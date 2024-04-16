Century-old Akron home on storied Merriman Road sells for $700K. See inside
These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Akron as the top seller for week of Feb. 12, 2024, with a price of $715,000.
Here are top selling properties for that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.
554 Merriman Rd, Akron, $715,000
5051 Stone Ridge Dr, Richfield Township, $715,000
2579 Cedarwood Ct, Hudson, $682,700
2992 Clear Creek Dr, Cuyahoga Falls, $540,000
2780 Cobble Creek Ln, Akron, $525,000
According to Realtor.com, the Akron home on Merriman Road was built in 1922 on a .74-acre lot. At 6,230 square feet, the home has five bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
The 20th century era colonial style home exudes the historic charm of the marveled homes known to reside on this iconic Akron street.
The 102-year-old house boasts an open floor plan with wood floors and a grand staircase in the entryway.
The gourmet kitchen overlooks the patio and features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a butler's pantry, formal dining room and breakfast room.
Also on the main floor is the formal family room, a bar with plenty of room for entertaining and a four-season room.
The primary suite is located on the second floor featuring a fireplace, walk-in closet and dressing room and an en suite marble-tiled bathroom that truly speaks to the 1920s era of which the home was built in.
Also on this floor are two more bedrooms, an updated bathroom and a third bedroom that the previous owners used as an office, the listing notes.
There's another bedroom on the third floor with a sitting room, powder room and a full bathroom, the listing states.
The finished basement is perfect for entertaining with a full bar, room for a billiard table, a sitting area with a fireplace, a half bathroom and a work out area.
The home also features an add-on that the previous owners used as an in-law suite. As seen in photos, it features a bedroom, living and dining area and a kitchenette.
See photos here.
SUMMIT COUNTY
Akron
858 Forrest Dr, to Gauder Brielle, $30,000
796 Work Dr, to Flanigan Kara, $110,000
55 Stephens Rd, to Keller Paul, $15,000
1907 SW 18th St, to SL Neo Realty LLC, $37,500
75 Melbourne Ave, to Cox Cleavon, $261,500
908 Stadelman Ave, to JMH Assets LLC, $63,000
559 Corice St, to Shea Properites Plus LLC, $55,000
561 Woodbury Dr, to Evans Eric, $420,000
596 Maringo Ave, to Grifa Ryan, $100,000
702 Yerrick Rd, to Mcintyre Philip, $170,000
61 Thorlone Ave, to Asik Investment LLC, $50,000
747 Crestview Ave, to Willard Alexis, $140,000
201 Alberti Ct, to JMH Assets LLC, $45,000
1758 Rock Hill Ln, to Cook Lori A, $280,000
491 Hillman Rd, to Drake Jordan, $150,000
747 Winding Way Dr, to Givens Amanda Y, $290,000
1113 Roslyn Ave, to Jones Jaequan, $160,000
2421 Eastlawn Ave, to Williams George E, $134,850
2305 SW 7th St, to Fiker Investments LLC, $75,000
392 Raasch Ave, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $55,000
373 Mineola Ave, to Elisa Alex, $227,000
458 MC Gowan St, to Middlebury Housing LLC, $36,000
265 Madison Ave, to Soto Johan, $121,500
149 Rhodes Ave, to BW P&L Holdings LLC, $69,000
319 Lloyd St, to JSM Quality Homes LLC, $35,000
1588 Hillside Ter, to Bartley Edward Theodore, $97,000
1033 Chandler Ave, to Raymond Jamika, $40,000
1557 Creighton Ave, to Finnegin James A II, $179,000
1439 Andrus St, to Hollingsworth Curtis Jr, $42,000
1241 Ashford Ln, to Raglow Brian, $133,000
