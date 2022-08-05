Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights*

Net operating revenue was $111.1 million, an increase of 21% from the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Earnings from operations were $20.8 million, an increase of 15% from the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $8.9 million, an increase of 29% from the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA** was $29.8 million, an increase of 18% from the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Basic earnings per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $0.30.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $0.28.

Book value per share*** at June 30, 2022 was $5.00.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the Company's casinos have varied their operations based on the governmental health and safety requirements in the jurisdictions in which they are located. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Company's results of operations in the first half of 2021 because of closures at the Company's Canada and Poland properties during this period. Currently the Company's operations have no health and safety requirements for entry and few other COVID-19 related restrictions. The duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic otherwise remains uncertain.

NUGGET CASINO RESORT ACQUISITION AND FINANCING

On April 1, 2022, the Company purchased 50% of the membership interest in Smooth Bourbon, LLC ("PropCo") for approximately $95.0 million (the "PropCo Acquisition"). Pursuant to a definitive agreement and subject to approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission, the Company will purchase 100% of the membership interests in Nugget Sparks, LLC ("OpCo") for $100.0 million (subject to certain adjustments) (the "OpCo Acquisition" and together with the PropCo Acquisition, the "Acquisition"). The OpCo Acquisition is expected to occur within one year of the PropCo Acquisition. OpCo owns and operates the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada, and PropCo owns the real property on which the casino is located and leases the real property to OpCo for an annual rent of $15.0 million.

On April 1, 2022, the Company also entered into a Credit Agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA (the "Goldman Credit Agreement"). The Goldman Credit Agreement provides for a $350.0 million term loan (the "Term Loan") and a $30.0 million revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility"). The Company drew $350.0 million under the Term Loan and used the proceeds as well as $29.3 million of cash on hand to fund the PropCo Acquisition, to repay approximately $166.2 million outstanding under the Company's credit agreement with Macquarie ("Macquarie Credit Agreement"), to fund a $100.0 million escrow fund that will be used to purchase OpCo, and for related fees and expenses. The Goldman Credit Agreement replaces the Macquarie Credit Agreement. The Company did not draw on the Revolving Facility on the closing date of the PropCo acquisition.

RESULTS

The consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:





































For the three months



For the six months



Amounts in thousands, except per share data ended June 30,



ended June 30,



Consolidated Results:



2022



2021

% Change



2022



2021

% Change Net Operating Revenue

$ 111,122

$ 92,185

21 %

$ 214,224

$ 164,599

30 % Earnings from Operations



20,802



18,112

15 %



33,846



26,361

28 % Net Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders

$ 8,856

$ 6,855

29 %

$ 9,074

$ 5,436

67 %

































Adjusted EBITDA**

$ 29,778

$ 25,238

18 %

$ 53,601

$ 39,983

34 %

































Earnings Per Share Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders: Basic

$ 0.30

$ 0.23

30 %

$ 0.30

$ 0.18

67 % Diluted

$ 0.28

$ 0.22

27 %

$ 0.29

$ 0.18

61 %



































"We achieved the highest net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA during a second quarter in the history of the Company. We are pleased with the strong contribution from our operations in Canada which have continued to improve after Alberta removed COVID-19 restrictions," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked. "As we announced in April, we have completed the first portion of our acquisition of the Nugget Casino Resort. We are excited to enter the growing Reno/Sparks Nevada market with this transaction," Messrs. Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.

REPORTABLE SEGMENT RESULTS*

The table below shows the Company's reporting units and operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of June 30, 2022:







Reportable Segment Operating Segment Reporting Unit United States Colorado Century Casino & Hotel - Central City



Century Casino & Hotel - Cripple Creek

West Virginia Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort

Missouri Century Casino Cape Girardeau



Century Casino Caruthersville Canada Edmonton Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton



Century Casino St. Albert



Century Mile Racetrack and Casino

Calgary Century Downs Racetrack and Casino



Century Sports (1)



Century Bets! Inc. (1) Poland Poland Casinos Poland Corporate and Other Corporate and Other Cruise Ships & Other



Corporate Other (2)





(1) The Company operated Century Sports through February 10, 2022. The Company operated Century Bets! Inc. through August 2021 when operations were transferred to Century Mile Racetrack and Casino. (2) The Company's equity interest in Smooth Bourbon is included in the Corporate Other reporting unit.

The Company's net operating revenue increased by $18.9 million, or 21%, and by $49.6 million, or 30%, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:



















































Net Operating Revenue



For the three months











For the six months









Amounts in

ended June 30,



$

%

ended June 30,



$

% thousands

2022

2021



Change

Change

2022

2021



Change

Change United States

$ 70,313

$ 76,700

$ (6,387)

(8 %)

$ 135,556

$ 141,072

$ (5,516)

(4 %) Canada



19,037



6,658



12,379

186 %



35,039



8,666



26,373

304 % Poland



21,707



8,689



13,018

150 %



43,531



14,599



28,932

198 % Corporate and Other



65



138



(73)

(53 %)



98



262



(164)

(63 %) Consolidated

$ 111,122

$ 92,185

$ 18,937

21 %

$ 214,224

$ 164,599

$ 49,625

30 %















































The Company's earnings from operations increased by $2.7 million, or 15%, and by $7.5 million, or 28%, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021: