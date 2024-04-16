Century-old Akron home on storied Merriman Road sells for $700K. See inside

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Akron as the top seller for week of Feb. 12, 2024, with a price of $715,000.

Here are top selling properties for that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.

  • 554 Merriman Rd, Akron, $715,000

  • 5051 Stone Ridge Dr, Richfield Township, $715,000

  • 2579 Cedarwood Ct, Hudson, $682,700

  • 2992 Clear Creek Dr, Cuyahoga Falls, $540,000

  • 2780 Cobble Creek Ln, Akron, $525,000

According to Realtor.com, the Akron home on Merriman Road was built in 1922 on a .74-acre lot. At 6,230 square feet, the home has five bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The 20th century era colonial style home exudes the historic charm of the marveled homes known to reside on this iconic Akron street.

The 102-year-old house boasts an open floor plan with wood floors and a grand staircase in the entryway.

The gourmet kitchen overlooks the patio and features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a butler's pantry, formal dining room and breakfast room.

Also on the main floor is the formal family room, a bar with plenty of room for entertaining and a four-season room.

The primary suite is located on the second floor featuring a fireplace, walk-in closet and dressing room and an en suite marble-tiled bathroom that truly speaks to the 1920s era of which the home was built in.

Also on this floor are two more bedrooms, an updated bathroom and a third bedroom that the previous owners used as an office, the listing notes.

There's another bedroom on the third floor with a sitting room, powder room and a full bathroom, the listing states.

The finished basement is perfect for entertaining with a full bar, room for a billiard table, a sitting area with a fireplace, a half bathroom and a work out area.

The home also features an add-on that the previous owners used as an in-law suite. As seen in photos, it features a bedroom, living and dining area and a kitchenette.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

