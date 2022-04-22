U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.50
    -20.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,571.00
    -138.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,659.25
    -69.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.90
    -10.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.71
    -1.08 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3019
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6200
    +0.2640 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,552.36
    -1,066.26 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.83
    -27.09 (-2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,033.33
    -519.73 (-1.89%)
     

Centurium Capital Releases Carbon Neutral Strategy and Roadmap

·2 min read

BEIJING, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurium Capital ("Centurium), a leading private equity investment firm in China, today announced its carbon neutral goals and roadmap, underscoring the firm's commitment to achieve carbon net zero at the firm level by 2025 and at the portfolio level by 2050. In addition, the firm also committed to reducing its employee's per capita carbon emission by 25% by 2030.

Climate change is a common challenge faced by mankind today and its impact has become more visible in the past century. According to The Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5ºC by IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), limiting global warming to 1.5ºC would require rapid, far-reaching, and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society. In response, the Chinese government has committed to reach carbon peak by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2060.

Centurium's carbon neutral goals are a testament to its support for sustainable growth. In the past few months, Centurium has worked with a carbon neutral specialist consulting firm to complete its carbon emission assessment for 2021. The firm will continue to track its carbon footprint annually.

At the portfolio company level, the firm will strengthen its training efforts to support its portfolio companies in areas of carbon management. Meanwhile, Centurium plans to systematically assess its portfolio companies' positive and negative contributions for sustainable economic growth and encourage them to disclose carbon management performance regularly.

With the implementation of more robust carbon management efforts in the coming years, Centurium plans to include carbon net zero as part of its corporate development strategy. Meanwhile, climate change risk assessment will be included in the firm's investment strategy and risk management framework.

By 2050, Centurium commits to reach carbon net zero at its portfolio level. The firm will also include carbon management in its selection criteria of suppliers and enhance its green purchase program.

About Centurium Capital

Centurium is a leading private equity investment firm in China focused on investing in consumer, healthcare, and business services sectors. With a hands-on, operation centric "Invest to Transform" model, Centurium provides bespoke solutions to companies to unlock growth potential and promotes business transformation through technology and business innovation.

For Media Enquiries:

Mingxia Li
mingxia.li@centurium.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurium-capital-releases-carbon-neutral-strategy-and-roadmap-301530715.html

SOURCE Centurium Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity seeks to attract investors through ‘interactive’ metaverse experience

    Fidelity Investments is seeking to engage people in the metaverse to learn about investing and the firm’s offerings such as exchange-traded funds.

  • Don’t dismiss Bored Apes — NFTs could turn out to be a practical platform for sales and smart contracts

    NFTs have gained in popularity in ways that could be compared to the early days of the cryptocurrency frenzy. The mainstream media is abuzz with success stories of artists going from rags to riches, and celebrities flaunting their newly acquired non-fungible tokens online. While the hubbub has quieted down, NFTs aren’t just a passing fad.

  • Andreessen Horowitz is launching a cryptocurrency research lab

    The high-profile venture firm his hiring some well known researchers to try to solve some of the big problems facing the blockchain business.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Why Shopify Stock Plummeted by Over 8% on Thursday

    A possible big-ticket acquisition and an analyst's steep price-target cut worried many investors.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • Snap stock falls after Q1 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Snap's stock reaction following a Q1 revenue miss.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal E

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Stalling Today

    After rising on Tuesday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) shifted into reverse yesterday, and investors currently don't seem interested in changing direction. Officials in Shanghai remain unchanged in their dedication to severe lockdown measures, attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors, consequently, are concerned that this could affect the company's ability to sustain operations at a nearby factory.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • Alcoa stock dips on earnings, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for aluminum company Alcoa.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rally's Ugly Reversal; Tesla Slashes Sharp Gain

    The market rally reversed sharply lower on Fed chief Jerome Powell comments. Tesla slashed big gains. Here's what to do.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.