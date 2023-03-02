Century Communities Debuts Two Anticipated Colorado Communities

Top 10 National Homebuilder Now Selling in Denver and Broomfield

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that it's now selling at two anticipated communities in the Denver Metro area: Grand Vue at Interlocken (condos and townhomes in Broomfield) and East Virginia Village (townhomes in Denver).

Rendering of Townhomes at East Virginia Village in Denver, CO | Century Communities

Both communities offer prime real estate in vibrant locations surrounded by business hubs, outdoor recreation, shopping, dining and entertainment—with Grand Vue at Interlocken providing fast access to both Denver and Boulder, and East Virginia Village nestled close to Cherry Creek and downtown Denver. Each community also boasts exclusive floor plans and exceptional included features like Whirlpool® appliances and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. In addition, a versatile range of floor plans at both communities boasts attractive low-maintenance living options for buyers at different stages of homeownership.

Learn more and see available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Denver.

NOW SELLING:

East Virginia Village| Denver

Townhomes from the mid $400s

74 two-story townhomes

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-bay garages

Up to approximately 1,378 square feet

Cherry Creek School District

Close proximity to the Cherry Creek Trail, Washington Park, Cherry Creek State Park and more

1900 S. Poplar Court

Denver, CO 80224

Two model homes!

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/EastVirginiaVillage.

Grand Vue at Interlocken | Broomfield

Townhomes from the low $500s

Condos coming soon!

160 three-story townhomes, 108 condos

2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths

2-bay garages (townhomes only)

Up to approximately 1,936 square feet

Boulder Valley School District

Located off the Interlocken business corridor, with quick access to FlatIron Crossing Mall, the US 36 Bikeway, miles of open space trails and more

471 Interlocken Boulevard, #106

Broomfield, CO 80021

Three model homes!

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/GrandVue.



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Rendering of Condos at Grand Vue at Interlocken in Broomfield, CO | Century Communities

Rendering of Townhomes at Grand Vue at Interlocken in Broomfield, CO | Century Communities

