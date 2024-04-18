Centuri Up 13% After Raising $315 Million in IPO, Icahn Deal

Amy Or and Michael Hytha
3 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Centuri Holdings Inc. shares climbed as much as 13% after an initial public offering and concurrent private placement priced at the top of a marketed range.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares in the infrastructure services business of power company Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. were up 10% to $23.11 at 1:29 p.m. Thursday in New York, after a deal that raised about $314.8 million in total.

Centuri sold 12.4 million shares for $21 each on Wednesday, according to a statement. Investment funds backed by billionaire activist Carl Icahn agreed to purchase about 2.6 million shares in a concurrent private placement.

The pricing gives the Phoenix-based business a market value of about $2 billion based on the outstanding shares in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company had marketed the shares for $18 to $21 each.

Southwest Gas said in 2022 that it would spin off the unit to better focus on its regulated natural gas business, after reaching a settlement with Icahn, who had objected to an acquisition it had made. Icahn Enterprises LP owns about 15% of Southwest Gas, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Centuri, which traces its roots to 1909, provides services to natural gas distribution and electric utilities, according to the filings. The company has about 12,500 employees and serves 43 US states as well as two Canadian provinces.

The company lost $186 million on $2.9 billion in revenue in the year ending Dec. 31, versus a net loss of $168 million on $2.8 billion of revenue in the previous fiscal year, the filings show.

Centuri has seen steady revenue growth and stands to benefit from elevated capital expenditures by utilities, Chief Executive Officer William Fehrman said in an interview. Spending by public investor-owned US electric utilities has climbed from $74 billion in 2010 to about $168 billion last year, according to data cited in the company’s filings.

“The key thing is performing once we emerge,” said Fehrman, who said he joined the company in January after retiring from Berkshire Hathaway Energy partly because he wanted to be involved in taking Centuri public.

While Centuri stands to benefit from infrastructure related to demand for solar and wind power, the company’s core focus is providing the “blocking and tackling” for energy growth by building and maintaining local electricity and gas distribution systems.

“I’m more excited about the broader need for generation in this country,” Fehrman said. “I think some of that will be gas and some of that will be renewables.”

Centuri intends to use the proceeds to repay debt, cover expenses from the offering and for general corporate and working capital purposes, according to its filings.

UBS Group AG, Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. led the offering. Centuri’s shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CTRI.

(Updates with CEO comments starting in eighth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Sticky Inflation a Boon for These Top 3 REITs

    Amid inflationary pressure, one should consider investing in REITs such as Centerspace (CSR), Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) and Iron Mountain (IRM).

  • Legislation that could force a TikTok ban revived as part of House foreign aid package

    Legislation that could ban TikTok in the U.S. if its China-based owner doesn’t sell its stake won a major boost late Wednesday when House Republican leaders included it in a package of bills that would send aid to Ukraine and Israel. The bill could be law as soon as next week if Congress moves quickly. The TikTok legislation, which passed the House in March and has widespread support in both chambers, was included in the House foreign policy package after negotiations with the Senate over how long the Chinese technology firm ByteDance Ltd. would have to sell its stake for the app to continue operating in the United States.

  • Biden administration moves to make conservation an equal to industry on US lands

    The Biden administration on Thursday finalized a new rule for public land management that's meant to put conservation on more equal footing with oil drilling, grazing and other extractive industries on vast government-owned properties. Officials pushed past strong opposition from private industry and Republican governors to adopt the proposal. The rule from the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management — which oversees more than 380,000 square miles (990,000 square kilometers) of land, primarily in the U.S. West — will allow public property to be leased for restoration in the same way that oil companies lease land for drilling.

  • Oil Swings as Risk-Off Mood Vies With Increased Iranian Threats

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as markets weighed Iran’s threats on Israeli nuclear sites against a stronger US dollar. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsWest Texas Intermediate edged higher to trade around $83 a barrel, swinging between gains and loss

  • Not only New York casinos threaten Atlantic City. Developer predicts Meadowlands casino is coming

    Atlantic City casinos are facing threats on multiple fronts from new competitors not just in New York, but from within their own state. At the East Coast Gaming Congress Thursday at the Hard Rock casino, numerous executives from some of the major casino companies in America acknowledged the opportunity of three downstate New York casino licenses — and the risk they will present to Atlantic City.

  • Joe Tsai, Co-Founder of Alibaba, Says That There's A 'Wealth Effect' From Property Downturn

    Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai said that he's noticed that a wealth effect from a property downturn tends to make consumers more hesitant to spend their money — here's why. In an interview with Norges Bank Investment Management, Tsai spoke about all things wealth, including consumer confidence during property downturns. He provided context on the Chinese economy, explaining that it makes up about 31% of global production, but its consumers participate in around 14% of global consumption. Compared t

  • DJT Stock Jumps. The Truth Social Owner Is Showing Stockholders How to Block Short Sellers.

    An FAQ on the Truth Social owner’s website gave stockholders multiple ways to avoid their shares being lent to short sellers.

  • The Most Active Stock Trader in Congress Is Buying Shares of This Magnificent Stock-Split Stock

    Wall Street's most-prominent stock-split stock of 2024 has been purchased on three separate occasions by a lawmaker who completed over 4,200 trades last year.

  • 4 Members of Congress Generated Triple-Digit Returns in the Stock Market Last Year: These Are the 3 Stocks They Bought

    These members of Congress delivered greater returns than Warren Buffett in 2023.

  • Lithium Americas Plunges After Shares Sold at Steep Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock plunged the most on record after agreeing to sell 55 million shares at a deep discount.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsShares of the lithium explorer fell as much as 27% to $4.82 as of 9:31 a.m. in New Y