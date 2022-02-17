U.S. markets closed

Century Aluminum Cybersecurity Incursion; No Current Material Impact to Production

·2 min read
CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 16, 2022, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) detected a cyber incursion affecting some of the servers supporting our global operations. The Company took immediate action by shutting down all impacted information systems and activating the Company's internal response procedures and mobilizing both internal resources and third-party experts to address the situation as quickly as possible.

Century Aluminum Logo (PRNewsfoto/Century Aluminum)
Century Aluminum Logo (PRNewsfoto/Century Aluminum)

Currently, there has been no material impact to our production globally. We have switched to manual operations and procedures where necessary and we continue to operate safely.

We have restricted certain external information systems as we work to address the issue. We will provide additional updates as necessary.

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "hope," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "forecast" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," or "may."

Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by those forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-aluminum-cybersecurity-incursion-no-current-material-impact-to-production-301484376.html

SOURCE Century Aluminum