  • 858 Forrest Dr, to Gauder Brielle, $30,000

  • 796 Work Dr, to Flanigan Kara, $110,000

  • 55 Stephens Rd, to Keller Paul, $15,000

  • 1907 SW 18th St, to SL Neo Realty LLC, $37,500

  • 75 Melbourne Ave, to Cox Cleavon, $261,500

  • 908 Stadelman Ave, to JMH Assets LLC, $63,000

  • 559 Corice St, to Shea Properites Plus LLC, $55,000

  • 561 Woodbury Dr, to Evans Eric, $420,000

  • 596 Maringo Ave, to Grifa Ryan, $100,000

  • 702 Yerrick Rd, to Mcintyre Philip, $170,000

  • 61 Thorlone Ave, to Asik Investment LLC, $50,000

  • 747 Crestview Ave, to Willard Alexis, $140,000

  • 201 Alberti Ct, to JMH Assets LLC, $45,000

  • 1758 Rock Hill Ln, to Cook Lori A, $280,000

  • 491 Hillman Rd, to Drake Jordan, $150,000

  • 747 Winding Way Dr, to Givens Amanda Y, $290,000

  • 1113 Roslyn Ave, to Jones Jaequan, $160,000

  • 2421 Eastlawn Ave, to Williams George E, $134,850

  • 2305 SW 7th St, to Fiker Investments LLC, $75,000

  • 392 Raasch Ave, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $55,000

  • 373 Mineola Ave, to Elisa Alex, $227,000

  • 458 MC Gowan St, to Middlebury Housing LLC, $36,000

  • 265 Madison Ave, to Soto Johan, $121,500

  • 149 Rhodes Ave, to BW P&L Holdings LLC, $69,000

  • 319 Lloyd St, to JSM Quality Homes LLC, $35,000

  • 1588 Hillside Ter, to Bartley Edward Theodore, $97,000

  • 1033 Chandler Ave, to Raymond Jamika, $40,000

  • 1557 Creighton Ave, to Finnegin James A II, $179,000

  • 1439 Andrus St, to Hollingsworth Curtis Jr, $42,000

  • 1241 Ashford Ln, to Raglow Brian, $133,000

  • 2581 Pelton Ave, to Gregory Glenn, $152,000

  • 435 Margaret St, to Ssi Group Holdings LLC, $90,000

  • 98 E Glenwood Ave, to Hopson Realty LLC, $38,600

  • 1469 Seminola Ave, to Mancini Amanda, $140,000

  • 1976 Ridgewood Rd, to Cheeseman Ryan, $300,000

  • 843 N Main St, to Elrai Thafer M, $2,000

  • 791 Work Dr, to Qilin Group LLC, $105,000

  • 120 Pfeiffer Ave, to Tyrpak Timothy, $145,000

  • 2780 Cobble Creek Ln, to Beck Matthew, $525,000

  • 85 E Brookside Ave, to Akili Abdilay, $152,000

  • 2822 Morrison St, to Switzer Kaitlin, $118,000

  • 1541 Treetop Trl, to Touma Marwan I, $55,000

  • 1497 Breiding Rd, to Lucas Christopher, $90,000

  • 1449 Laffer Ave, to KS Yoak Enterprises LLC, $59,000

  • 424 Butler Ave, to Diamond Rental Group LLC, $220,000

  • 347 Crown St, to Colbren LLC, $50,000

  • 326 Black St, to Cline Denise, $118,000

  • 1150 Roslyn Ave, to Alfaro Ana Cecilia, $150,000

  • 886 Eva Ave, to Levenger Holdings LLC, $26,000

  • 308 N Arlington St, to BMW Investments LLC, $47,620

  • 628 Lovers Ln, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $35,000

  • 99 Westwood Ave, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $65,000

  • 619 Bellevue Ave, to the PTM Group Partnership, $3,750

  • 434 Matthews St, to Hicks Bailey, $64,900

  • 2093 Daniels Ave, to Gibbons Blessing, $255,000

  • 390 Fulmer Ave, to Szurgot Steven J, $180,000

  • 2495 Conrad Ave, to Bradshaw Jimi M, $115,000

  • 1412 Onondago Ave, to Mills Sean, $125,000

  • 1370 Arnold Ave, to Skidmore Martha E, $73,000

  • 616 W Thornton St, to Akor LLC, $99,900

  • 1595 & 1597 Garman Rd, to Stanoch Diana M, $110,000

  • 467 Fernwood Dr, to Blimp Town Properties LLC, $40,000

  • 908 Dayton St, to JHM Assets LLC, $70,000

  • 855 Forrest Dr, to Gauder Brielle, $30,000

  • 424 & 426 Butler Ave, to Diamond Rental Group LLC, $220,000

  • 537 Auld Farm Cir, to Raffay Ashley M, $249,900

  • 1163 & 1175 W Waterloo Rd, to Acemark Holdings LLC, $215,000

  • 339 Hillman Rd, to Day Makayla Marie, $179,000

  • 56 W Salome Ave, to Elrai Thafer M, $2,000

  • 1466 Scenic Way, to Simmons Brian, $157,000

  • 145 & 147 Rhodes Ave, to BW P and L Holdings Limited Liability, $69,000

  • 2395 East Ave, to Grabowski Mitchell David, $115,000

  • 554 Merriman Rd, to Panetta Michael, $715,000

  • 1606 Romona Rd, to Lowther John W, $130,000

Barberton

  • 227 Slate Ridge Dr, to Casto Parker Lawrence, $189,990

  • 791 N Azalea Blvd, to Sykes Thomas L, $130,000

  • 158 24th St NW, to Avon Stephanie A, $130,000

  • 363 E Hopocan Ave, to Winkler Colin, $169,900

  • 1015 Romig Ave, to Soto Johan, $140,000

  • 92 Gale Dr, to Clemente James A, $31,672

  • 589 Grandview Ave, to Ardern Anne, $125,000

  • 102 24th St NW, to Thompson Michael Jr, $150,000

  • 131 15th St NW, to Simonton Landon D, $94,000

Bath Township

  • 2886 Vesper Dr, to Catlin Felix A III, $63,000

  • 334 Retreat Dr, to Carriger Ryan L, $374,000

  • 600 Trellis Green Dr, to Mossad David, $132,000

Copley Township

  • 113 Scenic View Dr, to Cimera Robert, $339,000

  • 1655 Sunnyacres Rd, to Anderholm Callie L, $237,000

  • 808 Kirkwall Dr, to Lee Katherine Ann, $130,000

Coventry Township

  • 3135 Buttercup Ave, to Stevens Ryan, $175,000

  • 239 Aqua Blvd, to Ertle Richard A, $465,000

  • 2211 & 2213 Stahl Rd, to Ganzer Michele, $238,500

Cuyahoga Falls

  • 1730 10th St, to Schwarz Benjamin, $250,000

  • 2972 Prange Dr, to Zullo Anthony, $206,500

  • 1596 6th St, to Cunningham Melanie, $153,000

  • 2534 Wyandotte Ave, to Lantry Neil M, $200,000

  • 1483 10th St, to Darkow Adam, $205,000

  • 2474 Whitelaw St, to MTM Real Estate Investors LLC, $130,000

  • 1162 Bean Ln, to Ruggiero Jordan Elizabeth, $335,960

  • 1122 Bean Ln, to Dannels Hayden Thomas, $338,900

  • 1111 Bean Ln, to Oberheu Taber, $318,450

  • 2992 Clear Creek Dr, to Danko David, $540,000

  • 1158 Bean Ln, to Ceepo Alan J, $345,521

Fairlawn

  • 2620 Abington Rd, to Corrigall James P II, $125,000

  • 214 Mackinaw Ave, to Smith Kimberly L, $254,900

  • 3371 Lenox Village Dr, to Debski Jon Allen, $188,000

