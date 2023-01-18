U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

CENTURY 21® AllPoints Realty and CENTURY 21® Blue Marlin Pelican Announce Strategic Partnership

·3 min read

SOUTHINGTON, Conn., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTURY 21® AllPoints Realty and CENTURY® Blue Marlin Pelican are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that marks a major expansion for both family-owned, real estate brokerage powerhouses.

CENTURY 21® AllPoints is a great company with an agent-centric culture that aligns with Blue Marlin Pelican.

This partnership will allow both companies to join forces and leverage each other's strengths in order to provide their agent base and clients with the best tools and service. CENTURY 21® AllPoints Realty and CENTURY 21® Blue Marlin Pelican have committed to working together to achieve shared goals and create long-term value for their clients.

"I had the opportunity to meet Jerry and Leslie Sullivan and the Blue Marlin Pelican Team years back and have developed a great relationship with them. The Florida Panhandle market is poised to see tremendous growth. It is a great opportunity to partner with Jerry and his team. We share the same values and culture making it the perfect fit for both franchises. We look forward to a successful partnership that will provide growth and truly benefit our agents and customers," said PJ Louis, C21 AllPoints General Manager.

The merger of these two organizations represents a heightened level of service for area home buyers, sellers and owners, as well as a significant opportunity for local real estate professionals. CENTURY 21® AllPoints is an award-winning company and has been recognized for its coaching, technology, and training achieving the #1 ranking for CENTURY 21® Brokerages in Connecticut since 2000. It remains a consistent Top 25 Brokerage in the CENTURY 21® system nationally with 10 strategically located Agent Centers and over 400 agents helping clients throughout Connecticut. CENTURY 21® Blue Marlin Pelican is a Top 5 CENTURY 21® Brokerage in Florida and a Top 50 Brokerage in the CENTURY 21® system nationally with 8 Offices and over 100 agents helping clients throughout Northwest Florida.

"Having the opportunity to work with the AllPoints Leadership team, I immediately knew they had the training, marketing and agent support our team was looking for to enhance their ability to serve our customers. Ryan and Kelly Peterson, CENTURY 21® AllPoints owners have built a great company that is agent-centric with a great culture that aligns with Blue Marlin Pelican. We are both family-oriented businesses that really emphasizes the growth opportunities for our sales associates. This partnership truly is 1+1=3 and I can't wait to see what the future brings," said Jerry Sullivan, Broker Owner C21 Blue Marlin Pelican.

The combined organization will comprise 18 offices and over 500 sales professionals serving homebuyers and sellers throughout the state of Connecticut and from Pensacola to Panama City Beach: covering the Florida Panhandle. It provides full service real estate brokerage services, including residential real estate, commercial real estate, investment real estate and long-term rentals. Customer service remains the core principle.

©2023 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact: 
Matt Gentile
matt@mybffsocial.com
412-477-3349
www.mybffsocial.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-21-allpoints-realty-and-century-21-blue-marlin-pelican-announce-strategic-partnership-301724182.html

SOURCE Century 21 AllPoints Realty

