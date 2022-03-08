Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights*

Net operating revenue was $107.3 million, an increase of 27% from the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Earnings from operations was $16.4 million, a decrease of 12% from the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was $4.0 million, a decrease of 41% from the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA** was $24.9 million, an increase of 36% from the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.13.

2021 Highlights*

Net operating revenue was $388.5 million, an increase of 28% from the year ended December 31, 2020.

Earnings from operations were $68.5 million, a change of 54051% from the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was $20.6 million, a change of 143% from the year ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA** was $97.9 million, an increase of 102% from the year ended December 31, 2020.

Basic earnings per share was $0.70, a change of 143% from the year ended December 31, 2020.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.66, a change of 141% from the year ended December 31, 2020.

Book value per share*** at December 31, 2021 was $4.78.

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the Company's 2020 results of operations and financial condition, and negatively impacted the Company's results of operations to a lesser extent in 2021 because the Company's United States properties were open and operating during this period.

The Company's Canada properties reopened on June 10, 2021, and its Poland casinos reopened on May 28, 2021. The Company's casinos in the United States have been open since June 2020. The Company's properties have varied their operations based on the governmental health and safety requirements in the jurisdictions in which they are located. The Company's operations currently have limited health and safety requirements related to COVID-19. The duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic otherwise remains uncertain.

The consolidated results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:





For the three months



For the year



Amounts in thousands, except per share data ended December 31,



ended December 31,



Consolidated Results:



2021



2020

% Change



2021



2020

% Change Net Operating Revenue

$ 107,300

$ 84,801

27%

$ 388,506

$ 304,268

28% Earnings (Loss) from Operations



16,430



18,747

(12%)



68,518



(127)

54051% Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders

$ 3,960

$ 6,713

(41%)

$ 20,622

$ (48,002)

143%

































Adjusted EBITDA**

$ 24,888

$ 18,306

36%

$ 97,926

$ 48,398

102%

































Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders: Basic

$ 0.13

$ 0.23

(44%)

$ 0.70

$ (1.62)

143% Diluted

$ 0.13

$ 0.22

(43%)

$ 0.66

$ (1.62)

141%



































The Company plans to relocate its Century Casino Caruthersville casino, currently the last remaining riverboat on open water in Missouri, to a land-based casino with an attached hotel, estimated to open in early 2024, and to build a hotel that will attach onto Century Casino Cape Girardeau, estimated to open in late 2023. The Company estimates project costs of $73.0 million. In December 2021, a lawsuit was filed by the City of St. Louis to block the implementation of the omnibus bill that included the amendment to the definition of a floating facility. The land-based casino project is delayed pending a resolution of the lawsuit or a stand-alone bill amending the definition of a floating facility. The Company plans to finance the cost of these projects with cash on hand, financing, or a combination of the two.

On February 22, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 50% of Smooth Bourbon, LLC ("PropCo") and 100% of Nugget Sparks, LLC dba Nugget Casino Resort from Marnell Gaming, LLC for $195 million and to acquire a five-year option to purchase the remaining 50% of PropCo for $105 million plus 2% per annum. The Company has received a commitment letter from Goldman Sachs Bank USA for (i) $350 million in senior secured term loan financing to support the Nugget Casino Resort acquisition, refinance the Company's existing debt and for general corporate purposes, and (ii) a $30 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

"We would like to thank our team members for the enthusiasm and flexibility they have shown this year as we navigated operational restrictions and continuing changes brought about by COVID-19. Despite major restrictions at our Canada properties throughout the fourth quarter, we finished the year with strong results," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked. "We look forward to 2022 and seeing the increased potential of our properties as most COVID-19 restrictions have now been lifted. We are also excited about our upcoming acquisition of the Nugget Casino Resort in Reno-Sparks, Nevada and the continued expansion of our US portfolio," Messrs. Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.

Reportable Segment Results*

The table below shows the Company's reporting units and operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of December 31, 2021:







Reportable Segment Operating Segment Reporting Unit United States Colorado Century Casino & Hotel - Central City



Century Casino & Hotel - Cripple Creek

West Virginia Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort

Missouri Century Casino Cape Girardeau



Century Casino Caruthersville Canada Edmonton Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton



Century Casino St. Albert



Century Mile Racetrack and Casino

Calgary Century Downs Racetrack and Casino



Century Sports Poland Poland Casinos Poland Corporate and Other Corporate and Other Cruise Ships & Other



Corporate Other

On January 12, 2022, the Company's subsidiary Century Resorts Alberta ("CRA") entered into a definitive agreement to sell CRA's land and building in Calgary, Alberta. The sale occurred on February 10, 2022. Upon closing, CRA stopped operating Century Sports and transferred the lease agreement for the casino premises to the buyer.

