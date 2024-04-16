Century-old Akron home on storied Merriman Road sells for $700K. See inside

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Akron as the top seller for week of Feb. 12, 2024, with a price of $715,000.

Here are top selling properties for that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.

554 Merriman Rd, Akron, $715,000

5051 Stone Ridge Dr, Richfield Township, $715,000

2579 Cedarwood Ct, Hudson, $682,700

2992 Clear Creek Dr, Cuyahoga Falls, $540,000

2780 Cobble Creek Ln, Akron, $525,000

According to Realtor.com, the Akron home on Merriman Road was built in 1922 on a .74-acre lot. At 6,230 square feet, the home has five bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The 20th century era colonial style home exudes the historic charm of the marveled homes known to reside on this iconic Akron street.

The 102-year-old house boasts an open floor plan with wood floors and a grand staircase in the entryway.

The gourmet kitchen overlooks the patio and features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a butler's pantry, formal dining room and breakfast room.

Also on the main floor is the formal family room, a bar with plenty of room for entertaining and a four-season room.

The primary suite is located on the second floor featuring a fireplace, walk-in closet and dressing room and an en suite marble-tiled bathroom that truly speaks to the 1920s era of which the home was built in.

Also on this floor are two more bedrooms, an updated bathroom and a third bedroom that the previous owners used as an office, the listing notes.

There's another bedroom on the third floor with a sitting room, powder room and a full bathroom, the listing states.

The finished basement is perfect for entertaining with a full bar, room for a billiard table, a sitting area with a fireplace, a half bathroom and a work out area.

The home also features an add-on that the previous owners used as an in-law suite. As seen in photos, it features a bedroom, living and dining area and a kitchenette.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