  • 3312 Bancroft Rd, to Jaklitsch Jeff, $244,000

Green

  • 1497 5th Ave, to Marochino John, $32,500

  • 2895 Byron Dr, to Deharpart Dylan R, $3,230

  • 2732 Georgeanna Dr, to Weber Taylor M, $358,900

  • 1419 Melanie Dr, to Mccarthy Cassandra, $289,900

  • 3132 Vermont Pl, to J Ross Custom Home Inc, $35,000

  • 1804 Koons Rd, to Dietrich Pamela, $63,780

  • 3200 Grey Village Dr, to Himmelein David, $275,000

  • 3200 Turtle Bay Cir, to Trego Joseph M, $335,000

  • 1372 Park Ave, to J Ross Custom Homes Inc, $35,000

Hudson

  • 88 E Streetsboro St, to Kent Nicholas B, $457,000

  • 1471 Carriage Hill Dr, to Mella Andres Guillermo Nunes, $370,000

  • 2579 Cedarwood Ct, to Kaduke Todd, $682,700

Macedonia

  • 1151 Saybrook Dr, to Cleary Cody R, $383,200

  • 321 Spruce Hill Dr, to NVR, $85,000

Mogadore Village

  • 99 Meadowridge Rd, to Whitehead Justin Lee, $175,000

New Franklin

  • 885 W Nimisila Rd, to Hippich Carly Grace, $136,195

  • 6377 Highland Ter, to Fuller Benjamin E, $250,000

Northfield Center Township

  • 7555 Kitner Blvd, to Jenne Matthew A, $220,000

Norton

  • 3682 Kirkham Dr, to NVR Inc, $64,161

  • 2873 Shellhart Rd, to Betchel Wayne A Co Trustee, $221,448

  • 3652 Clubview Dr, to NVR Inc, $65,838

  • 3733 Kirkham Dr, to Tien Stephanie T, $358,710

Reminderville

  • 10258 Spinnaker Run, to Generative Assets S1 LLC, $167,500

Richfield Township

  • 5051 Stone Ridge Dr, to Blackert Daniel W, $715,000

Richfield Village

  • 4864 W Streetsboro Rd, to Meriwether Jeffrey L, $389,000

Sagamore Hills Township

  • 6340 Greenwood Pkwy, to Zuchowski Michael T, $142,000

Springfield Township

  • 2358 Krumroy Rd, to Alexander Debrah, $325,000

  • 963 Milo White Dr, to Friendship Heights LLC, $39,001

Stow

  • 2289 Becket Cir, to Williams Jacob, $375,000

  • 3686 Hiwood Ave, to Slater Estates LLC, $140,000

  • 5497 S Celeste View Dr, to Opendoor Property Trust I, $257,400

  • 3755 N Santom Rd, to Sellers Kevin E, $201,000

  • 4424 Smokerise Dr, to Oshinsky Celeste K, $349,900

Tallmadge

  • 493 Newton St, to Szymanski Steven P, $168,000

  • 432 Tammery Dr, to Foushee Michelle, $150,000

  • 169 Waterford Way, to Farson Kevin, $307,000

  • 255 Westberry Cir, to Erbe Charles Thomas II, $195,000

  • 655 Fairwood Dr, to Sutton Travis J, $367,000

  • 22 Benjamin Way, to Sharifi Habibullah, $355,110

  • 397 South Ave, to Orakpo Investments Ohio LLC, $75,000

  • 261 Van Evera Rd, to Auvil Christopher James, $203,500

  • 365 Southeast Ave, to Broman Gillian Beth, $215,000

  • 369 Mark Dr, to R&W Home Improvement LLC, $205,000

  • 956 Eastwood Ave, to Miller Andrew, $160,000

Twinsburg

  • 10268 Orchard Hill Ln, to Sczerowski Richard J, $280,000

Twinsburg Township

  • 8867 Ravenna Rd, to TDP Ventures LLC, $115,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Alliance

  • parcel 01-057-00-00-003-001, to Heppe Andrew, $0

Atwater

  • 668 St Rt 183, Allen Joshua D @6 to Allen Seth Allen & Gabriella (J&S) & Seth T E, $229,167

  • 1398 St Rt 183, Stump Kimberly S (Trustee) to Lint Joshua & Kaylee (J&S), $289,900

Aurora

  • 245 Pioneer Tl, Harbaugh Dale V & Catherine R (Trustees) to Lennon Thomas F & Kim L (J&S), $292,000

  • 220 Southwick Ln, Long Matthew S & Larissa J (J&S) to Wong Michelle (Trustee), $1,850,000

  • 765 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Krishnamurthy Devaraja Chitta & Bharathi (J&S), $563,060

  • 1091 Lloyd, Randazzo Matthew J to Watson Christopher, $174,000

  • 33 Eggleston, Pinter James E & Debra A (J&S) to Rushing Jimmie Jr & Michelle Diane Hagen (J&S), $385,000

  • 2081 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Brecksville

  • parcel 23-018-00-00-005-005 Sheldon Rd, Kukul Nicholas A to Bockmuller Jeremy A & Katie N (J&S), $121,660

Deerfield

  • 2395 Alliance, Stewart Jeffry (Succ Trustee) to Stewart Jeffry (Succ Trustee), $0

Garrettsville

  • parcel 25-048-02-00-007-003 Nicholson Rd, George Barbara J & Geoffrey A Crump to Bostic Land Co LLC, $119,388

  • parcel 20-033-00-00-059-000 St Rt 82, Miller Larry M & Rachel A (J&S) to Miller Marlin Ray & Susan A & Owen M & Kristine (J&S), $500,000

Kent

  • 223 Maple, Phipps Ralph E & Cynthia A (J&S) to Erdogan Recep, $132,500

  • 1714 Tallmadge, Weaver Aaron S & Angela K (J&S) to Myers Nathan D & Jennifer R (J&S), $415,700

Mantua

  • 4545 Orchard, Zoller Ralph W II & Angela K (J&S) to Stamm Contracting Company Inc, $125,000

  • 4118 Mennonite Rd, Lieberth David P & Kristin M (J&S) to Taylor Timothy J, $89,500

Mogadore

  • 3965 Warner, Sells Krystal to Sipos Carolyn, $155,000

  • 632 Etter, Gilbert Lyn to Gerring Brothers Properties LLC, $129,250

Ravenna

  • 1253 Diamond S, Simpson William E to Quality First Investments LLC, $120,000

  • 1064 Williams, Swigart Scott to Vierstra Gary D & Joseph Mason (J&S), $150,000

  • 2967 Polly, Matta Rebecca M to Curran Kaitilyn M, $129,700

  • 5419 Camp Rd, Heath Patricia & Patricia C to Padilla Jaime J & Sofia Monarrez (J&S), $324,900

  • 2572 Wintergreen Ln, Ake Mary S to Dehoff Alexander, $264,900

Rootstown

  • 4233 Sabin, Gaugh Justin L & Erin T (J&S) to Dang Thang & Holly (J&S), $164,900

  • 3581 Hanover, Lange Kirk E & Lisa D (J&S) to Howell Janet R, $174,000

Streetsboro

  • 764 Fronek Rd, Howard Natasha Htta Natasha L Sowell to Loganecker Zachary & Olivia (J&S), $300,000

  • 2757 Elton, Rose Gregory M & Elizabeth A (J&S) to Nelson William Ray Jr & Elizabeth Elston (J&S), $210,000

STARK COUNTY.

Alliance

  • Baer Bryan from Beadnell W Craig, 224 E Oxford St, $30,000.

  • Ganni Jason & Amy from Ganske Jennifer, 758 S Lincoln Ave, $68,000.

  • Hatherill Jodi A from Hatherill Debra J, 1095 W State St, $100,000.

