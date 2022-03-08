Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights*
Net operating revenue was $107.3 million, an increase of 27% from the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Earnings from operations was $16.4 million, a decrease of 12% from the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was $4.0 million, a decrease of 41% from the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA** was $24.9 million, an increase of 36% from the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.13.
2021 Highlights*
Net operating revenue was $388.5 million, an increase of 28% from the year ended December 31, 2020.
Earnings from operations were $68.5 million, a change of 54051% from the year ended December 31, 2020.
Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was $20.6 million, a change of 143% from the year ended December 31, 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA** was $97.9 million, an increase of 102% from the year ended December 31, 2020.
Basic earnings per share was $0.70, a change of 143% from the year ended December 31, 2020.
Diluted earnings per share was $0.66, a change of 141% from the year ended December 31, 2020.
Book value per share*** at December 31, 2021 was $4.78.
COVID-19 Update
The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the Company's 2020 results of operations and financial condition, and negatively impacted the Company's results of operations to a lesser extent in 2021 because the Company's United States properties were open and operating during this period.
The Company's Canada properties reopened on June 10, 2021, and its Poland casinos reopened on May 28, 2021. The Company's casinos in the United States have been open since June 2020. The Company's properties have varied their operations based on the governmental health and safety requirements in the jurisdictions in which they are located. The Company's operations currently have limited health and safety requirements related to COVID-19. The duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic otherwise remains uncertain.
The consolidated results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
For the three months
For the year
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
ended December 31,
ended December 31,
Consolidated Results:
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Net Operating Revenue
$
107,300
$
84,801
27%
$
388,506
$
304,268
28%
Earnings (Loss) from Operations
16,430
18,747
(12%)
68,518
(127)
54051%
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders
$
3,960
$
6,713
(41%)
$
20,622
$
(48,002)
143%
Adjusted EBITDA**
$
24,888
$
18,306
36%
$
97,926
$
48,398
102%
Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders:
Basic
$
0.13
$
0.23
(44%)
$
0.70
$
(1.62)
143%
Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.22
(43%)
$
0.66
$
(1.62)
141%
The Company plans to relocate its Century Casino Caruthersville casino, currently the last remaining riverboat on open water in Missouri, to a land-based casino with an attached hotel, estimated to open in early 2024, and to build a hotel that will attach onto Century Casino Cape Girardeau, estimated to open in late 2023. The Company estimates project costs of $73.0 million. In December 2021, a lawsuit was filed by the City of St. Louis to block the implementation of the omnibus bill that included the amendment to the definition of a floating facility. The land-based casino project is delayed pending a resolution of the lawsuit or a stand-alone bill amending the definition of a floating facility. The Company plans to finance the cost of these projects with cash on hand, financing, or a combination of the two.
On February 22, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 50% of Smooth Bourbon, LLC ("PropCo") and 100% of Nugget Sparks, LLC dba Nugget Casino Resort from Marnell Gaming, LLC for $195 million and to acquire a five-year option to purchase the remaining 50% of PropCo for $105 million plus 2% per annum. The Company has received a commitment letter from Goldman Sachs Bank USA for (i) $350 million in senior secured term loan financing to support the Nugget Casino Resort acquisition, refinance the Company's existing debt and for general corporate purposes, and (ii) a $30 million senior secured revolving credit facility.
"We would like to thank our team members for the enthusiasm and flexibility they have shown this year as we navigated operational restrictions and continuing changes brought about by COVID-19. Despite major restrictions at our Canada properties throughout the fourth quarter, we finished the year with strong results," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked. "We look forward to 2022 and seeing the increased potential of our properties as most COVID-19 restrictions have now been lifted. We are also excited about our upcoming acquisition of the Nugget Casino Resort in Reno-Sparks, Nevada and the continued expansion of our US portfolio," Messrs. Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.
Reportable Segment Results*
The table below shows the Company's reporting units and operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of December 31, 2021:
Reportable Segment
Operating Segment
Reporting Unit
United States
Colorado
Century Casino & Hotel - Central City
Century Casino & Hotel - Cripple Creek
West Virginia
Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort
Missouri
Century Casino Cape Girardeau
Century Casino Caruthersville
Canada
Edmonton
Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton
Century Casino St. Albert
Century Mile Racetrack and Casino
Calgary
Century Downs Racetrack and Casino
Century Sports
Poland
Poland
Casinos Poland
Corporate and Other
Corporate and Other
Cruise Ships & Other
Corporate Other
On January 12, 2022, the Company's subsidiary Century Resorts Alberta ("CRA") entered into a definitive agreement to sell CRA's land and building in Calgary, Alberta. The sale occurred on February 10, 2022. Upon closing, CRA stopped operating Century Sports and transferred the lease agreement for the casino premises to the buyer.