2581 Pelton Ave, to Gregory Glenn, $152,000
435 Margaret St, to Ssi Group Holdings LLC, $90,000
98 E Glenwood Ave, to Hopson Realty LLC, $38,600
1469 Seminola Ave, to Mancini Amanda, $140,000
1976 Ridgewood Rd, to Cheeseman Ryan, $300,000
843 N Main St, to Elrai Thafer M, $2,000
791 Work Dr, to Qilin Group LLC, $105,000
120 Pfeiffer Ave, to Tyrpak Timothy, $145,000
2780 Cobble Creek Ln, to Beck Matthew, $525,000
85 E Brookside Ave, to Akili Abdilay, $152,000
2822 Morrison St, to Switzer Kaitlin, $118,000
1541 Treetop Trl, to Touma Marwan I, $55,000
1497 Breiding Rd, to Lucas Christopher, $90,000
1449 Laffer Ave, to KS Yoak Enterprises LLC, $59,000
424 Butler Ave, to Diamond Rental Group LLC, $220,000
347 Crown St, to Colbren LLC, $50,000
326 Black St, to Cline Denise, $118,000
1150 Roslyn Ave, to Alfaro Ana Cecilia, $150,000
886 Eva Ave, to Levenger Holdings LLC, $26,000
308 N Arlington St, to BMW Investments LLC, $47,620
628 Lovers Ln, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $35,000
99 Westwood Ave, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $65,000
619 Bellevue Ave, to the PTM Group Partnership, $3,750
434 Matthews St, to Hicks Bailey, $64,900
2093 Daniels Ave, to Gibbons Blessing, $255,000
390 Fulmer Ave, to Szurgot Steven J, $180,000
2495 Conrad Ave, to Bradshaw Jimi M, $115,000
1412 Onondago Ave, to Mills Sean, $125,000
1370 Arnold Ave, to Skidmore Martha E, $73,000
616 W Thornton St, to Akor LLC, $99,900
1595 & 1597 Garman Rd, to Stanoch Diana M, $110,000
467 Fernwood Dr, to Blimp Town Properties LLC, $40,000
908 Dayton St, to JHM Assets LLC, $70,000
855 Forrest Dr, to Gauder Brielle, $30,000
424 & 426 Butler Ave, to Diamond Rental Group LLC, $220,000
537 Auld Farm Cir, to Raffay Ashley M, $249,900
1163 & 1175 W Waterloo Rd, to Acemark Holdings LLC, $215,000
339 Hillman Rd, to Day Makayla Marie, $179,000
56 W Salome Ave, to Elrai Thafer M, $2,000
1466 Scenic Way, to Simmons Brian, $157,000
145 & 147 Rhodes Ave, to BW P and L Holdings Limited Liability, $69,000
2395 East Ave, to Grabowski Mitchell David, $115,000
554 Merriman Rd, to Panetta Michael, $715,000
1606 Romona Rd, to Lowther John W, $130,000
Barberton
227 Slate Ridge Dr, to Casto Parker Lawrence, $189,990
791 N Azalea Blvd, to Sykes Thomas L, $130,000
158 24th St NW, to Avon Stephanie A, $130,000
363 E Hopocan Ave, to Winkler Colin, $169,900
1015 Romig Ave, to Soto Johan, $140,000
92 Gale Dr, to Clemente James A, $31,672
589 Grandview Ave, to Ardern Anne, $125,000
102 24th St NW, to Thompson Michael Jr, $150,000
131 15th St NW, to Simonton Landon D, $94,000
Bath Township
2886 Vesper Dr, to Catlin Felix A III, $63,000
334 Retreat Dr, to Carriger Ryan L, $374,000
600 Trellis Green Dr, to Mossad David, $132,000
Copley Township
113 Scenic View Dr, to Cimera Robert, $339,000
1655 Sunnyacres Rd, to Anderholm Callie L, $237,000
808 Kirkwall Dr, to Lee Katherine Ann, $130,000
Coventry Township
3135 Buttercup Ave, to Stevens Ryan, $175,000
239 Aqua Blvd, to Ertle Richard A, $465,000
2211 & 2213 Stahl Rd, to Ganzer Michele, $238,500
Cuyahoga Falls
1730 10th St, to Schwarz Benjamin, $250,000
2972 Prange Dr, to Zullo Anthony, $206,500
1596 6th St, to Cunningham Melanie, $153,000
2534 Wyandotte Ave, to Lantry Neil M, $200,000
1483 10th St, to Darkow Adam, $205,000
2474 Whitelaw St, to MTM Real Estate Investors LLC, $130,000
1162 Bean Ln, to Ruggiero Jordan Elizabeth, $335,960
1122 Bean Ln, to Dannels Hayden Thomas, $338,900
1111 Bean Ln, to Oberheu Taber, $318,450
2992 Clear Creek Dr, to Danko David, $540,000