  • Jakmides Julie A from Sell Donna M TTEE/DONNA M Sell Rev Trust, 1469 Fernwood BLVD, $600,000.

  • Johnson Matthew from Pospisil Brian A & Nicole R, 206 W Perry St, $84,000.

  • Lucking Paula J from KS Estate LLC, 785 W Main St, $29,500.

  • Lucking Paula J from KS Estate LLC, parcel 103143 Main St W, $29,500.

  • Trainer Matthew from Oyster Realty LLC, 137 Mechanic Ave S, $90,000.

  • Trainer Matthew from Oyster Realty LLC, 164 E Columbia St, $90,000.

  • Unkefer David W & Marissa S from Kunz Edmund S & Cheryl L, 431 Bonnieview Ave, $150,000.

  • Wittensoldner Ryan & Kelly from Fireside Estates LLC 2740 Series, 829 Wright Ave, $75,000.

Bethlehem Township

  • Weber James P & Kristine A from J & J Holdings of Navarre LLC, 54 Ohio St SW, $108,000.

Canton

  • 707 5th NE Canton Ohio LLC from Five Stream Ventures LLC, 707 5th St NE, $559,000.

  • 707 5th NE Canton Ohio LLC from Five Stream Ventures LLC, parcel 202434 6th St NE, $559,000.

  • Abbott Trisha Kay from Elfvin Gustavius E, 1504 Garfield Ave SW, $20,700.

  • Barber Joshua & Clay Kassity from JK Rentals of Millerburg Ltd, 1428 Rowland Ave NE, $90,000.

  • Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd from Global Real Estate Solutions LLC, 4800 Beverly Ave NE, $205,000.

  • Blacksten-Henney Kamryn & Owen Jr from B&K Real Estate, 912 Harrison Ave SW, $96,400.

  • Buie Charles and Howell Lucia from Merlin Properties of Stark County Ltd, 2829 Vera PL NW, $132,000.

  • Carrington Mortgage Services LLC from Cope Crystal A, 1001 35th St NW, $89,000.

  • Devine Grace Properties from Willis Audrey D, 114 Henrietta Ave NE, $40,000.

  • Dotson Lena M & Jay Richard A from Esway Stephen A, 1413 13th St NW, $62,500.

  • Eckstein Megan & Jeffrey from Carreon Leah M, 1112 Wertz Ave SW, $30,000.

  • Frank Ronald L from B & K Real Estate, 120 Ingram Ave SW, $118,000.

  • Harmon Brian S & Amy M from Koinoglou Konstantina, 2017 Fulton Rd NW, $344,500.

  • Hayden Kayla from Bailey Steven & Barbara, 3010 9th St SW, $99,950.

  • Hensley Christopher D from Dixon Deborah J Trustee, 1137 Clarendon Ave SW, $54,900.

  • Iplan Group, Agent for Custodian FBO 332 from Walker Leslie T Et Al, 2446 Indiana Way NE, $25,000.

  • JC Homes LLC from Devine Grace Properties, 114 Henrietta Ave NE, $55,000.

  • K S Yoak Enterprises LLC from Greer Sharon R & Smith Kendra C, 700 Garfield Ave SW, $34,000.

  • Kanam John M from Kell Michael T, 1322 Worley Ave NW, $7,000.

  • Kepple Properties LLC from Foster Timothy A Sr, 734 Alexander PL NE, $17,300.

  • Long Donald Jeffery from Rocket Mortgage LLC, 2016 Spring Ave NE, $71,068.

  • Lopez Yunior Matias Perez from Kepple Properties LLC, 734 Alexander PL NE, $22,400.

  • Maple Martha C from Crues George & Maple Martha C, 250 Valleyview Ave NW, $52,300.

  • Maple Martha C from Maple Martha C & Crues George Jr, 144 Valleyview Ave NW, $53,100.

  • Maple Martha C from Maple Martha C & Crues George, 342 Linwood Ave NW, $38,000.

  • Mckee James R & Kayla Y from Blurton Glenda, 1501 36th St NW, $145,000.

  • Meir Keren from Batiste Raymond, 1221 Arnold Ave NW, $80,000.

  • Miller Brian & Haley from Flex Architella J Trustee, 5402 Market Ave N, $250,000.

  • Miller Jeremy from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, 413 Crestmont Ave NE, $35,000.

  • Ojtagg LLC from Rossetti Brett A, 1507 Frederick Ave SW, $220,000.

  • Ojtagg LLC from S F R S LLC, 1028 Smith Ave SW, $220,000.

  • Ojtagg LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, 1524 Plain Ave NE, $220,000.

  • Ojtagg LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, 427 Elgin Ave NW, $220,000.

  • Ojtagg LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, parcel 242178 Wolf CT NW, $220,000.

  • Oxier Jessica L from Lasorella Anthony P & Karen J, 321 Park Ave NW, $114,900.

  • Price Dominic from Hester Lee William, 2224 12th St SW, $3,500.

  • R&W Home Improvement LLC from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 4800 Beverly Ave NE, $212,000.

  • Rodrigues Erlin Javier Quintero & from Miller Vera M, 1438 Stark Ave SW, $35,000.

  • Sa & BL Properties LLC from Chaney Judith A & David L, 1544 24th St NW, $75,000.

  • Southwind Property Solutions LLC from Griffith John II, 716 Dueber Ave SW, $6,000.

  • Stefanski Chell Macera & Bowman Ariel from K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, 1800 7th St NW, $129,000.

  • Top Realty Enterprises LLC from Steiner Nicole M, 1315 Maryland Ave SW, $48,200.

Canton Township

  • Anderson Alex R & Davis Amber from Bednarz Aaron P & Dean A, 422 34th St SE, $198,000.

  • Antognoli Dean J from Ayers Nancy J, 919 Davis St SW, $225,000.

