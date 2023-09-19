Century 21 Signature Real Estate pledges to defy mediocrity while it rapidly expands

The Century 21 Signature Real Estate team gathers for its annual office Olympics.

NO. 1 MID-SIZE WORKPLACE

For an inside peek into the workplace culture at Century 21 Signature Real Estate, the curious can tune into the agency's weekly “More Than More” podcast, hosted on the Apple Podcasts platform.

“A lot of our podcast content is actually geared toward our agents, discussing building good businesses, good client relationships and our core values, which apply to everybody that works here,” said content marketing strategist Abbie Dorwart.

Launched in 2005, the fast-growing firm blankets Iowa and is starting to push into Illinois, Dorwart said. Franchise co-owners Dylan de Bruin and Joe Schafbuch have built their own employee culture in addition to maintaining the corporate standards set by parent company Century 21.

“I've worked at a lot of places, and this is a workplace that's very unique,” Dorwart said. “You hear something from leadership and it's 100% true. They're very honest. They're very open. everybody's working together to do good things.”

Victoria Stefansen, director of human resources, care and connection, explained the company’s mission statement is to “defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary client experiences” throughout Iowa, while also maintaining rapid growth.

“Buyers and sellers deserve to have agents that are experts in their field and will give them an extraordinary experience in one of the largest purchases of their life,” she said. “That's a big financial commitment. So everything is to do better for the end consumers.”

Stefansen added, “We think of real estate in a relational sense instead of transactional. So, putting people first, instead of numbers first, which is probably interesting for a sales organization.”

The company has opened four more offices this year and has been careful to hire individuals familiar with each new community.

“We usually find someone that knows their local market. We find local leadership that we can then build around. In times of uncertainty, one strategy is to grow and the other is to do the opposite,” Stefansen said.

During the pandemic, the real estate industry earned a reputation as a potential secondary career path for participants to earn money on the side. But Dorwart said she witnessed disappointment among those who were unable to fully dedicate the necessary hours to the profession.

“We are not a company of hobbyists. The people who are here run full-time businesses. So, we don't have part-time people, really, because that's just not how we think about real estate and that's not how we train our agents to build businesses,” she said.

“So I would say there are quite a lot of people who have gotten into it over the last few years and realized that you don't really get that far by being part time,” she said.

Employees in an anonymous Top Workplaces survey praised the company’s ongoing willingness to encourage flexibility, provide a work and life balance and maintain a work environment where every day is different.

But employees are expected to be mindful of a series of non-negotiable actions, including showing up on time, finishing what they start, saying please and thank you and telling the truth in all things, company leaders emphasize.

Both Stefansen and Dorwart said they subscribe to another of Century 21’s workplace maxims: “We are obsessed with better and give 121%.”

“I love working. I love coming to work every day. I am in my sweet spot,” Stefansen said. “I've been here almost seven years and it's just been really cool to be under leadership that I feel truly cares,” she said.

Dorwart agreed and added, “Just maintaining the status quo, just showing up, clocking in and doing whatever needs to be done at the bare minimum is just not how we go. We are all A-plus team players. We want to go further, just at the work level. How can we innovate? How can we move fast? How can be ahead of the market?”

Q & A with Director of Human Resources, Care and Connection Victoria Stefansen

Q: What should individuals consider before approaching Century 21 as a new employee?

A: “We want people working here that think like us and we believe that buyers and sellers deserve better. They deserve full-time, well-educated agents that know their stuff and are not just doing it as a side-job business. We keep a really close eye on you for the first two years of your real estate business, with meetings and classes. If you're plugged into our company, our culture and what we do, you'll have everything you need and we believe you’ll do amazing.”

Q: How is communication and teamwork encouraged among staff and agents?

A: “We're a very flat organization where everyone has access to everyone. Every day, we always talk about having that one mission. And everyone knowing where we're going and what we're doing. Our agents, independent contractors, could all be running out there individually doing their thing, but instead we're creating spaces where they show up weekly and they collaborate, and they share ideas. And instead of keeping it all to themselves, they know that we're better together.”

Century 21 Signature Real Estate

Iowa locations: Headquartered in Ankeny with offices in Ames, Huxley, Urbandale, Cedar Falls, Waverly, Story City, Pella, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Quad Cities, Oelwein, and Dubuque and Fort Dodge

Founded: 2005

Ownership: Private

Iowa employees: 210

Top executives: Dylan de Bruin and Joe Schafbuch, co-owners

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Employee engagement is Century 21 Signature Real Estate touchstone