Century Casinos announces Dates of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) announced today that the company will release its earnings for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2021 on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Century Casinos Logo (PRNewsfoto/Century Casinos, Inc.)
Century Casinos Logo (PRNewsfoto/Century Casinos, Inc.)

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Century Casinos will host its Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call at 8:00 a.m. MST. Participants are advised to dial in 15 minutes in advance. US domestic and Canadian participants please dial +1 844-244-9160, all other international participants please use +1 330-931-4670 to dial in. The conference ID is 'Quarter4'. To just follow the call, or a recording of the call, please visit our website at https://www.cnty.com/investor/financials/financial-results/ .

About Century Casinos, Inc.:
Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; and the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR") in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH, the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in CDR in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company has an agreement to operate two ship-based casinos. The Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Nugget Casino Resort in Reno-Sparks, Nevada. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "target," "goal," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," or similar variations. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, certain expectations, projections and anticipated benefits of the expanded distribution of our horse races to new markets. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include, among others, risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings the Company may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-casinos-announces-dates-of-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301492512.html

SOURCE Century Casinos, Inc.

