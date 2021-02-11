Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - February 10, 2021
TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 10/02/2021
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $15 millions
04, 14, 22, 26, 45 & 48 Bonus 20.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
69446859-02
ONTARIO 49
12, 18, 23, 28, 31 & 44. Bonus 42.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-D, 5-D, 7-S, 4-S, 6-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
4, 6, 8, 15, 24 & 35 Bonus 20.
PICK-2: 8 6
PICK-3: 7 8 7
PICK-4: 0 6 9 9
ENCORE: 7852590
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 6, 7, 14, 23, 25, 34, 37, 41,
47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 53, 55, 57, 59, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 3 7
PICK-3: 0 7 3
PICK-4: 8 0 4 3
ENCORE: 0847064
DAILY KENO
4, 9, 10, 16, 24, 30, 31, 35, 36, 38,
39, 40, 42, 47, 49, 52, 54, 66, 67, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
COTTAGE
DEER
DONUTS
FOREST
HOCKEY
SHOVEL