858 Forrest Dr, to Gauder Brielle, $30,000

796 Work Dr, to Flanigan Kara, $110,000

55 Stephens Rd, to Keller Paul, $15,000

1907 SW 18th St, to SL Neo Realty LLC, $37,500

75 Melbourne Ave, to Cox Cleavon, $261,500

908 Stadelman Ave, to JMH Assets LLC, $63,000

559 Corice St, to Shea Properites Plus LLC, $55,000

561 Woodbury Dr, to Evans Eric, $420,000

596 Maringo Ave, to Grifa Ryan, $100,000

702 Yerrick Rd, to Mcintyre Philip, $170,000

61 Thorlone Ave, to Asik Investment LLC, $50,000

747 Crestview Ave, to Willard Alexis, $140,000

201 Alberti Ct, to JMH Assets LLC, $45,000

1758 Rock Hill Ln, to Cook Lori A, $280,000

491 Hillman Rd, to Drake Jordan, $150,000

747 Winding Way Dr, to Givens Amanda Y, $290,000

1113 Roslyn Ave, to Jones Jaequan, $160,000

2421 Eastlawn Ave, to Williams George E, $134,850

2305 SW 7th St, to Fiker Investments LLC, $75,000

392 Raasch Ave, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $55,000

373 Mineola Ave, to Elisa Alex, $227,000

458 MC Gowan St, to Middlebury Housing LLC, $36,000

265 Madison Ave, to Soto Johan, $121,500

149 Rhodes Ave, to BW P&L Holdings LLC, $69,000

319 Lloyd St, to JSM Quality Homes LLC, $35,000

1588 Hillside Ter, to Bartley Edward Theodore, $97,000

1033 Chandler Ave, to Raymond Jamika, $40,000

1557 Creighton Ave, to Finnegin James A II, $179,000

1439 Andrus St, to Hollingsworth Curtis Jr, $42,000

1241 Ashford Ln, to Raglow Brian, $133,000

2581 Pelton Ave, to Gregory Glenn, $152,000

435 Margaret St, to Ssi Group Holdings LLC, $90,000

98 E Glenwood Ave, to Hopson Realty LLC, $38,600

1469 Seminola Ave, to Mancini Amanda, $140,000

1976 Ridgewood Rd, to Cheeseman Ryan, $300,000

843 N Main St, to Elrai Thafer M, $2,000

791 Work Dr, to Qilin Group LLC, $105,000

120 Pfeiffer Ave, to Tyrpak Timothy, $145,000

2780 Cobble Creek Ln, to Beck Matthew, $525,000

85 E Brookside Ave, to Akili Abdilay, $152,000

2822 Morrison St, to Switzer Kaitlin, $118,000

1541 Treetop Trl, to Touma Marwan I, $55,000

1497 Breiding Rd, to Lucas Christopher, $90,000

1449 Laffer Ave, to KS Yoak Enterprises LLC, $59,000

424 Butler Ave, to Diamond Rental Group LLC, $220,000

347 Crown St, to Colbren LLC, $50,000

326 Black St, to Cline Denise, $118,000

1150 Roslyn Ave, to Alfaro Ana Cecilia, $150,000

886 Eva Ave, to Levenger Holdings LLC, $26,000

308 N Arlington St, to BMW Investments LLC, $47,620

628 Lovers Ln, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $35,000

99 Westwood Ave, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $65,000

619 Bellevue Ave, to the PTM Group Partnership, $3,750

434 Matthews St, to Hicks Bailey, $64,900

2093 Daniels Ave, to Gibbons Blessing, $255,000

390 Fulmer Ave, to Szurgot Steven J, $180,000

2495 Conrad Ave, to Bradshaw Jimi M, $115,000

1412 Onondago Ave, to Mills Sean, $125,000

1370 Arnold Ave, to Skidmore Martha E, $73,000

616 W Thornton St, to Akor LLC, $99,900

1595 & 1597 Garman Rd, to Stanoch Diana M, $110,000

467 Fernwood Dr, to Blimp Town Properties LLC, $40,000

908 Dayton St, to JHM Assets LLC, $70,000

855 Forrest Dr, to Gauder Brielle, $30,000

424 & 426 Butler Ave, to Diamond Rental Group LLC, $220,000

537 Auld Farm Cir, to Raffay Ashley M, $249,900

1163 & 1175 W Waterloo Rd, to Acemark Holdings LLC, $215,000

339 Hillman Rd, to Day Makayla Marie, $179,000

56 W Salome Ave, to Elrai Thafer M, $2,000

1466 Scenic Way, to Simmons Brian, $157,000

145 & 147 Rhodes Ave, to BW P and L Holdings Limited Liability, $69,000

2395 East Ave, to Grabowski Mitchell David, $115,000

554 Merriman Rd, to Panetta Michael, $715,000

1606 Romona Rd, to Lowther John W, $130,000

Barberton

227 Slate Ridge Dr, to Casto Parker Lawrence, $189,990

791 N Azalea Blvd, to Sykes Thomas L, $130,000

158 24th St NW, to Avon Stephanie A, $130,000

363 E Hopocan Ave, to Winkler Colin, $169,900

1015 Romig Ave, to Soto Johan, $140,000

92 Gale Dr, to Clemente James A, $31,672

589 Grandview Ave, to Ardern Anne, $125,000

102 24th St NW, to Thompson Michael Jr, $150,000

131 15th St NW, to Simonton Landon D, $94,000

Bath Township

2886 Vesper Dr, to Catlin Felix A III, $63,000

334 Retreat Dr, to Carriger Ryan L, $374,000

600 Trellis Green Dr, to Mossad David, $132,000

Copley Township

113 Scenic View Dr, to Cimera Robert, $339,000

1655 Sunnyacres Rd, to Anderholm Callie L, $237,000

808 Kirkwall Dr, to Lee Katherine Ann, $130,000

Coventry Township

3135 Buttercup Ave, to Stevens Ryan, $175,000

239 Aqua Blvd, to Ertle Richard A, $465,000

2211 & 2213 Stahl Rd, to Ganzer Michele, $238,500

Cuyahoga Falls

1730 10th St, to Schwarz Benjamin, $250,000

2972 Prange Dr, to Zullo Anthony, $206,500

1596 6th St, to Cunningham Melanie, $153,000

2534 Wyandotte Ave, to Lantry Neil M, $200,000

1483 10th St, to Darkow Adam, $205,000

2474 Whitelaw St, to MTM Real Estate Investors LLC, $130,000

1162 Bean Ln, to Ruggiero Jordan Elizabeth, $335,960

1122 Bean Ln, to Dannels Hayden Thomas, $338,900

1111 Bean Ln, to Oberheu Taber, $318,450

2992 Clear Creek Dr, to Danko David, $540,000

1158 Bean Ln, to Ceepo Alan J, $345,521

Fairlawn

2620 Abington Rd, to Corrigall James P II, $125,000

214 Mackinaw Ave, to Smith Kimberly L, $254,900

3371 Lenox Village Dr, to Debski Jon Allen, $188,000

3312 Bancroft Rd, to Jaklitsch Jeff, $244,000

Green

1497 5th Ave, to Marochino John, $32,500

2895 Byron Dr, to Deharpart Dylan R, $3,230

2732 Georgeanna Dr, to Weber Taylor M, $358,900

