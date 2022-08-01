Centura Health Makes Innovative Changes to New Graduate RN Residency Program

Applications launch August 1, 2022

CENTENNIAL, COLO., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centura Health, the region’s health care leader, is taking bold, innovative steps to enhance the New Graduate RN Residency Program to ensure our next generation of caregivers have access to more specialties and locations, giving them expanded opportunities for growth and development.

“Welcoming and developing the next generation of caregivers into our ministry is core to our aspirations of becoming the system of choice and providing high-performing, whole person care,” said Deborah Vogl, Director Nurse Residency Programs. “Our people are the heartbeat of Centura, and in such a competitive environment, we understand we must continue to enhance our programming to grow our future caregivers.”

The application period for the New Graduate RN Residency Program runs August 1, 2022, through October 7, 2022. The new cohorts will begin their residency on November 14, 2022.

Below is a complete list of the innovative changes taking place:

Beginning with the November class, nurse residents in the med/surg, ICU, intermediate care and emergency departments will rotate shifts and facilities (when available based on geography). This change will provide them with a variety of experiences within our ministry, to enhance their growth and development.

Nurse residents will be part of a corporate team and report to the residency director, who will support the residents as they navigate through the program and ensure they are provided with the ideal environment to begin their career.

After eight weeks in the residency program, Centura will host a matching ceremony, and each nurse resident will commit to a care location and shift where they will begin their career with Centura. The matching team will work with the nurse residents to ensure optimum fit.

Experienced nurses who are transitioning to a new specialty will no longer go through the New Graduate RN Residency program. They will be hired directly into a department and, if offered a position, have an individualized orientation plan, which may include attendance at some of the residency sessions.

To learn more about the New Graduate RN Residency Program, and to submit an application, please visit: https://www.centura.org/careers/nurse-residencies

CONTACT: Lindsay Radford Centura Health 720.215.9662 lindsay.radford@centura.org