  • Severs Cadence S from Zaleski Brian L & Kelli, 1304 Faircrest St SE, $207,000.

  • Tichenor Sara & O Cantwell James Jr from Rex Richard F Jr & Melissa & Belinda &, 3312 12th St NW, $43,500.

  • Zawalski Mark and Tecco Haleigh from Shrake Amanda J, 3016 Sherr Ave SE, $209,900.

  • Zernechel Michael L & Mercedes M from Korkor Khalil, 1447 Harbor Dr NW, $145,000.

Jackson Township

  • 4240 Munson LLC from Munson Derm Associates Ltd, 4240 Munson St NW, $750,000.

  • 4240 Munson LLC from Munson Derm Associates Ltd, parcel 1702241 Executive Cir NW, $750,000.

  • Brenneman Robert P & Gold Evelyn C from Fritz Martin W, 6820 Elaine Ave NW, $264,000.

  • Cossack Zach and Shemaskek Margaret from Cross Timberlands LLC, 8165 Caroline St NW, $235,000.

  • Curlutu Bradley A & Jenkins-Mccallum from Sloan Robert A & Kristin N, 3595 Vineyard Ave NW, $626,250.

  • David Shelly L from Pozzuto Brenda & Miller William J, 3681 Barrington PL NW, $195,000.

  • Dimarzio Daniel Anthony & Chelsea from Williams Joyce & Citron Matt, 1840 Dunkeith Dr NW, $395,000.

  • Gilbert Ronald L from Albertoni John Jr & Gillard Stephanie, 3690 Riviera Ave NW, $223,600.

  • K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7054 Heritage Park Ave NW, $152,000.

  • K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 8924 Camden Rd NW, $152,000.

  • Kestel Julia M & Matthew A from Kestel Paula K Trustee / Paula K Kestel, 3504 Miles Ave NW, $250,000.

  • Kustra Todd William & Kerri L from Tornabene Joseph F, 6540 Pear Ave NW, $580,000.

  • Lucius Michael S from Mckelley James, 8521 Gentry St NW, $400,000.

  • Nova Prospect LLC from Reynolds Edward B &Mary E, 3065 Perry Dr NW, $420,300.

  • Pasterchek Logan J & Baker Amy L from Residential Solutions Inc, 8674 Milmont St NW, $299,900.

  • Perry Andrea M & Stephen A Sr from Stockert Jeffrey A & Sheila L, 6385 Doral Dr NW, $430,000.

  • Sloan Robert A & Kristin from Beck Gabriel B & Mihalek Sara D, 7324 Roman Ave NW, $1,070,000.

  • Stockert Jeffrey A & Sheila L from Shearer Robert J Successor Trustee, 4621 Lismore Ave NW, $800,000.

  • Swinderman Kevin Deloss & Danielle Marie from Kristin M Mihal Succ Ttee of the Thomas, 4758 Preserve Dr NW, $203,500.

  • Thunder Holdings LLC from Clark Robert H Ttee, 5010 Brunnerdale Ave NW, $250,000.

  • Tomlinson Adam from Murphy Joan M, 5334 Island Dr NW, $715,000.

  • Trusty-Rood Brenda & Rood David from Hiett Philip v & Bilbrey Michele E, 2414 Charing Cross Rd NW, $315,000.

  • Wilson Collin & Jessica from Zavvie Power Buyer LLC, 3320 Hadrian Cir NW, $393,000.

  • Wiser Jason Allen & Farland Michelle from Morgan Brian P & Christy C, 5011 Revere Ave NW, $246,000.

Lake Township

  • Arteno Michael P from Arteno Gary L & Carol A, 3296 Penrose Cir NW, $200,000.

  • Booth John K & Judy L from Dunham Jason R & Melissa G, 13305 Carnation Ave NW, $249,900.

  • Brown Roy M from Sersich Anthony J & Lisa R, 2341 Monaco St NW, $342,900.

  • Criswell Terri A & Vincent A from Schneider Corrie A & Brent D, 434 Meadow Trl SW Condo 25, $316,000.

  • Elliott Scott A & Anamaria from Klein Brent & Ashley, parcel 10010043 Bentgrass Ave NE, $92,000.

  • Fling Kristen & Richards Jesse from Cytc Properties LLC, parcel 1905719 Lake Ave NE, $175,000.

  • Granger David R & Diana L from Wagler Enterprises LLC, 2383 Ledgestone Dr NW, $83,000.

  • Hess Neil R & Judy M from Cole Adrianne Aka Cole Adrianne M, 116 Woodland St SW, $190,000.

  • Kohl Erin from Laughlin Patrick Succ Ttee, 2326 Yorktown St NW, $226,600.

  • Lacerenza Anthony from Rogers Joseph M II, 344 Heatherby LN NE, $560,000.

  • Manofsky Susan L from Manofsky Susan L & Ragsdale Robin D, 10422 Middlebranch Ave NE, $70,000.

  • Massey Randy & Hughes Joshua K from LNH Venture Capital, 8733 Stonebridge Ave NW, $280,000.

  • Moss Russell James from Glandorf Gabrielle M, 9530 Market Ave N, $233,000.

  • Valloric Robert M & Gena M from Wenum Kristen R & Timothy M, 2434 Fairchild Cir NW, $365,000.

  • Wanner Jordan and Samantha from Criswell Vincent A & Terri A, 10359 Middlebranch Ave NE, $390,000.

  • Wenum Timothy M & Kristen R & from Brown Roy Murle & Britteny D, 10859 Wolf Ave NE, $585,000.

Lawrence Township

  • Frasher Kari M from Forty Corners Village LLC, 102 Thomas BLVD NW, $90,000.

  • Phy Borin & Clark Veronica N from Wilhelm Dawn N & Jefferie M, 6120 Slavin Cir NW, $365,000.

