U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,997.25
    +12.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,083.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,106.00
    +44.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.30
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.01
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.80
    +12.30 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    +0.25 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.47
    -1.11 (-5.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1984
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2000
    -0.5200 (-0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,350.59
    -1,036.94 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.65
    -27.52 (-5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,962.57
    +18.53 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Century Casinos Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

·2 min read

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) announced today that the Company will release its earnings for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2022 on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Century Casinos Logo (PRNewsfoto/Century Casinos, Inc.)
Century Casinos Logo (PRNewsfoto/Century Casinos, Inc.)

On Friday, March 10, 2023, Century Casinos will host its Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call at 8:00 am MST (10:00 am EST). Participants are advised to dial in 15 minutes in advance. US domestic and Canadian participants please dial 1-80-225-9448, all other international participants please use +1 203-518-9708 to dial in. The conference ID is 'Casinos'. Participants may listen to the call live at www.eventcastpro.com/webcasts/cc/events/037P3Q.cfm or obtain a recording of the call at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/

About Century Casinos, Inc.:
Century Casinos, Inc. (the "Company") is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; and the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH, the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Through its United States subsidiary, Century Nevada Acquisition, Inc., the Company owns a 50% membership interest in Smooth Bourbon, LLC, which owns the land and building of the Nugget Casino Resort ("OpCo") in Sparks, Nevada. The Company has an agreement to purchase 100% of the membership interests in OpCo and an agreement to purchase 100% of the equity interest in the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland. The Company also has an agreement to operate one ship-based casino. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-casinos-announces-dates-of-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301761942.html

SOURCE Century Casinos, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Dives, Leads 'Race To The Bottom'; Warren Buffett Stock Craters

    The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • This Semiconductor Stock Sees Earnings Soar, With Further Growth To Come

    Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.

  • Zoom Abruptly Fires President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. abruptly terminated the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the videoconferencing company in June. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Includ

  • Blackstone defaults on $562 million Nordic property-backed CMBS - Bloomberg News

    The asset management giant and prolific real estate investor sought an extension from the bondholders to repay the debt, but they voted against it, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone's $71 billion unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) has also been in hot water.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy for a Turnaround, According to an Analyst

    Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri is highlighting semiconductor stocks that should benefit from a turnaround in this key industry. The firm has Strong Buy ratings on Nvidia and AMD and Outperform ratings on Intel, Marvell, and Qorvo. Pajjuri said during the last three upturns, the semiconductor sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 30% to 50% over a one- to two-year period.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

    Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Ardelyx (ARDX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 500% and 59.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    C3.ai, Inc. (AI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 72.73% and 4.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Sold Almost All Bitcoin Mined in February

    The miner sold its mined bitcoin for the second time this year.

  • Investors Heavily Search Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Exela Amends Existing Securitization Facility & Reduces 2023 Debt Maturities

    Exela Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) reported that its subsidiaries had obtained $51 million of new funding from B. Riley Commercial Capital, LLC (BRCC) and an affiliate of BRCC. The funding was made via an amendment of Exela's existing $150 million PNC securitization facility to permit the addition of $35 million of junior secured financing, a separate sale of receivables, and an increase in availability under a revolving line of credit. The new securitization facility matures in June 2025 an

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.75% and 6.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fed Officials Warn They May Need to Lift Rates to a Higher Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve policymakers cautioned that recent stronger-than-expected readings on the US economy could push them to raise interest rates by more than previously expected. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Includ

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) This Earnings Season?

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Costco Q2 earnings: Stock slips after mixed results

    Costco (COST) posted fiscal second-quarter earnings results Thursday, March 2 after market close that mostly beat estimates.

  • Market Rally Rebounds Bullishly, What To Do Now; AI Stock Surges Late Into Buy Zone

    The stock market rally rebounded bullishly Thursday despite Treasury yields racing above 4% and Tesla retreating. C3.ai stock spiked late.