1419 Melanie Dr, to Mccarthy Cassandra, $289,900

3132 Vermont Pl, to J Ross Custom Home Inc, $35,000

1804 Koons Rd, to Dietrich Pamela, $63,780

3200 Grey Village Dr, to Himmelein David, $275,000

3200 Turtle Bay Cir, to Trego Joseph M, $335,000

1372 Park Ave, to J Ross Custom Homes Inc, $35,000

Hudson

88 E Streetsboro St, to Kent Nicholas B, $457,000

1471 Carriage Hill Dr, to Mella Andres Guillermo Nunes, $370,000

2579 Cedarwood Ct, to Kaduke Todd, $682,700

Macedonia

1151 Saybrook Dr, to Cleary Cody R, $383,200

321 Spruce Hill Dr, to NVR, $85,000

Mogadore Village

99 Meadowridge Rd, to Whitehead Justin Lee, $175,000

New Franklin

885 W Nimisila Rd, to Hippich Carly Grace, $136,195

6377 Highland Ter, to Fuller Benjamin E, $250,000

Northfield Center Township

7555 Kitner Blvd, to Jenne Matthew A, $220,000

Norton

3682 Kirkham Dr, to NVR Inc, $64,161

2873 Shellhart Rd, to Betchel Wayne A Co Trustee, $221,448

3652 Clubview Dr, to NVR Inc, $65,838

3733 Kirkham Dr, to Tien Stephanie T, $358,710

Reminderville

10258 Spinnaker Run, to Generative Assets S1 LLC, $167,500

Richfield Township

5051 Stone Ridge Dr, to Blackert Daniel W, $715,000

Richfield Village

4864 W Streetsboro Rd, to Meriwether Jeffrey L, $389,000

Sagamore Hills Township

6340 Greenwood Pkwy, to Zuchowski Michael T, $142,000

Springfield Township

2358 Krumroy Rd, to Alexander Debrah, $325,000

963 Milo White Dr, to Friendship Heights LLC, $39,001

Stow

2289 Becket Cir, to Williams Jacob, $375,000

3686 Hiwood Ave, to Slater Estates LLC, $140,000

5497 S Celeste View Dr, to Opendoor Property Trust I, $257,400

3755 N Santom Rd, to Sellers Kevin E, $201,000

4424 Smokerise Dr, to Oshinsky Celeste K, $349,900

Tallmadge

493 Newton St, to Szymanski Steven P, $168,000

432 Tammery Dr, to Foushee Michelle, $150,000

169 Waterford Way, to Farson Kevin, $307,000

255 Westberry Cir, to Erbe Charles Thomas II, $195,000

655 Fairwood Dr, to Sutton Travis J, $367,000

22 Benjamin Way, to Sharifi Habibullah, $355,110

397 South Ave, to Orakpo Investments Ohio LLC, $75,000

261 Van Evera Rd, to Auvil Christopher James, $203,500

365 Southeast Ave, to Broman Gillian Beth, $215,000

369 Mark Dr, to R&W Home Improvement LLC, $205,000

956 Eastwood Ave, to Miller Andrew, $160,000

Twinsburg

10268 Orchard Hill Ln, to Sczerowski Richard J, $280,000

Twinsburg Township

8867 Ravenna Rd, to TDP Ventures LLC, $115,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Alliance

parcel 01-057-00-00-003-001, to Heppe Andrew, $0

Atwater

668 St Rt 183, Allen Joshua D @6 to Allen Seth Allen & Gabriella (J&S) & Seth T E, $229,167

1398 St Rt 183, Stump Kimberly S (Trustee) to Lint Joshua & Kaylee (J&S), $289,900

Aurora

245 Pioneer Tl, Harbaugh Dale V & Catherine R (Trustees) to Lennon Thomas F & Kim L (J&S), $292,000

220 Southwick Ln, Long Matthew S & Larissa J (J&S) to Wong Michelle (Trustee), $1,850,000

765 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Krishnamurthy Devaraja Chitta & Bharathi (J&S), $563,060

1091 Lloyd, Randazzo Matthew J to Watson Christopher, $174,000

33 Eggleston, Pinter James E & Debra A (J&S) to Rushing Jimmie Jr & Michelle Diane Hagen (J&S), $385,000

2081 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Brecksville

parcel 23-018-00-00-005-005 Sheldon Rd, Kukul Nicholas A to Bockmuller Jeremy A & Katie N (J&S), $121,660

Deerfield

2395 Alliance, Stewart Jeffry (Succ Trustee) to Stewart Jeffry (Succ Trustee), $0

Garrettsville

parcel 25-048-02-00-007-003 Nicholson Rd, George Barbara J & Geoffrey A Crump to Bostic Land Co LLC, $119,388

parcel 20-033-00-00-059-000 St Rt 82, Miller Larry M & Rachel A (J&S) to Miller Marlin Ray & Susan A & Owen M & Kristine (J&S), $500,000

Kent

223 Maple, Phipps Ralph E & Cynthia A (J&S) to Erdogan Recep, $132,500

1714 Tallmadge, Weaver Aaron S & Angela K (J&S) to Myers Nathan D & Jennifer R (J&S), $415,700

Mantua

4545 Orchard, Zoller Ralph W II & Angela K (J&S) to Stamm Contracting Company Inc, $125,000

4118 Mennonite Rd, Lieberth David P & Kristin M (J&S) to Taylor Timothy J, $89,500

Mogadore

3965 Warner, Sells Krystal to Sipos Carolyn, $155,000

632 Etter, Gilbert Lyn to Gerring Brothers Properties LLC, $129,250

Ravenna

1253 Diamond S, Simpson William E to Quality First Investments LLC, $120,000

1064 Williams, Swigart Scott to Vierstra Gary D & Joseph Mason (J&S), $150,000

2967 Polly, Matta Rebecca M to Curran Kaitilyn M, $129,700

5419 Camp Rd, Heath Patricia & Patricia C to Padilla Jaime J & Sofia Monarrez (J&S), $324,900

2572 Wintergreen Ln, Ake Mary S to Dehoff Alexander, $264,900

Rootstown

4233 Sabin, Gaugh Justin L & Erin T (J&S) to Dang Thang & Holly (J&S), $164,900

3581 Hanover, Lange Kirk E & Lisa D (J&S) to Howell Janet R, $174,000

Streetsboro

764 Fronek Rd, Howard Natasha Htta Natasha L Sowell to Loganecker Zachary & Olivia (J&S), $300,000

2757 Elton, Rose Gregory M & Elizabeth A (J&S) to Nelson William Ray Jr & Elizabeth Elston (J&S), $210,000

STARK COUNTY.

Alliance

Baer Bryan from Beadnell W Craig, 224 E Oxford St, $30,000.

Ganni Jason & Amy from Ganske Jennifer, 758 S Lincoln Ave, $68,000.

Hatherill Jodi A from Hatherill Debra J, 1095 W State St, $100,000.

Jakmides Julie A from Sell Donna M TTEE/DONNA M Sell Rev Trust, 1469 Fernwood BLVD, $600,000.

Johnson Matthew from Pospisil Brian A & Nicole R, 206 W Perry St, $84,000.

Lucking Paula J from KS Estate LLC, 785 W Main St, $29,500.

