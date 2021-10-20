U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.56
    +11.65 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    +15.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.53 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1654
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2870
    -0.0730 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,274.16
    +2,335.43 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,548.70
    +67.90 (+4.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Centris residential sales statistics – 3rd quarter of 2021: Quebec's real estate market slowed by a lack of properties for sale

Association professionnelle des courtiers immobiliers du Québec
·5 min read

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its quarterly residential real estate market statistics for the province of Quebec, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

In total, 22,333 residential sales transactions were concluded in the third quarter of 2021, a sharp 30 per cent drop compared to the third quarter of last year when there was a historic rebound in sales after the market was on pause due to the lockdown.

Sales

  • In total, 13,899 single-family homes (-36 per cent), 5,835 condominiums (-24 per cent) and 2,505 plexes
    (+3 per cent) changed hands in Quebec in the third quarter of the year.

  • Geographically, the agglomerations of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts (-54 per cent), Saint-Sauveur (-50 per cent), Rouyn-Noranda (-45 per cent), Rimouski (-44 per cent) and Joliette (-41 per cent) saw their residential sales decrease substantially compared to the phenomenal rebound in activity in the third quarter of last year.

  • Among the province's six census metropolitan areas (CMAs), the Saguenay CMA registered the largest decrease in sales, falling by 37 per cent, followed by the Quebec City CMA (-32 per cent), the Montreal CMA (-29 per cent) and the Gatineau CMA (-24 per cent). The Trois-Rivières CMA registered the smallest drop in sales, at 8 per cent. However, it is important to put these statistics into perspective and remember that the Trois-Rivières CMA registered the smallest surge in sales in the third quarter of 2020, at 16 per cent.

Prices

  • For the province as a whole, the median price of single-family homes increased by 18 per cent to reach $365,000.

  • As for the metropolitan areas, the largest price increases for single-family homes were in the Trois-Rivières (+28 per cent), Gatineau (+24 per cent) and Sherbrooke (+21 per cent) CMAs.

  • Outside of the metropolitan areas, the agglomerations of Lachute (+44 per cent), Sorel-Tracy (+35 per cent), Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts (+27 per cent), Drummondville (+25 per cent) and Rimouski (+23 per cent) posted the largest price increases for single-family homes.

  • Provincially, the median price of condominiums increased by 18 per cent to reach $334,000, while that of plexes rose by 5 per cent to reach $450,000.

Active listings

  • The downward trend in supply continued for a 23rd consecutive quarter. From July to September, there were an average of 24,939 properties for sale in the real estate brokers' Centris system, which is a 31 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year. This is the lowest level of active listings on record since 2003, when the size of the residential housing stock was much smaller than it is today.

  • This situation largely explains the sharp slowdown in sales, as transactions are limited by the shortage of properties for sale on the resale market.

  • All of the province's CMAs thus saw a significant drop in the number of properties for sale compared to last year. The Saguenay (-43 per cent), Quebec City (-38 per cent) and Sherbrooke (-35 per cent) CMAs registered the most significant decreases in supply.

Market conditions and selling times

  • The significant decrease in supply resulting from continued strong demand in most areas of the province led to record-setting tight market conditions, which are extremely favourable to sellers.

  • As is the case across the province for condominiums, market conditions for this property category on the Island of Montreal tightened significantly compared to last year. Remember that this segment was the only one that saw a significant easing of market conditions in the third quarter of 2020.

  • Provincially, it took an average of 45 days (-49 days) to sell a single-family home, 51 days (-11 days) to sell a condominium and 68 days (-26 days) to sell a plex.

“The return to a pre-pandemic level of sales was primarily due to a lack of properties on the market, both for single-family homes and condominiums. With less than three months of inventory, the Quebec resale market hasn't experienced such a shortage of supply since the real estate brokers' Centris system began compiling data back in the year 2000. This puts constant upward pressure on prices,” said Charles Brant, director of the QPAREB's Market Analysis Department. "Only plexes are experiencing higher activity than last year, as they are benefiting from less tight market conditions and a renewed interest in their many advantages."

Click here to view market statistics for the entire province.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,300 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

The QPAREB released an important study on real estate overheating on September 13, 2021. This brief was presented to the Quebec Minister of Finance as part of the consultation on the supervision of real estate brokers in the context of an overheated market. Click here to read this analysis (in French).

About Centris

Centris is a dynamic and innovative technology company in the real estate sector. It collects data and offers solutions that are highly adapted to the needs of professionals. Among these solutions is Centris.ca, the most visited real estate website in Quebec.

Click on the links below to consult the regional press releases:

Montréal CMA
Québec City CMA
RMR de Gatineau
RMR de Sherbrooke
RMR de Saguenay
RMR de Trois-Rivières
Agglomération de Granby
Agglomération de Joliette
Agglomérations des Laurentides
Agglomération de Saint-Hyacinthe
Agglomération de Drummondville et de Victoriaville
Agglomération de Val-d’Or et de Rouyn-Noranda

For more information:

Marie-Rose Desautels
Morin Relations Publiques
media@apciq.ca

Image bank (credit QPAREB) available free of charge.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Zillow had to stop buying new homes

    The company blamed a relatable problem for anyone who has tried to buy or sell a house in the US during the pandemic.

