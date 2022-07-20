U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,959.90
    +23.21 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,874.84
    +47.79 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,897.65
    +184.50 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.95
    +28.62 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    -1.61 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,693.80
    -16.90 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.13 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0181
    -0.0049 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1978
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2730
    +0.1030 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,150.86
    -75.51 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    516.86
    -11.83 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Century Communities Announces 124 Homesites for Sale in Fairfield, CA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CCS

Top 10 builder now selling from the upper $600s at Monte Verde, with 3 models open for tour

FAIRFIELD, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, recently released 124 homesites for sale at Monte Verde, the company's exceptional new community in Fairfield, CA—boasting close proximity to Travis Air Force Base and destinations like Grizzly Island Wildlife Area and the San Francisco Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Plan 2 at Monte Verde in Fairfield, CA | Century Communities
Plan 2 at Monte Verde in Fairfield, CA | Century Communities

Homebuyers will enjoy an inspired selection of modern two-story homes, featuring designer-selected finishes, versatile open-concept layouts, and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Three model homes are also available for tour.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MonteVerdeCA.  

More About Monte Verde:

  • 4 single-family floor plans

  • 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garage

  • Up to 2,471 square feet

  • Located within the Travis Unified School District

  • Close to parks

  • Central location between San Francisco and Sacramento

Sales Center:
199 Dobe Lane
Fairfield, CA 94553

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 925.234.9015.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home

  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form

  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Plan 4 at Monte Verde in Fairfield, CA | Century Communities
Plan 4 at Monte Verde in Fairfield, CA | Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.)
Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-announces-124-homesites-for-sale-in-fairfield-ca-301590484.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Home Prices Hit Record of $416,000 in June as Sales Continued to Slide

    The U.S. housing market is rapidly cooling as record prices and rising mortgage rates weigh on home sales, locking out potential buyers. The median existing home price is up 13.4% on the year.

  • Home Prices Hit a Record. Buyers Are Throwing in the Towel.

    Advisors keeping an eye on the economic impact of rising interest rates will want to know that existing home sales fell for a fifth month in a row in June. Sales fell 5.4% month over month, slowing more than expected. Along with rising rates, high prices are weighing on sales.The median existing home in June sold for $416,000, a 13.4% increase from the same month last year and a new high.

  • Looking to Sell an Income Property? Move Quickly If You're in 1 of These 5 Markets

    Owning an income property is a great way to generate steady revenue. Overseeing an income property can be a lot of work. There are already signs indicating that the red-hot housing market is cooling off.

  • Mortgage Applications Drop For Third Straight Week, Refinancing Drops to 22-Year Low

    The U.S. housing market is under duress. For weeks now the economic data coming out of the U.S. housing market has been downbeat as yields have surged since the Federal Reserve decided to raise rates. U.S. housing starts fell 2% in June from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.56 million, according to the Census Bureau.

  • U.S. existing home sales slide again; prices hit fresh record high

    U.S. existing home sales fell for a fifth straight month in June to the lowest level in two years, as fast-rising interest rates and record-high selling prices make buying a home too expensive for a growing share of American households. Mortgage interest rates have soared as a result of the Federal Reserve's stiff rate hikes to try to tame high inflation. In June, sales of previously owned homes fell 5.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million units, the lowest level since June 2020 when sales were rebounding from the COVID-19 lockdown slump, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday.

  • US Existing-Home Sales Drop a Fifth Month to a Two-Year Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of previously owned US homes fell in June to a two-year low as a surge in borrowing costs continues to erode affordability.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownContract closings fell 5.4% from May to an annualized 5.12 million, figures from the

  • The SoCal housing market is cooling. Here's how far prices have fallen

    Southern California's median home sale price dropped to $750,000 in June, another sign that the ultra-competitive market is slowing down.

  • S&P 500 Got You Down? How to Make Money in Real Estate Instead

    It's been a rough year for the S&P 500 index, which is generally considered to be a measure of how the stock market is doing as a whole. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down about 19% year to date, but the index has also plunged into bear market territory several times this year, which is indicative of a 20% drop or more. Not only is that a great way to diversify, but you might enjoy your share of profits by investing outside the stock market.

  • US Housing Affordability Is Set to Drop to 2007 Levels This Year, S&P Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Housing affordability is set to worsen to levels last seen early in the financial crisis as rising mortgage rates compound high prices, according to S&P Global Ratings.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownBy the end of this year, mortgage payments wil

  • The housing market enters into recession—here’s what to expect next

    "We are giving back some of the euphoria [home] pricing that was rolling over every housing market," Rick Palacios Jr., head of research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

  • America Still Needs More Homes

    The biggest problem for America’s housing market is that there aren’t enough homes available. The National Association of Realtors on Wednesday said 5.12 million previously owned homes were sold in June, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, down from May’s 5.41 million. It reflects just how much the affordability problem, driven by the sharp rise in mortgage rates and sky-high home prices, is weighing on sales.

  • Real estate investment firms buy up nearly 10% of King County’s residential homes in 2021

    Real estate investment firms purchased 9.6% of residential homes in King County in 2021. Slightly higher percentages were recorded in Pierce and Snohomish Counties.

  • China Faces Growing Pressure to Address Mortgage Protests

    Home buyers in Wuhan demonstrated Wednesday outside a bank regulator’s office, as some people threaten to stop mortgage payments on delayed housing projects.

  • New Seattle life science tower mostly full, owner says

    Life science companies were seeking 1.2 million square feet of lab space in the Seattle region as of September. That was an increase of 138% over the prior six months.

  • Rising house prices continue to fuel UK property boom

    The average UK house price came in at £283,000 ($340,385) during the month, which was £32,000 higher than the same time last year.

  • Home sales fall for fifth straight month as prices keep rising

    Existing home sales declined for the fifth straight month in June, falling 5.4 percent from the previous month, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) released Wednesday. The figures indicate that record prices and higher interest rates are driving Americans out of the market. The median home price rose to $416,000 last…

  • Bringing down inflation might cause your rent to rise

    The Federal Reserve may have accelerated its attack on inflation by hiking interest rates. But its actions are also driving up rents as pricier mortgages keep would-be buyers in their leases.

  • I'll Share This Real Estate Investing Tip Until I'm Blue in the Face

    If these risks make you want to steer clear of investing in real estate, I'm here to tell you that there's a much easier, less stressful way to go about it. You could invest in real estate by owning physical properties. Or, you could simply invest in companies that own properties and let them take on the risks involved.

  • Home Building Slipped in June for Second Straight Month

    Housing starts in the U.S. fell 2% in June as interest rates climbed and a global housing boom faded.

  • Median home sale price in Massachusetts zooms past $600,000

    Median home sale price in Massachusetts zooms past $600,000