Lucking Paula J from KS Estate LLC, parcel 103143 Main St W, $29,500.

Trainer Matthew from Oyster Realty LLC, 137 Mechanic Ave S, $90,000.

Trainer Matthew from Oyster Realty LLC, 164 E Columbia St, $90,000.

Unkefer David W & Marissa S from Kunz Edmund S & Cheryl L, 431 Bonnieview Ave, $150,000.

Wittensoldner Ryan & Kelly from Fireside Estates LLC 2740 Series, 829 Wright Ave, $75,000.

Bethlehem Township

Weber James P & Kristine A from J & J Holdings of Navarre LLC, 54 Ohio St SW, $108,000.

Canton

707 5th NE Canton Ohio LLC from Five Stream Ventures LLC, 707 5th St NE, $559,000.

707 5th NE Canton Ohio LLC from Five Stream Ventures LLC, parcel 202434 6th St NE, $559,000.

Abbott Trisha Kay from Elfvin Gustavius E, 1504 Garfield Ave SW, $20,700.

Barber Joshua & Clay Kassity from JK Rentals of Millerburg Ltd, 1428 Rowland Ave NE, $90,000.

Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd from Global Real Estate Solutions LLC, 4800 Beverly Ave NE, $205,000.

Blacksten-Henney Kamryn & Owen Jr from B&K Real Estate, 912 Harrison Ave SW, $96,400.

Buie Charles and Howell Lucia from Merlin Properties of Stark County Ltd, 2829 Vera PL NW, $132,000.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC from Cope Crystal A, 1001 35th St NW, $89,000.

Devine Grace Properties from Willis Audrey D, 114 Henrietta Ave NE, $40,000.

Dotson Lena M & Jay Richard A from Esway Stephen A, 1413 13th St NW, $62,500.

Eckstein Megan & Jeffrey from Carreon Leah M, 1112 Wertz Ave SW, $30,000.

Frank Ronald L from B & K Real Estate, 120 Ingram Ave SW, $118,000.

Harmon Brian S & Amy M from Koinoglou Konstantina, 2017 Fulton Rd NW, $344,500.

Hayden Kayla from Bailey Steven & Barbara, 3010 9th St SW, $99,950.

Hensley Christopher D from Dixon Deborah J Trustee, 1137 Clarendon Ave SW, $54,900.

Iplan Group, Agent for Custodian FBO 332 from Walker Leslie T Et Al, 2446 Indiana Way NE, $25,000.

JC Homes LLC from Devine Grace Properties, 114 Henrietta Ave NE, $55,000.

K S Yoak Enterprises LLC from Greer Sharon R & Smith Kendra C, 700 Garfield Ave SW, $34,000.

Kanam John M from Kell Michael T, 1322 Worley Ave NW, $7,000.

Kepple Properties LLC from Foster Timothy A Sr, 734 Alexander PL NE, $17,300.

Long Donald Jeffery from Rocket Mortgage LLC, 2016 Spring Ave NE, $71,068.

Lopez Yunior Matias Perez from Kepple Properties LLC, 734 Alexander PL NE, $22,400.

Maple Martha C from Crues George & Maple Martha C, 250 Valleyview Ave NW, $52,300.

Maple Martha C from Maple Martha C & Crues George Jr, 144 Valleyview Ave NW, $53,100.

Maple Martha C from Maple Martha C & Crues George, 342 Linwood Ave NW, $38,000.

Mckee James R & Kayla Y from Blurton Glenda, 1501 36th St NW, $145,000.

Meir Keren from Batiste Raymond, 1221 Arnold Ave NW, $80,000.

Miller Brian & Haley from Flex Architella J Trustee, 5402 Market Ave N, $250,000.

Miller Jeremy from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, 413 Crestmont Ave NE, $35,000.

Ojtagg LLC from Rossetti Brett A, 1507 Frederick Ave SW, $220,000.

Ojtagg LLC from S F R S LLC, 1028 Smith Ave SW, $220,000.

Ojtagg LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, 1524 Plain Ave NE, $220,000.

Ojtagg LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, 427 Elgin Ave NW, $220,000.

Ojtagg LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, parcel 242178 Wolf CT NW, $220,000.

Oxier Jessica L from Lasorella Anthony P & Karen J, 321 Park Ave NW, $114,900.

Price Dominic from Hester Lee William, 2224 12th St SW, $3,500.

R&W Home Improvement LLC from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 4800 Beverly Ave NE, $212,000.

Rodrigues Erlin Javier Quintero & from Miller Vera M, 1438 Stark Ave SW, $35,000.

Sa & BL Properties LLC from Chaney Judith A & David L, 1544 24th St NW, $75,000.

Southwind Property Solutions LLC from Griffith John II, 716 Dueber Ave SW, $6,000.

Stefanski Chell Macera & Bowman Ariel from K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, 1800 7th St NW, $129,000.

Top Realty Enterprises LLC from Steiner Nicole M, 1315 Maryland Ave SW, $48,200.

Canton Township

Anderson Alex R & Davis Amber from Bednarz Aaron P & Dean A, 422 34th St SE, $198,000.

Antognoli Dean J from Ayers Nancy J, 919 Davis St SW, $225,000.

Severs Cadence S from Zaleski Brian L & Kelli, 1304 Faircrest St SE, $207,000.

Tichenor Sara & O Cantwell James Jr from Rex Richard F Jr & Melissa & Belinda &, 3312 12th St NW, $43,500.