1158 Bean Ln, to Ceepo Alan J, $345,521
Fairlawn
2620 Abington Rd, to Corrigall James P II, $125,000
214 Mackinaw Ave, to Smith Kimberly L, $254,900
3371 Lenox Village Dr, to Debski Jon Allen, $188,000
3312 Bancroft Rd, to Jaklitsch Jeff, $244,000
Green
1497 5th Ave, to Marochino John, $32,500
2895 Byron Dr, to Deharpart Dylan R, $3,230
2732 Georgeanna Dr, to Weber Taylor M, $358,900
1419 Melanie Dr, to Mccarthy Cassandra, $289,900
3132 Vermont Pl, to J Ross Custom Home Inc, $35,000
1804 Koons Rd, to Dietrich Pamela, $63,780
3200 Grey Village Dr, to Himmelein David, $275,000
3200 Turtle Bay Cir, to Trego Joseph M, $335,000
1372 Park Ave, to J Ross Custom Homes Inc, $35,000
Hudson
88 E Streetsboro St, to Kent Nicholas B, $457,000
1471 Carriage Hill Dr, to Mella Andres Guillermo Nunes, $370,000
2579 Cedarwood Ct, to Kaduke Todd, $682,700
Macedonia
1151 Saybrook Dr, to Cleary Cody R, $383,200
321 Spruce Hill Dr, to NVR, $85,000
Mogadore Village
99 Meadowridge Rd, to Whitehead Justin Lee, $175,000
New Franklin
885 W Nimisila Rd, to Hippich Carly Grace, $136,195
6377 Highland Ter, to Fuller Benjamin E, $250,000
Northfield Center Township
7555 Kitner Blvd, to Jenne Matthew A, $220,000
Norton
3682 Kirkham Dr, to NVR Inc, $64,161
2873 Shellhart Rd, to Betchel Wayne A Co Trustee, $221,448
3652 Clubview Dr, to NVR Inc, $65,838
3733 Kirkham Dr, to Tien Stephanie T, $358,710
Reminderville
10258 Spinnaker Run, to Generative Assets S1 LLC, $167,500
Richfield Township
5051 Stone Ridge Dr, to Blackert Daniel W, $715,000
Richfield Village
4864 W Streetsboro Rd, to Meriwether Jeffrey L, $389,000
Sagamore Hills Township
6340 Greenwood Pkwy, to Zuchowski Michael T, $142,000
Springfield Township
2358 Krumroy Rd, to Alexander Debrah, $325,000
963 Milo White Dr, to Friendship Heights LLC, $39,001
Stow
2289 Becket Cir, to Williams Jacob, $375,000
3686 Hiwood Ave, to Slater Estates LLC, $140,000
5497 S Celeste View Dr, to Opendoor Property Trust I, $257,400
3755 N Santom Rd, to Sellers Kevin E, $201,000
4424 Smokerise Dr, to Oshinsky Celeste K, $349,900
Tallmadge
493 Newton St, to Szymanski Steven P, $168,000
432 Tammery Dr, to Foushee Michelle, $150,000
169 Waterford Way, to Farson Kevin, $307,000
255 Westberry Cir, to Erbe Charles Thomas II, $195,000
655 Fairwood Dr, to Sutton Travis J, $367,000
22 Benjamin Way, to Sharifi Habibullah, $355,110
397 South Ave, to Orakpo Investments Ohio LLC, $75,000
261 Van Evera Rd, to Auvil Christopher James, $203,500
365 Southeast Ave, to Broman Gillian Beth, $215,000
369 Mark Dr, to R&W Home Improvement LLC, $205,000
956 Eastwood Ave, to Miller Andrew, $160,000
Twinsburg
10268 Orchard Hill Ln, to Sczerowski Richard J, $280,000
Twinsburg Township
8867 Ravenna Rd, to TDP Ventures LLC, $115,000
PORTAGE COUNTY
Alliance
parcel 01-057-00-00-003-001, to Heppe Andrew, $0
Atwater
668 St Rt 183, Allen Joshua D @6 to Allen Seth Allen & Gabriella (J&S) & Seth T E, $229,167
1398 St Rt 183, Stump Kimberly S (Trustee) to Lint Joshua & Kaylee (J&S), $289,900
Aurora
245 Pioneer Tl, Harbaugh Dale V & Catherine R (Trustees) to Lennon Thomas F & Kim L (J&S), $292,000
220 Southwick Ln, Long Matthew S & Larissa J (J&S) to Wong Michelle (Trustee), $1,850,000
765 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Krishnamurthy Devaraja Chitta & Bharathi (J&S), $563,060
1091 Lloyd, Randazzo Matthew J to Watson Christopher, $174,000
33 Eggleston, Pinter James E & Debra A (J&S) to Rushing Jimmie Jr & Michelle Diane Hagen (J&S), $385,000
2081 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000
Brecksville
