  • Xylem (U.S.)

  • Flowrox (Finland)

  • KSB Company (Germany)

  • Flowserve Corporation (U.S.)

  • Ebara Corporation (Japan)

  • Dover Corporation (U.S.)

  • Tsurumi Pump (Japan)

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

4.3%

2026 Value Projection

USD 50.32 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 36.05 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

140

Tables, Charts & Figures

119

Segments covered

Type; Stage; End-user; and Region

Growth Drivers

Extensive Application Across Wide Range of Industries Is Likely to Boost the Industry Size

Increasing Construction Activities of Residential and Commercial Spaces Will Augment the Market Growth

Multi-Stage Centrifugal Pumps Are Likely to Hold the Dominating Share During the Forecast Period

Pitfalls & Challenges

Regular Priming Requirements Along with Formation of Cavitation Conditions May Obstruct the Market Growth

What is the Scope of the Report?

The report offers an elaborate overview of the market and its growth parameters, such as factors repelling, boosting, challenging, and creating opportunities for the market. It also emphasizes on the competitive landscape of the market, key industry insights, and other centrifugal pump market trends. Besides this, the report talks about the market segmentation based on factors such as stage, type, end user, and regions. Furthermore, the report highlights the list of players operating in the market, and the significant strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. These include mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, investments in research and development, and other company collaborations. The report is available for sale on the company website.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/centrifugal-pump-market-101079

Market Drivers

Rise in Construction Activities will Propel Growth

The increasing number of industries such as marine, chemical, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, metal manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and others is the primary centrifugal pump market growth driver. Additionally, the building of industrial, commercial, and residential structures has also contributed a significant share to the market, thereby aiding to the expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

However, the formation of cavity conditions in the pumps may cause significant hindrance to the overall market in the forecast period. This, coupled with the regular need for priming of the pumps, may also hamper its global market size.

Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market with Rising Demand for Industrial Applications

At present, Asia Pacific is holding the largest centrifugal pump market share owing to the increasing demand for energy, coupled with the rise in processing and manufacturing industries. The significant nations contributing significant revenues to this region include India, China, Australia, Japan, and the Southeast Asian countries. On the other side, the market in North America will witness significant growth owing to the rise in expenditure on construction activities, coupled with rapidly developing industrial establishments. In addition to this, the increase in oil and gas production targets, coupled with substantial hydrocarbon reserves, is likely to aid in the expansion of the regional market.

Competitive Landscape:

Joint Ventures among Companies to Bode Well for Players

Currently, the market is dominated by players such as Grundfos, Xylem, Sulzer, and KSB Company, as they are keener on upholding their international presence. This is done by increasing the overall efficiency of the products and introducing innovative product lines with the help of collaborative efforts and substantial investments in test and research facilities. Other players are focusing on contracts and agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures to attract more centrifugal pump market revenue in the forthcoming years

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/centrifugal-pump-market-101079

Significant Industry Developments of the Centrifugal Pump Market include:

September 2019 – Flowrox introduced a new heavy-duty CF-S horizontal pump for sense and highly abrasive slurries such as minerals processing, sugar processing, hydro cyclone feed, tailings, and grinding mill discharge.

March 2019 – Rheinhutte Pumpen Group was acquired by ITT Inc., for industrial and renewable usage. The main objective behind this collaboration is to include a new spectrum of the industrial process division of ITT in Europe and deliver a novel range of pump technologies for elevated temperature, corrosive, and abrasive applications.

Quick Buy- Centrifugal Pump Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101079

Major Table of Content for Centrifugal Pump Market:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Centrifugal Pumps Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Axial Flow

      • Radial Flow

      • Mixed Flow

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Stage

      • Single-Stage

      • Multi-Stage

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

        • Water & Wastewater

        • Oil & Gas

        • Power Generation

        • Mining

        • Chemicals

        • Food & Beverage

        • Others

      • Agricultural

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

TOC Continued

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/centrifugal-pump-market-101079

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Monocrystalline Silicon, Multicrystalline Silicon, Thin Film, Others), By Grid Type (On-grid, Off-grid), By Installation (Ground Mounted, Rooftop, Others), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Utility) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Electronic Load Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Voltage (Below 600V, Above 600V), By Current (AC, DC), By Application (Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Automotive, Energy, Wireless Communications, and Infrastructure, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Cryogenic Pump Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Positive Displacement Pump, Centrifugal Pump), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas, Other), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Metallurgy, Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Marine, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

High Speed Motor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (AC Motors and DC Motors), By Construction (Induction Motors and Permanent Magnet Motors), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Aerospace & Transportation, Power Generation, Automotive, Household Applications, and Others), By Rotational Speed (3,000 – 6,000 RPM, 6,000 – 10,000 RPM, 10,000 – 15,000 RPM, and Above 15,000 RPM), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Small Station {Low Pressure and High Pressure}, Medium Station {Low Pressure and High Pressure}, and Large Station {Low Pressure and High Pressure}), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/centrifugal-pump-market-9807