Zawalski Mark and Tecco Haleigh from Shrake Amanda J, 3016 Sherr Ave SE, $209,900.

Zernechel Michael L & Mercedes M from Korkor Khalil, 1447 Harbor Dr NW, $145,000.

Jackson Township

4240 Munson LLC from Munson Derm Associates Ltd, 4240 Munson St NW, $750,000.

4240 Munson LLC from Munson Derm Associates Ltd, parcel 1702241 Executive Cir NW, $750,000.

Brenneman Robert P & Gold Evelyn C from Fritz Martin W, 6820 Elaine Ave NW, $264,000.

Cossack Zach and Shemaskek Margaret from Cross Timberlands LLC, 8165 Caroline St NW, $235,000.

Curlutu Bradley A & Jenkins-Mccallum from Sloan Robert A & Kristin N, 3595 Vineyard Ave NW, $626,250.

David Shelly L from Pozzuto Brenda & Miller William J, 3681 Barrington PL NW, $195,000.

Dimarzio Daniel Anthony & Chelsea from Williams Joyce & Citron Matt, 1840 Dunkeith Dr NW, $395,000.

Gilbert Ronald L from Albertoni John Jr & Gillard Stephanie, 3690 Riviera Ave NW, $223,600.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7054 Heritage Park Ave NW, $152,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 8924 Camden Rd NW, $152,000.

Kestel Julia M & Matthew A from Kestel Paula K Trustee / Paula K Kestel, 3504 Miles Ave NW, $250,000.

Kustra Todd William & Kerri L from Tornabene Joseph F, 6540 Pear Ave NW, $580,000.

Lucius Michael S from Mckelley James, 8521 Gentry St NW, $400,000.

Nova Prospect LLC from Reynolds Edward B &Mary E, 3065 Perry Dr NW, $420,300.

Pasterchek Logan J & Baker Amy L from Residential Solutions Inc, 8674 Milmont St NW, $299,900.

Perry Andrea M & Stephen A Sr from Stockert Jeffrey A & Sheila L, 6385 Doral Dr NW, $430,000.

Sloan Robert A & Kristin from Beck Gabriel B & Mihalek Sara D, 7324 Roman Ave NW, $1,070,000.

Stockert Jeffrey A & Sheila L from Shearer Robert J Successor Trustee, 4621 Lismore Ave NW, $800,000.

Swinderman Kevin Deloss & Danielle Marie from Kristin M Mihal Succ Ttee of the Thomas, 4758 Preserve Dr NW, $203,500.

Thunder Holdings LLC from Clark Robert H Ttee, 5010 Brunnerdale Ave NW, $250,000.

Tomlinson Adam from Murphy Joan M, 5334 Island Dr NW, $715,000.

Trusty-Rood Brenda & Rood David from Hiett Philip v & Bilbrey Michele E, 2414 Charing Cross Rd NW, $315,000.

Wilson Collin & Jessica from Zavvie Power Buyer LLC, 3320 Hadrian Cir NW, $393,000.

Wiser Jason Allen & Farland Michelle from Morgan Brian P & Christy C, 5011 Revere Ave NW, $246,000.

Lake Township

Arteno Michael P from Arteno Gary L & Carol A, 3296 Penrose Cir NW, $200,000.

Booth John K & Judy L from Dunham Jason R & Melissa G, 13305 Carnation Ave NW, $249,900.

Brown Roy M from Sersich Anthony J & Lisa R, 2341 Monaco St NW, $342,900.

Criswell Terri A & Vincent A from Schneider Corrie A & Brent D, 434 Meadow Trl SW Condo 25, $316,000.

Elliott Scott A & Anamaria from Klein Brent & Ashley, parcel 10010043 Bentgrass Ave NE, $92,000.

Fling Kristen & Richards Jesse from Cytc Properties LLC, parcel 1905719 Lake Ave NE, $175,000.

Granger David R & Diana L from Wagler Enterprises LLC, 2383 Ledgestone Dr NW, $83,000.

Hess Neil R & Judy M from Cole Adrianne Aka Cole Adrianne M, 116 Woodland St SW, $190,000.

Kohl Erin from Laughlin Patrick Succ Ttee, 2326 Yorktown St NW, $226,600.

Lacerenza Anthony from Rogers Joseph M II, 344 Heatherby LN NE, $560,000.

Manofsky Susan L from Manofsky Susan L & Ragsdale Robin D, 10422 Middlebranch Ave NE, $70,000.

Massey Randy & Hughes Joshua K from LNH Venture Capital, 8733 Stonebridge Ave NW, $280,000.

Moss Russell James from Glandorf Gabrielle M, 9530 Market Ave N, $233,000.

Valloric Robert M & Gena M from Wenum Kristen R & Timothy M, 2434 Fairchild Cir NW, $365,000.

Wanner Jordan and Samantha from Criswell Vincent A & Terri A, 10359 Middlebranch Ave NE, $390,000.

Wenum Timothy M & Kristen R & from Brown Roy Murle & Britteny D, 10859 Wolf Ave NE, $585,000.

Lawrence Township

Frasher Kari M from Forty Corners Village LLC, 102 Thomas BLVD NW, $90,000.

Phy Borin & Clark Veronica N from Wilhelm Dawn N & Jefferie M, 6120 Slavin Cir NW, $365,000.

Pickett Daniel & Amy Christine from Eberhardt Construction LLC, 14901 Lawmont St, $228,000.