The Company's net operating revenue increased by $22.5 million, or 27%, and by $84.2 million, or 28%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:









Net Operating Revenue



For the three months











For the year













ended December 31,



$

%

ended December 31,



$

% Amounts in thousands

2021

2020



Change

Change

2021

2020



Change

Change United States

$ 68,316

$ 58,440

$ 9,876

17%

$ 283,285

$ 198,344

$ 84,941

43% Canada



16,396



12,757



3,639

29%



46,428



50,240



(3,812)

(8%) Poland



22,478



13,477



9,001

67%



58,226



54,271



3,955

7% Corporate and Other



110



127



(17)

(13%)



567



1,413



(846)

(60%) Consolidated

$ 107,300

$ 84,801

$ 22,499

27%

$ 388,506

$ 304,268

$ 84,238

28%















































The Company's earnings from operations decreased by ($2.3) million, or (12%), and increased by $68.6 million, or 54051%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:







Earnings (Loss) from Operations



For the three months







For the year











ended December 31,



$

% ended December 31,

$

% Amounts in thousands

2021 2020



Change

Change 2021 2020

Change

Change United States

$ 16,455

$ 12,507

$ 3,948

32%

$ 77,021

$ (1,191)

$ 78,212

6567% Canada



2,180



9,195



(7,015)

(76%)



4,534



9,350



(4,816)

(52%) Poland



2,085



(1,077)



3,162

294%



(443)



(2,783)



2,340

84% Corporate and Other



(4,290)



(1,878)



(2,412)

(128%)



(12,594)



(5,503)



(7,091)

(129%) Consolidated

$ 16,430

$ 18,747

$ (2,317)

(12%)

$ 68,518

$ (127)

$ 68,645

54051%

















































Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders decreased by ($2.8) million, or (41%), and increased by $68.6 million, or 143%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:



















































Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders



For the three months











For the year













ended December 31,



$

%

ended December 31,



$

% Amounts in thousands

2021

2020



Change

Change

2021

2020



Change

Change United States

$ 10,146

$ 5,437

$ 4,709

87%

$ 49,628

$ (30,571)

$ 80,199

262% Canada



859



6,652



(5,793)

(87%)



1,124



2,551



(1,427)

(56%) Poland



1,880



(244)



2,124

871%



440



(1,373)



1,813

132% Corporate and Other



(8,925)



(5,132)



(3,793)

(74%)



(30,570)



(18,609)



(11,961)

(64%) Consolidated

$ 3,960

$ 6,713

$ (2,753)

(41%)

$ 20,622

$ (48,002)

$ 68,624

143%















































Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expense and non-controlling interests.



Adjusted EBITDA** increased by $6.6 million, or 36%, and by $49.5 million, or 102%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:



















































Adjusted EBITDA**



For the three months











For the year













ended December 31,



$

%

ended December 31,



$

% Amounts in thousands

2021

2020



Change

Change

2021

2020



Change

Change United States

$ 21,179

$ 17,133

$ 4,046

24%

$ 95,760

$ 47,199

$ 48,561

103% Canada



3,396



3,981



(585)

(15%)



9,510



11,497



(1,987)

(17%) Poland



3,231



(234)



3,465

1481%



2,629



344



2,285

664% Corporate and Other



(2,918)



(2,574)



(344)

(13%)



(9,973)



(10,642)



669

6% Consolidated

$ 24,888

$ 18,306

$ 6,582

36%

$ 97,926

$ 48,398

$ 49,528

102%















































Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $107.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $181.5 million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $63.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $184.6 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2020. The outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021 included $166.6 million related to the Company's credit agreement with Macquarie Capital ("Macquarie"), $0.2 million of bank debt related to Casinos Poland, $7.0 million of bank debt related to Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"), and $15.4 million related to a long-term land lease for Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR"), net of $7.7 million in deferred financing costs. The Company also has a $281.9 million long-term financing obligation under its triple net master lease ("Master Lease").

Conference Call Information

Today the Company will post a copy of its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2021 on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/. The Company will also post a presentation of the 2021 results on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/presentations/.

The Company will host its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call today, Tuesday, March 8, at 8:00 am MST. U.S. domestic participants should dial 1-844-244-9160. For all international participants, please use 330-931-4670 to dial-in. Participants may listen to the call live at centurycasinos.adobeconnect.com/earningsrelease or obtain a recording of the call on the Company's website until March 31, 2022 at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/.



* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported. ** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-US GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below. *** The Company defines book value per share as total Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity divided by outstanding common shares.