  • Pickett Daniel & Amy Christine from Eberhardt Construction LLC, 14901 Lawmont St, $228,000.

  • Pickett Daniel & Amy Christine from Eberhardt Construction LLC, parcel 2411406 Lawmont St NW, $228,000.

Lexington Township

  • Minear Gregory A & Jammie L from Property Alliance Group LLC, 12106 Bon Air Ave NE, $74,000.

Louisville

  • Chatelain Megan & Vanvoorhis from Banta Michaela, 1024 Washington Ave, $145,000.

  • Harrold Lori A & Bryan D from Kauth Development LLC, parcel 3605397 Brookridge Ave, $39,000.

  • Hessert James D & Jennifer J from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 3071 Mcintosh Dr, $309,990.

  • K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 357 Jonagold Dr NE, $183,000.

  • K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 421 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $183,000.

  • K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 423 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $183,000.

  • K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 425 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $183,000.

  • Ninham Capri N from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 3041 Mcintosh Dr NE, $347,413.

  • Underwood Michael from Malencore Constance A, 1660 Briarwood St, $285,000.

Massillon

  • Cowan Gary O II & Kristy from Parr Teresa M, 1815 Tremont Ave SW, $148,000.

  • Day-Odonnell Jennifer & Odonnell April from Beris George Jr & Anne Marie, 2454 Dogwood Dr NE, $302,000.

  • Dews Logan from MD Enterprises of Applecreek LLC, 815 Oak Ave SE, $130,000.

  • Guerrieri Casey J & Kittridge Clayton from Weavers Custom Builders LLC, 636 Cliff St NW, $140,000.

  • Kiko Kymbirlee from MD Enterprises of Apple Creek Inc, 108 Woodland Ave SE, $120,000.

  • Ocrainiciuc Smile Solutions LLC from Kron Gerald P & Kimberly R, 224 Lincoln Way E, $216,500.

  • Phillips Anna C from Williams Judith A & Ponchak Teresa A, 759 Rotch Ave NE, $136,000.

  • Skidmore Kathryn Diane from Elbanoby LLC, 2318 Rhode Island Ave SE, $139,499.

  • Taylor Neil & Giselle S from Friend Taylar, 2213 Oak Ave SE, $215,000.

  • Taylor Neil & Giselle S from Friend Taylar, parcel 615005 Oak St, $215,000.

  • Wingert Jessica from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 1799 Heron Creek St NW, $283,990.

Nimishillen Township

  • Dorando Paul G & Susan L from Coffy Zachary L & Amanda, 5307 Francesca St, $239,000.

  • Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Kraus Robert T & Nancy A, 7506 Bentler Ave NE, $178,000.

  • Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Rentz George E, 5069 Werner Church Rd NE, $120,000.

  • Gross William F and Jaime C from Allour Michelle M Fka Williams Aff for, 3699 Meese Rd, $179,900.

  • Minster Anthony Joseph & Amanda from Gieseman Michael D & Kimberly A, parcel 10013212 Easton St, $64,000.

  • Vasco Sara Ann & Musolino Alec J from Heckman Kobe W & Sines Emalee K, 5396 Ashbrook Ave NE, $235,000.

North Canton

  • Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd from Dougherty Thomas A Jr, 561 Morello St SW, $125,000.

  • Equity Trust Co Cust FBO Joseph E from Ropp Amy, 1461 Chatham Ave NE, $245,000.

  • Hendrickson Kathleen M from Harden Katharina R, 7766 Brittanny Dr NE, $189,000.

  • Obermiller Brandon Lee & Drabick from Mussey-Widener Carly M, 1223 Clearmount Ave SE, $172,900.

Osnaburg Township

  • Ohio Valley Ventures LLC from Your Forever Home LLC, parcel 10015063 Crestlawn Dr SE, $148,700.

Paris Township

  • Campbell Robert & Janice from Eckstein Linda A, 16464 Delmar Dr SE, $164,900.

  • Mast Daniel C & Sylvia L from Sommers Elmer Jr & Roselette Trust, parcel 4105974 Anderson Ave NE, $150,000.

  • Napier David L & Marilyn L from Napier David L & Marilyn L, 16010 Terramont St NE, $20,000.

Perry Township

  • Albaugh Tyler J & Lambert Fawn E from Trieff Robert B, 1817 Thornridge Rd NW, $210,000.

  • Brophy William E from Langenhop Jonathon D & Alicia A, 801 Netherwood Ave NW, $266,851.

  • Clark Kelly B & Jessa M from Sutherland Denise A, 4915 Monticello St NW, $300,000.

  • Fresh Meadows LLC from Meadows Ohio LLC, 4516 Navarre Rd SW #27, $1,000.

  • Greenwalt Donald J & Luz C from Jre Homes LLC, 224 Bernower Ave SW, $128,000.

  • Kek Holdings LLC from Codispoti Nicholas P & Beverly J, 1240 Main St NE, $385,000.

  • Langenhop Jonathon D & Alicia A from Thompson Jamon A R & Nickson Karena J, 7133 Gauntlet St SW, $360,000.

  • Mealone LLC from Jones Rickey E & Charlotte M, 5980 Margie Cir SW Unit 206, $49,500.

  • Parr Teresa from Hutchinson Laura & Thomas, 1428 Saratoga Ave SW, $115,900.

  • R&W Home Improvement LLC from Chambers Scott, parcel 4305209 Keller Rd SW, $21,500.

  • Rohleder Marriah K from Rohleder Carl A, 303 Ingall Ave NW, $126,000.

  • Scerbo Anthony Michael from Mitchell Nancy E, 425 Roxbury Ave NW, $250,000.

  • Shaffer Stephen from Morrison Brandy M & Stuart, 4923 Quincy St NW, $245,000.

