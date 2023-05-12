centrotherm international AG's (FRA:CTNK) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

When close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 18x, you may consider centrotherm international AG (FRA:CTNK) as an attractive investment with its 9.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

centrotherm international has been doing a decent job lately as it's been growing earnings at a reasonable pace. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For centrotherm international?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, centrotherm international would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 3.5% last year. Although, the latest three year period in total hasn't been as good as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 9.2% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's understandable that centrotherm international's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that centrotherm international maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - centrotherm international has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on centrotherm international, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

