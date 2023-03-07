U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Century II in Wichita, Kansas, to Introduce ParkMobile's Digital Payment System to the Venue's Lots

·3 min read

Visitors to Century II Performing Arts Center and Convention Center will be able to use the mobile app to pay for daily and event parking.

WICHITA, Kan., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group, is partnering with Century II Performing Arts Center and Convention Center, an ASM Global managed facility, to offer daily and event parking payments through the mobile app. Visitors can now pay for on-demand parking digitally at the venue's two onsite parking lots.

"Being located in Downtown Wichita, our venue is at the heart of a high-traffic area," said Chris Whitney, General Manager of Century II. "By integrating ParkMobile's digital parking payment system, our guests can now park at our events in a more seamless and efficient manner. Visitors can use ParkMobile for daily parking or events, creating a contactless parking experience."

ParkMobile has over 76,000 users in Kansas and is available in Lawrence, Manhattan, The University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and INTRUST Bank Arena, also in Wichita. Across North America, ParkMobile has 45 million users, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser.

To pay for parking at the locations using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number or scans the QR code posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session.

"Our zone parking capability was our first feature and continues to be the most popular one we offer," added David Hoyt, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director for ParkMobile. "We provide multiple ways for users to pay for their parking session directly through their phone. We're excited to introduce Century II to our platform."

About ParkMobile:

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. In 2021, ParkMobile became part of the Swedish-based EasyPark Group. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

Century II Contact: Emily Larkin, Marketing Manager, emily.larkin@asmwichita.com

CONTACT:
Haley Haas
PR Manager, US
404-580-0112
haley.haas@parkmobile.io

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/parkmobile/i/pr---parkmobile---century-ii,c3151979

PR - ParkMobile - Century II

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-ii-in-wichita-kansas-to-introduce-parkmobiles-digital-payment-system-to-the-venues-lots-301764400.html

SOURCE ParkMobile