The Company's net operating revenue increased by $22.5 million, or 27%, and by $84.2 million, or 28%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:
Net Operating Revenue
For the three months
For the year
ended December 31,
$
%
ended December 31,
$
%
Amounts in thousands
2021
2020
Change
Change
2021
2020
Change
Change
United States
$
68,316
$
58,440
$
9,876
17%
$
283,285
$
198,344
$
84,941
43%
Canada
16,396
12,757
3,639
29%
46,428
50,240
(3,812)
(8%)
Poland
22,478
13,477
9,001
67%
58,226
54,271
3,955
7%
Corporate and Other
110
127
(17)
(13%)
567
1,413
(846)
(60%)
Consolidated
$
107,300
$
84,801
$
22,499
27%
$
388,506
$
304,268
$
84,238
28%
The Company's earnings from operations decreased by ($2.3) million, or (12%), and increased by $68.6 million, or 54051%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:
Earnings (Loss) from Operations
For the three months
For the year
ended December 31,
$
%
ended December 31,
$
%
Amounts in thousands
2021
2020
Change
Change
2021
2020
Change
Change
United States
$
16,455
$
12,507
$
3,948
32%
$
77,021
$
(1,191)
$
78,212
6567%
Canada
2,180
9,195
(7,015)
(76%)
4,534
9,350
(4,816)
(52%)
Poland
2,085
(1,077)
3,162
294%
(443)
(2,783)
2,340
84%
Corporate and Other
(4,290)
(1,878)
(2,412)
(128%)
(12,594)
(5,503)
(7,091)
(129%)
Consolidated
$
16,430
$
18,747
$
(2,317)
(12%)
$
68,518
$
(127)
$
68,645
54051%
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders decreased by ($2.8) million, or (41%), and increased by $68.6 million, or 143%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders
For the three months
For the year
ended December 31,
$
%
ended December 31,
$
%
Amounts in thousands
2021
2020
Change
Change
2021
2020
Change
Change
United States
$
10,146
$
5,437
$
4,709
87%
$
49,628
$
(30,571)
$
80,199
262%
Canada
859
6,652
(5,793)
(87%)
1,124
2,551
(1,427)
(56%)
Poland
1,880
(244)
2,124
871%
440
(1,373)
1,813
132%
Corporate and Other
(8,925)
(5,132)
(3,793)
(74%)
(30,570)
(18,609)
(11,961)
(64%)
Consolidated
$
3,960
$
6,713
$
(2,753)
(41%)
$
20,622
$
(48,002)
$
68,624
143%
Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expense and non-controlling interests.
Adjusted EBITDA** increased by $6.6 million, or 36%, and by $49.5 million, or 102%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:
Adjusted EBITDA**
For the three months
For the year
ended December 31,
$
%
ended December 31,
$
%
Amounts in thousands
2021
2020
Change
Change
2021
2020
Change
Change
United States
$
21,179
$
17,133
$
4,046
24%
$
95,760
$
47,199
$
48,561
103%
Canada
3,396
3,981
(585)
(15%)
9,510
11,497
(1,987)
(17%)
Poland
3,231
(234)
3,465
1481%
2,629
344
2,285
664%
Corporate and Other
(2,918)
(2,574)
(344)
(13%)
(9,973)
(10,642)
669
6%
Consolidated
$
24,888
$
18,306
$
6,582
36%
$
97,926
$
48,398
$
49,528
102%
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $107.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $181.5 million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $63.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $184.6 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2020. The outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021 included $166.6 million related to the Company's credit agreement with Macquarie Capital ("Macquarie"), $0.2 million of bank debt related to Casinos Poland, $7.0 million of bank debt related to Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"), and $15.4 million related to a long-term land lease for Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR"), net of $7.7 million in deferred financing costs. The Company also has a $281.9 million long-term financing obligation under its triple net master lease ("Master Lease").
Conference Call Information
Today the Company will post a copy of its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2021 on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/. The Company will also post a presentation of the 2021 results on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/presentations/.
The Company will host its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call today, Tuesday, March 8, at 8:00 am MST. U.S. domestic participants should dial 1-844-244-9160. For all international participants, please use 330-931-4670 to dial-in. Participants may listen to the call live at centurycasinos.adobeconnect.com/earningsrelease or obtain a recording of the call on the Company's website until March 31, 2022 at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/.
*
Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.
**
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-US GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.
***
The Company defines book value per share as total Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity divided by outstanding common shares.
CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)
For the three months
For the year
ended December 31,
ended December 31,
Amounts in thousands, except for per share information
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating revenue:
Net operating revenue
$
107,300
$
84,801
$
388,506
$
304,268
Operating costs and expenses:
Total operating costs and expenses
90,870
66,054
319,988
304,395
Earnings (loss) from operations
16,430
18,747
68,518
...