Pickett Daniel & Amy Christine from Eberhardt Construction LLC, parcel 2411406 Lawmont St NW, $228,000.

Lexington Township

Minear Gregory A & Jammie L from Property Alliance Group LLC, 12106 Bon Air Ave NE, $74,000.

Louisville

Chatelain Megan & Vanvoorhis from Banta Michaela, 1024 Washington Ave, $145,000.

Harrold Lori A & Bryan D from Kauth Development LLC, parcel 3605397 Brookridge Ave, $39,000.

Hessert James D & Jennifer J from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 3071 Mcintosh Dr, $309,990.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 357 Jonagold Dr NE, $183,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 421 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $183,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 423 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $183,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 425 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $183,000.

Ninham Capri N from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 3041 Mcintosh Dr NE, $347,413.

Underwood Michael from Malencore Constance A, 1660 Briarwood St, $285,000.

Massillon

Cowan Gary O II & Kristy from Parr Teresa M, 1815 Tremont Ave SW, $148,000.

Day-Odonnell Jennifer & Odonnell April from Beris George Jr & Anne Marie, 2454 Dogwood Dr NE, $302,000.

Dews Logan from MD Enterprises of Applecreek LLC, 815 Oak Ave SE, $130,000.

Guerrieri Casey J & Kittridge Clayton from Weavers Custom Builders LLC, 636 Cliff St NW, $140,000.

Kiko Kymbirlee from MD Enterprises of Apple Creek Inc, 108 Woodland Ave SE, $120,000.

Ocrainiciuc Smile Solutions LLC from Kron Gerald P & Kimberly R, 224 Lincoln Way E, $216,500.

Phillips Anna C from Williams Judith A & Ponchak Teresa A, 759 Rotch Ave NE, $136,000.

Skidmore Kathryn Diane from Elbanoby LLC, 2318 Rhode Island Ave SE, $139,499.

Taylor Neil & Giselle S from Friend Taylar, 2213 Oak Ave SE, $215,000.

Taylor Neil & Giselle S from Friend Taylar, parcel 615005 Oak St, $215,000.

Wingert Jessica from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 1799 Heron Creek St NW, $283,990.

Nimishillen Township

Dorando Paul G & Susan L from Coffy Zachary L & Amanda, 5307 Francesca St, $239,000.

Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Kraus Robert T & Nancy A, 7506 Bentler Ave NE, $178,000.

Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Rentz George E, 5069 Werner Church Rd NE, $120,000.

Gross William F and Jaime C from Allour Michelle M Fka Williams Aff for, 3699 Meese Rd, $179,900.

Minster Anthony Joseph & Amanda from Gieseman Michael D & Kimberly A, parcel 10013212 Easton St, $64,000.

Vasco Sara Ann & Musolino Alec J from Heckman Kobe W & Sines Emalee K, 5396 Ashbrook Ave NE, $235,000.

North Canton

Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd from Dougherty Thomas A Jr, 561 Morello St SW, $125,000.

Equity Trust Co Cust FBO Joseph E from Ropp Amy, 1461 Chatham Ave NE, $245,000.

Hendrickson Kathleen M from Harden Katharina R, 7766 Brittanny Dr NE, $189,000.

Obermiller Brandon Lee & Drabick from Mussey-Widener Carly M, 1223 Clearmount Ave SE, $172,900.

Osnaburg Township

Ohio Valley Ventures LLC from Your Forever Home LLC, parcel 10015063 Crestlawn Dr SE, $148,700.

Paris Township

Campbell Robert & Janice from Eckstein Linda A, 16464 Delmar Dr SE, $164,900.

Mast Daniel C & Sylvia L from Sommers Elmer Jr & Roselette Trust, parcel 4105974 Anderson Ave NE, $150,000.

Napier David L & Marilyn L from Napier David L & Marilyn L, 16010 Terramont St NE, $20,000.

Perry Township

Albaugh Tyler J & Lambert Fawn E from Trieff Robert B, 1817 Thornridge Rd NW, $210,000.

Brophy William E from Langenhop Jonathon D & Alicia A, 801 Netherwood Ave NW, $266,851.

Clark Kelly B & Jessa M from Sutherland Denise A, 4915 Monticello St NW, $300,000.

Fresh Meadows LLC from Meadows Ohio LLC, 4516 Navarre Rd SW #27, $1,000.

Greenwalt Donald J & Luz C from Jre Homes LLC, 224 Bernower Ave SW, $128,000.

Kek Holdings LLC from Codispoti Nicholas P & Beverly J, 1240 Main St NE, $385,000.

Langenhop Jonathon D & Alicia A from Thompson Jamon A R & Nickson Karena J, 7133 Gauntlet St SW, $360,000.

Mealone LLC from Jones Rickey E & Charlotte M, 5980 Margie Cir SW Unit 206, $49,500.

Parr Teresa from Hutchinson Laura & Thomas, 1428 Saratoga Ave SW, $115,900.

R&W Home Improvement LLC from Chambers Scott, parcel 4305209 Keller Rd SW, $21,500.

Rohleder Marriah K from Rohleder Carl A, 303 Ingall Ave NW, $126,000.

Scerbo Anthony Michael from Mitchell Nancy E, 425 Roxbury Ave NW, $250,000.

Shaffer Stephen from Morrison Brandy M & Stuart, 4923 Quincy St NW, $245,000.