  • Thunder Holdings LLC from WGCS Investments LLC, 3244 Bailey St NW, $140,000.

Pike Township

  • Doubledown LLC Et Al from Stump William M & Judith K, 6990 Sherman Church Ave SW, $6,100.

  • Kemp Eric R from Kemp Ivan, parcel 4801709 Ridge Ave SE, $36,000.

Plain Township

  • Arnold Kurt B IV & Sansonetti Leanne from Arnold Kurt III, 5122 Lindford Ave NE, $201,178.

  • Hamilton Dean J & Tonya L from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 6905 Harrington Court Ave NE, $476,575.

  • Kohl Joshua & Ashley from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 1348 Southbrook Cir NE, $509,962.

  • Long Linda L from Stutzman Daniel, 1690 Applegrove St NW, $385,000.

  • Mckelley James from Beitel Klay Ttee, 1200 Schneider St NE, $209,900.

  • Morris Allison Michele from Horton Lawrence Succ Ttee, 2804 Midvale Rd NW, $265,000.

  • NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6732 Harrington Court Ave NE, $77,500.

  • Patton Steve R from Perry Andrea M, 1128 Las Olas BLVD NW, $273,800.

  • Sparwood Farms LLC from Doug's Middlebranch Auto Service LLC, parcel 10018045 Mount Pleasant St NE, $912,500.

  • Taylor David from Howard Megan Elizabeth & Moore David, 3435 Zinnia Ave NE, $1,000.

  • Warstler Travis J & Sarah N from Todd Samuel M & Carolyn L, 1223 Stone Crossing St NE, $330,000.

  • Weiford Joy from Burk David & Jan, 3738 Ashwood St NW, $236,500.

  • Wilson Vincent from Hudson Janice L, 2545 Franciscan St NE, $205,000.

  • Wintrust Mortgage from Morse Matthew, 2010 Windham St NE, $150,800.

  • Wise Anthony & Johnson Kathryn from Boone Charles & Baroni Joanna, 5102 Parkhaven Ave NE, $325,000.

Sandy Township

  • Pingel Charles Edwin from Lidderdale Andrew, 138 James St, $162,700.

Sugar Creek Township

  • Burger Dylan C & Olivia P from Bucher Harvey Jr, 8030 Justus Ave SW, $241,000.

  • Horvath Brent from Church of Ohio LLC, 11791 Mount Eaton St SW, $210,000.

Tuscarawas Township

  • Knouse Brannon M from Knouse Brannon M &, 12430 Millersburg Rd SW, $10,000.

Washington Township

  • A C Construction Stark Inc from Washington Hills Development Ltd, parcel 8500043 Orchard Spring St, $35,000.

  • Benson Andrea L from Johnston Esther M Trustee, 15750 Bowman St, $190,000.

  • Buy Happenstance LLC & KS Estates LLC from Brogan James L, 204 Linwood Dr, $85,000.

  • Weisel Jeffrey from Fey Joseph E & Kristina J, 2460 Beechwood Ave NE, $150,000.

MEDINA COUNTY

Brunswick

  • 4390 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company the to Jefferson Kemberley T, $687,823

  • 4457 Chaseline Ridge, the Drees Company to Kowalski Mary Ellen, $492,972

  • 4253 Bennington Blvd Unit 13-E, Porter David Alan Jr to Opendoor Property Trust I, $130,800

  • 3389 Valley Forge Dr, Coughlin Martin K to Long Jennifer Elizabeth & Derrick, $315,000

  • 2940 Elmer Dr, Bradbury Rodney A to Kieding Jonathan, $440,000

  • 3497 Spencer Ln, Doehring Billy J & Holly to Osborne William, $295,000

  • 317 Substation Rd, Lynch Margaret A to Brachna Chris, $283,700

  • 4159 Knight Ln, Mikovsky Jennifer to Tascar Roger Edward, $145,000

  • 400 Marlee Ct, Paulick David J & Michelle L to Morabith Sara & Mathew Harbert, $320,000

  • 1312 Cherry Ln, Ballinger Jeffrey T & Amy L to 3 Palms Investment LLC, $225,000

  • 4063 Miner Dr, Hamm Virginia C to Said Keith, $212,450

Chippewa Lake

  • 7922 Chesterfield Dr, Alsop-Wooten Dustin J to Zigman Tyler, $285,000

Hinckley

  • 1997 Cascade Ln, Jakejosh Land LLC to Drees Company the, $219,900

  • 2594 Babcock Rd, Frantz Andrew William Jr & Barbara L to Moore Roger D, $180,000

  • 685 Stony Hill Rd, Bergstrom Thomas D to Borshch Roman & Lana, $250,000

Homerville

  • 12581 Black River School Rd, Schlabach Eli A & Fannie to Schlabach Joseph E & Delila E, $140,000

  • 12550 New London Eastern Rd, Weaver Atlee J & Anna to Weaver Atlee Jr & Fannie, $150,000

Lodi

  • 109 Grove St, Auble Laura E to Tucker Sheryl, $235,000

  • 114 Redfield St, Vorhies Terry & Tonya to Canfield Christy S & Becky L Twining, $290,000

  • 7999 Kennard Rd, Dietrich Michael A to Vaccaro Paul M & Lindsay D, $285,000

  • 742 Whisper Creek Ln, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $52,500

Medina

  • 938 Southport Dr, CG2 LLC to Foose Mikayla & John James Rocco, $298,500

  • 908 Laurel Glens Dr, Rasey Diane D & Keith A to Chen Xuegong, $280,000

  • 5066 Fenn Rd, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to R & W Home Improvement LLC, $235,000

  • 5321 Morning Song Dr, Carlson Michael E Dr & Michael E Trustees to Dilyard Paul & Madeline Miller, $545,000