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • China’s Falling Home Prices Cast Another Shadow Over Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s housing market slump has intensified in recent weeks as sales plunge and more developers default on their debt. Now the downturn has reached another milestone: home prices have begun falling for the first time in six years.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy M

  • Seritage Announces Grand Opening of First Premier Project

    On Monday afternoon, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) triumphantly announced the grand opening of its first premier project: The Collection at UTC. It's true that Seritage has many more premier retail and mixed-use projects in its redevelopment pipeline.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • This is where rents are rising the most. Hint: it’s NOT New York or San Francisco

    For the first time since the start of the pandemic, rents are increasing in every major metropolitan area nationwide, according to one report.

  • Compass Minerals drives to become major U.S. producer of lithium

    Global demand for lithium has soared as a main ingredient in batteries that power everything from smart phone to electric vehicles.

  • Splunk Shares Look Like They Still Have Plenty of Spunk

    In his Executive Decision segment of Tuesday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Doug Merritt, president and CEO of Splunk , a data and analytics company that's hosting its 12th annual user conference this week. Merritt said Splunk has seen 10 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in its cloud business. Merritt said the government also continues to be a key sector for Splunk, as it's imperative that government agencies modernize and keep their data safe.

  • Exxon Debates Abandoning Some of Its Biggest Oil and Gas Projects

    Members of the company’s remade board of directors are questioning several major investments as the company reconsiders its investment strategy in a fast-changing energy landscape.

  • The hottest new crypto trend: What is the Tungsten Cube?

    Yahoo Finance chats to the makers of Tungsten Cubes and why the crypto community is fascinated by them.

  • Doctor on Covid-19: ‘This is a virus that is really here to stay’

    Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Emergency Physician at UM Capital Region Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Bolsonaro’s Privatization Talk Masks Struggle to Unload Petrobras Refineries

    (Bloomberg) -- For all President Jair Bolsonaro’s recent talk of privatizing Brazil’s crown jewel, oil giant Petrobras has struggled even to unload a handful of refineries. And its chances have never looked worse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forc

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil stocks have stunned the markets this year, surging alongside oil prices. No one predicted oil prices to rebound as dramatically the way they cratered last year: The West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude price, for example, is hovering over $83 per barrel right now after going negative in April 2020. Despite surging oil prices, the largest oil producers have still capped production and capital spending and are using all the cash instead to repay debt, repurchase shares, and pay big dividends to shareholders.

  • California ports, key to U.S. supply chain, among world's least efficient

    Southern California's Los Angeles and Long Beach ports handle the most ocean cargo of any ports in the United States, but are some of the least efficient in the world, according to a ranking by the World Bank and IHS Markit. In a review of 351 container ports around the globe, Los Angeles was ranked 328, behind Tanzania's Dar es Salaam and Alaska's Dutch Harbor. The adjacent port of Long Beach came in even lower, at 333, behind Turkey's Nemrut Bay and Kenya's Mombasa, the groups said in their inaugural Container Port Performance Index published in May.

  • ‘Gone too far’: Meet the Dutch chips giant that Silicon Valley loves and Biden fears

    ASML makes advanced semiconductor equipment. Washington is dead set on keeping it from doing business with China.

  • Supply-Chain Crisis Fuels Latest Retreat From Globalization

    Nothing embodied the promise of globalization more than the humble supply chain, but that is now under siege, threatening to end an era of low costs and endless variety.

  • Why are US beef prices soaring?

    Ongoing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and weather conditions are causing beef prices to skyrocket.

  • Better Dividend Stock: Enbridge vs. Canadian Natural Resources

    Canadian energy companies tend to operate more conservatively than their U.S. counterparts, and many have better dividend track records as a result. Most of the sector's largest energy companies have consistently increased their dividends over the years, despite the sector's volatility. Two of the best dividend stocks in Canada's oil patch are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ).

  • Explainer-Is China finally ready to roll out a property tax?

    China's long-mooted - and long-resisted - property tax is set to gain new momentum as President Xi Jinping throws his support behind what experts say would be one of the most profound changes to the country's real estate policies in a generation. The idea of a levy on home owners first surfaced in 2003 but has failed to take off due to concerns that it would damage property demand and tank prices, hurting household wealth and future real estate projects, and triggering a fiscal crisis for local governments addicted to land sales for income. But the push by China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong to narrow disparities between ultra-rich urbanites and the rural poor under the banner of "common prosperity" may provide the needed political will to push through a nationwide property tax, currently on the legislative agenda for 2021-2025.

  • Excitement Builds As Big Oil Prepares To Release Earnings

    arnings season is finally upon us and analysts are expecting some big performances from the oil majors, with high oil and gas prices providing the companies with plenty of profit