Thunder Holdings LLC from WGCS Investments LLC, 3244 Bailey St NW, $140,000.

Pike Township

Doubledown LLC Et Al from Stump William M & Judith K, 6990 Sherman Church Ave SW, $6,100.

Kemp Eric R from Kemp Ivan, parcel 4801709 Ridge Ave SE, $36,000.

Plain Township

Arnold Kurt B IV & Sansonetti Leanne from Arnold Kurt III, 5122 Lindford Ave NE, $201,178.

Hamilton Dean J & Tonya L from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 6905 Harrington Court Ave NE, $476,575.

Kohl Joshua & Ashley from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 1348 Southbrook Cir NE, $509,962.

Long Linda L from Stutzman Daniel, 1690 Applegrove St NW, $385,000.

Mckelley James from Beitel Klay Ttee, 1200 Schneider St NE, $209,900.

Morris Allison Michele from Horton Lawrence Succ Ttee, 2804 Midvale Rd NW, $265,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6732 Harrington Court Ave NE, $77,500.

Patton Steve R from Perry Andrea M, 1128 Las Olas BLVD NW, $273,800.

Sparwood Farms LLC from Doug's Middlebranch Auto Service LLC, parcel 10018045 Mount Pleasant St NE, $912,500.

Taylor David from Howard Megan Elizabeth & Moore David, 3435 Zinnia Ave NE, $1,000.

Warstler Travis J & Sarah N from Todd Samuel M & Carolyn L, 1223 Stone Crossing St NE, $330,000.

Weiford Joy from Burk David & Jan, 3738 Ashwood St NW, $236,500.

Wilson Vincent from Hudson Janice L, 2545 Franciscan St NE, $205,000.

Wintrust Mortgage from Morse Matthew, 2010 Windham St NE, $150,800.

Wise Anthony & Johnson Kathryn from Boone Charles & Baroni Joanna, 5102 Parkhaven Ave NE, $325,000.

Sandy Township

Pingel Charles Edwin from Lidderdale Andrew, 138 James St, $162,700.

Sugar Creek Township

Burger Dylan C & Olivia P from Bucher Harvey Jr, 8030 Justus Ave SW, $241,000.

Horvath Brent from Church of Ohio LLC, 11791 Mount Eaton St SW, $210,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Knouse Brannon M from Knouse Brannon M &, 12430 Millersburg Rd SW, $10,000.

Washington Township

A C Construction Stark Inc from Washington Hills Development Ltd, parcel 8500043 Orchard Spring St, $35,000.

Benson Andrea L from Johnston Esther M Trustee, 15750 Bowman St, $190,000.

Buy Happenstance LLC & KS Estates LLC from Brogan James L, 204 Linwood Dr, $85,000.

Weisel Jeffrey from Fey Joseph E & Kristina J, 2460 Beechwood Ave NE, $150,000.

MEDINA COUNTY

Brunswick

4390 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company the to Jefferson Kemberley T, $687,823

4457 Chaseline Ridge, the Drees Company to Kowalski Mary Ellen, $492,972

4253 Bennington Blvd Unit 13-E, Porter David Alan Jr to Opendoor Property Trust I, $130,800

3389 Valley Forge Dr, Coughlin Martin K to Long Jennifer Elizabeth & Derrick, $315,000

2940 Elmer Dr, Bradbury Rodney A to Kieding Jonathan, $440,000

3497 Spencer Ln, Doehring Billy J & Holly to Osborne William, $295,000

317 Substation Rd, Lynch Margaret A to Brachna Chris, $283,700

4159 Knight Ln, Mikovsky Jennifer to Tascar Roger Edward, $145,000

400 Marlee Ct, Paulick David J & Michelle L to Morabith Sara & Mathew Harbert, $320,000

1312 Cherry Ln, Ballinger Jeffrey T & Amy L to 3 Palms Investment LLC, $225,000

4063 Miner Dr, Hamm Virginia C to Said Keith, $212,450

Chippewa Lake

7922 Chesterfield Dr, Alsop-Wooten Dustin J to Zigman Tyler, $285,000

Hinckley

1997 Cascade Ln, Jakejosh Land LLC to Drees Company the, $219,900

2594 Babcock Rd, Frantz Andrew William Jr & Barbara L to Moore Roger D, $180,000

685 Stony Hill Rd, Bergstrom Thomas D to Borshch Roman & Lana, $250,000

Homerville

12581 Black River School Rd, Schlabach Eli A & Fannie to Schlabach Joseph E & Delila E, $140,000

12550 New London Eastern Rd, Weaver Atlee J & Anna to Weaver Atlee Jr & Fannie, $150,000

Lodi

109 Grove St, Auble Laura E to Tucker Sheryl, $235,000

114 Redfield St, Vorhies Terry & Tonya to Canfield Christy S & Becky L Twining, $290,000

7999 Kennard Rd, Dietrich Michael A to Vaccaro Paul M & Lindsay D, $285,000

742 Whisper Creek Ln, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $52,500

Medina

938 Southport Dr, CG2 LLC to Foose Mikayla & John James Rocco, $298,500

908 Laurel Glens Dr, Rasey Diane D & Keith A to Chen Xuegong, $280,000

5066 Fenn Rd, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to R & W Home Improvement LLC, $235,000

5321 Morning Song Dr, Carlson Michael E Dr & Michael E Trustees to Dilyard Paul & Madeline Miller, $545,000

6490 Bedford Ct, NVR Inc to Slifko Dale A, $441,675

2843 Sunburst Dr, Meneses Melissa N to Todd Robert L & Whitney R, $350,100

2743 Weeping Pine Dr, Drees Company the to Anton Dennis A & Vanessa A, $729,473

4034 Alameda Ct, Evensen Edward J & Sheila A to King Elijah Gideon, $382,000

5699 Chippewa Rd, Baker Chrystal D to Rensik Renovations LLC, $100,000

5753 Paula Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $87,550

600 Miner Dr, Cochran Geneva B to Mcgreevy Nancy & Kevin P, $225,000

parcel 045-05A-38-018 Norwalk Rd, Hat Creek Co Inc the to Cornet Christopher M & Paula Ann Co-Trustees, $170,000