  • 6490 Bedford Ct, NVR Inc to Slifko Dale A, $441,675

  • 2843 Sunburst Dr, Meneses Melissa N to Todd Robert L & Whitney R, $350,100

  • 2743 Weeping Pine Dr, Drees Company the to Anton Dennis A & Vanessa A, $729,473

  • 4034 Alameda Ct, Evensen Edward J & Sheila A to King Elijah Gideon, $382,000

  • 5699 Chippewa Rd, Baker Chrystal D to Rensik Renovations LLC, $100,000

  • 5753 Paula Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $87,550

  • 600 Miner Dr, Cochran Geneva B to Mcgreevy Nancy & Kevin P, $225,000

  • parcel 045-05A-38-018 Norwalk Rd, Hat Creek Co Inc the to Cornet Christopher M & Paula Ann Co-Trustees, $170,000

  • 2095 High Meadow Ct, Merritt Eunice F to Mcfadden Jason & Michelle, $900,000

  • 5724 Paula Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $87,550

  • 3989 Kelly Ln, Makarev Evgeny to Meneses Melissa, $180,000

Rittman

  • 2828 Harpster Rd, Stone Phillip L & Linda A to Sviatko Paul J & Michelle A, $525,000

Seville

  • 9063 Deerfield Dr, Gooch Jeffrey L & Cheryl D to Stumpf Brian W & Rachel, $310,000

  • 273 Kona Ct, NVR Inc to Scaccia Gregory A, $334,115

  • 531 Bates Ave, Myers Jason Oliver Trustee to Yeager Richard L & Lori J, $309,000

  • 220 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Lopez Maria A, $299,990

  • 9189 Deerfield Dr, Kissling Marjorie J Trustee to Duluc Michael S & Janet S Trustees, $476,000

  • 4251 Seville Rd, Ammon Walter Jr & Janet Ann to Rowley-Weiss Hillary H, $272,000

Spencer

  • 202 S Main St, Ternes Jordan R to Ternes John W & Cathy, $150,000

Valley City

  • 614 Liverpool Dr, MTD Products Inc to Tim5 Property Group LLC, $2,600,000

Wadsworth

  • 568 Brentwood Way, Kohrs Craig & Shelly to Sandridge Dane & Kayla, $1,100,000

  • parcel 040-20C-09-106 154-156 State St, Casale Rosa M to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $102,000

  • 180 Hall Dr, Fifth Third Bank National Association to Nolan Justin, $170,000

  • 245 Baldwin St, Mumaw Merry Christine to Cadnum Matthew & Danielle, $160,000

  • 283 Langley Ln, Dasari Srinivas & Madhavi Bavisetti to Opendoor Property Trust I, $339,500

  • 469 College St, Bradley's of Wadsworth Inc to Bird Rental Properties LLC, $650,000

  • 721 Tamarac Trl, Danko David & Sarah Salter-Danko to Khadka Lalita & Purna Rimal, $413,000

  • 925 Longbrook Dr, Case Roxann to Kasunick Todd Joseph II & Madeline Marie, $330,000

  • 563 Park Meadows Ct, Finegan Troy L to Wallace Morgan Rose & Daniel Lee, $299,900

WAYNE COUNTY

Apple Creek

  • 5083 Kidron Rd, Kaufman David L & Paula H S/T to Coblentz Justin M, $335,000

Burbank

  • 12143 Gearhart Rd, Fitzpatrick Melvin L & Tuula Am Co Trustees to Schwartz Wesley A & Megan M, $60,000

Dalton

  • 522 Gerber St, Edwards Joshua & Dayna A S/T to Burke Bethany M & Grant, $380,000

Doylestown

  • 12977 Hametown Rd, Kozy Nicholas Daniel to Kand Dap LLC, $114,818.55

  • 136 Gates St, Friedel Sara to Yarman Grant Tyler & Kelly Grace Shannon, $197,500

Marshallville

  • 18386 Warwick Rd, Nofsinger Jordan & Krista Snider to Jung Christopher & Melisa, $100,000

  • 28 Monique Cir, G & G Metro LLC to Dietry Hilda, $245,000

Orrville

  • 10348 E Lincoln Way, Stahl Michael R to Miller Ammon & Rosanna, $80,000

  • 226 W Market St, Demlow Properties LLC to 330 Ventures LLC, $740,000

  • 1760 Blackberry Ln, Graf Wiley Edward to Yochheim Patrick R, $225,000

  • 1813 Lynn Dr, Esh Douglas W & Chelsey C S/T to Lytle Tyler A, $146,700

Rittman

  • 37 Greenbriar Ave, Kindy Kent to Valure Vincent E, $153,000

  • 156 Grandview Blvd, Doty Braden L & Caitlin D S/T to Neely Jordan, $204,900

Smithville

  • 219 Parkview Cir, Gerber Corey A & Jenessa L Derstine S/T to Keck Sandra L, $215,000

Sterling

  • 13769 Kauffman St, Winkler Keith to Centerra Co Op, $275,000

Wooster

  • 1221 Jesse Owens Dr, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

  • 1615 Myers Dr, Chirdon Blake Michael to Montgomery Brittany S & Kyle J, $247,500

  • 1480 Jesse Owens Dr, NVR Inc to Bauman Brandon William, $381,100

  • 10021 Jesse Owens Dr, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

  • 4784 Deer Creek Dr, Lindsay Jon C & Janette C S/T to Davis Charles Morrison & Rebecca Lois, $298,000

  • 4740 Melrose Dr, Scott Michael D & Wendy J S/T to Hope Homes Foundation Inc, $185,000

  • 839 N Bever St, Ling Karen E to Hartman Melissa, $274,550

  • 2752 Batdorf Rd, Green Acres Investments LLC to Beeman Josiah Gene, $192,000

  • 1265 Center Dr, Spiker Michael S & Priscilla MS/T to Speelman Jason, $195,000