2095 High Meadow Ct, Merritt Eunice F to Mcfadden Jason & Michelle, $900,000

5724 Paula Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $87,550

3989 Kelly Ln, Makarev Evgeny to Meneses Melissa, $180,000

Rittman

2828 Harpster Rd, Stone Phillip L & Linda A to Sviatko Paul J & Michelle A, $525,000

Seville

9063 Deerfield Dr, Gooch Jeffrey L & Cheryl D to Stumpf Brian W & Rachel, $310,000

273 Kona Ct, NVR Inc to Scaccia Gregory A, $334,115

531 Bates Ave, Myers Jason Oliver Trustee to Yeager Richard L & Lori J, $309,000

220 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Lopez Maria A, $299,990

9189 Deerfield Dr, Kissling Marjorie J Trustee to Duluc Michael S & Janet S Trustees, $476,000

4251 Seville Rd, Ammon Walter Jr & Janet Ann to Rowley-Weiss Hillary H, $272,000

Spencer

202 S Main St, Ternes Jordan R to Ternes John W & Cathy, $150,000

Valley City

614 Liverpool Dr, MTD Products Inc to Tim5 Property Group LLC, $2,600,000

Wadsworth

568 Brentwood Way, Kohrs Craig & Shelly to Sandridge Dane & Kayla, $1,100,000

parcel 040-20C-09-106 154-156 State St, Casale Rosa M to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $102,000

180 Hall Dr, Fifth Third Bank National Association to Nolan Justin, $170,000

245 Baldwin St, Mumaw Merry Christine to Cadnum Matthew & Danielle, $160,000

283 Langley Ln, Dasari Srinivas & Madhavi Bavisetti to Opendoor Property Trust I, $339,500

469 College St, Bradley's of Wadsworth Inc to Bird Rental Properties LLC, $650,000

721 Tamarac Trl, Danko David & Sarah Salter-Danko to Khadka Lalita & Purna Rimal, $413,000

925 Longbrook Dr, Case Roxann to Kasunick Todd Joseph II & Madeline Marie, $330,000

563 Park Meadows Ct, Finegan Troy L to Wallace Morgan Rose & Daniel Lee, $299,900

WAYNE COUNTY

Apple Creek

5083 Kidron Rd, Kaufman David L & Paula H S/T to Coblentz Justin M, $335,000

Burbank

12143 Gearhart Rd, Fitzpatrick Melvin L & Tuula Am Co Trustees to Schwartz Wesley A & Megan M, $60,000

Dalton

522 Gerber St, Edwards Joshua & Dayna A S/T to Burke Bethany M & Grant, $380,000

Doylestown

12977 Hametown Rd, Kozy Nicholas Daniel to Kand Dap LLC, $114,818.55

136 Gates St, Friedel Sara to Yarman Grant Tyler & Kelly Grace Shannon, $197,500

Marshallville

18386 Warwick Rd, Nofsinger Jordan & Krista Snider to Jung Christopher & Melisa, $100,000

28 Monique Cir, G & G Metro LLC to Dietry Hilda, $245,000

Orrville

10348 E Lincoln Way, Stahl Michael R to Miller Ammon & Rosanna, $80,000

226 W Market St, Demlow Properties LLC to 330 Ventures LLC, $740,000

1760 Blackberry Ln, Graf Wiley Edward to Yochheim Patrick R, $225,000

1813 Lynn Dr, Esh Douglas W & Chelsey C S/T to Lytle Tyler A, $146,700

Rittman

37 Greenbriar Ave, Kindy Kent to Valure Vincent E, $153,000

156 Grandview Blvd, Doty Braden L & Caitlin D S/T to Neely Jordan, $204,900

Smithville

219 Parkview Cir, Gerber Corey A & Jenessa L Derstine S/T to Keck Sandra L, $215,000

Sterling

13769 Kauffman St, Winkler Keith to Centerra Co Op, $275,000

Wooster

1221 Jesse Owens Dr, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

1615 Myers Dr, Chirdon Blake Michael to Montgomery Brittany S & Kyle J, $247,500

1480 Jesse Owens Dr, NVR Inc to Bauman Brandon William, $381,100

10021 Jesse Owens Dr, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

4784 Deer Creek Dr, Lindsay Jon C & Janette C S/T to Davis Charles Morrison & Rebecca Lois, $298,000

4740 Melrose Dr, Scott Michael D & Wendy J S/T to Hope Homes Foundation Inc, $185,000

839 N Bever St, Ling Karen E to Hartman Melissa, $274,550

2752 Batdorf Rd, Green Acres Investments LLC to Beeman Josiah Gene, $192,000

1265 Center Dr, Spiker Michael S & Priscilla MS/T to Speelman Jason, $195,000