parcel 23-018-00-00-005-005 Sheldon Rd, Kukul Nicholas A to Bockmuller Jeremy A & Katie N (J&S), $121,660
Deerfield
2395 Alliance, Stewart Jeffry (Succ Trustee) to Stewart Jeffry (Succ Trustee), $0
Garrettsville
parcel 25-048-02-00-007-003 Nicholson Rd, George Barbara J & Geoffrey A Crump to Bostic Land Co LLC, $119,388
parcel 20-033-00-00-059-000 St Rt 82, Miller Larry M & Rachel A (J&S) to Miller Marlin Ray & Susan A & Owen M & Kristine (J&S), $500,000
Kent
223 Maple, Phipps Ralph E & Cynthia A (J&S) to Erdogan Recep, $132,500
1714 Tallmadge, Weaver Aaron S & Angela K (J&S) to Myers Nathan D & Jennifer R (J&S), $415,700
Mantua
4545 Orchard, Zoller Ralph W II & Angela K (J&S) to Stamm Contracting Company Inc, $125,000
4118 Mennonite Rd, Lieberth David P & Kristin M (J&S) to Taylor Timothy J, $89,500
Mogadore
3965 Warner, Sells Krystal to Sipos Carolyn, $155,000
632 Etter, Gilbert Lyn to Gerring Brothers Properties LLC, $129,250
Ravenna
1253 Diamond S, Simpson William E to Quality First Investments LLC, $120,000
1064 Williams, Swigart Scott to Vierstra Gary D & Joseph Mason (J&S), $150,000
2967 Polly, Matta Rebecca M to Curran Kaitilyn M, $129,700
5419 Camp Rd, Heath Patricia & Patricia C to Padilla Jaime J & Sofia Monarrez (J&S), $324,900
2572 Wintergreen Ln, Ake Mary S to Dehoff Alexander, $264,900
Rootstown
4233 Sabin, Gaugh Justin L & Erin T (J&S) to Dang Thang & Holly (J&S), $164,900
3581 Hanover, Lange Kirk E & Lisa D (J&S) to Howell Janet R, $174,000
Streetsboro
764 Fronek Rd, Howard Natasha Htta Natasha L Sowell to Loganecker Zachary & Olivia (J&S), $300,000
2757 Elton, Rose Gregory M & Elizabeth A (J&S) to Nelson William Ray Jr & Elizabeth Elston (J&S), $210,000
STARK COUNTY.
Alliance
Baer Bryan from Beadnell W Craig, 224 E Oxford St, $30,000.
Ganni Jason & Amy from Ganske Jennifer, 758 S Lincoln Ave, $68,000.
Hatherill Jodi A from Hatherill Debra J, 1095 W State St, $100,000.
Jakmides Julie A from Sell Donna M TTEE/DONNA M Sell Rev Trust, 1469 Fernwood BLVD, $600,000.
Johnson Matthew from Pospisil Brian A & Nicole R, 206 W Perry St, $84,000.
Lucking Paula J from KS Estate LLC, 785 W Main St, $29,500.
Lucking Paula J from KS Estate LLC, parcel 103143 Main St W, $29,500.
Trainer Matthew from Oyster Realty LLC, 137 Mechanic Ave S, $90,000.
Trainer Matthew from Oyster Realty LLC, 164 E Columbia St, $90,000.
Unkefer David W & Marissa S from Kunz Edmund S & Cheryl L, 431 Bonnieview Ave, $150,000.
Wittensoldner Ryan & Kelly from Fireside Estates LLC 2740 Series, 829 Wright Ave, $75,000.
Bethlehem Township
Weber James P & Kristine A from J & J Holdings of Navarre LLC, 54 Ohio St SW, $108,000.
Canton
707 5th NE Canton Ohio LLC from Five Stream Ventures LLC, 707 5th St NE, $559,000.
707 5th NE Canton Ohio LLC from Five Stream Ventures LLC, parcel 202434 6th St NE, $559,000.
Abbott Trisha Kay from Elfvin Gustavius E, 1504 Garfield Ave SW, $20,700.
Barber Joshua & Clay Kassity from JK Rentals of Millerburg Ltd, 1428 Rowland Ave NE, $90,000.
Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd from Global Real Estate Solutions LLC, 4800 Beverly Ave NE, $205,000.
Blacksten-Henney Kamryn & Owen Jr from B&K Real Estate, 912 Harrison Ave SW, $96,400.
Buie Charles and Howell Lucia from Merlin Properties of Stark County Ltd, 2829 Vera PL NW, $132,000.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC from Cope Crystal A, 1001 35th St NW, $89,000.
Devine Grace Properties from Willis Audrey D, 114 Henrietta Ave NE, $40,000.
Dotson Lena M & Jay Richard A from Esway Stephen A, 1413 13th St NW, $62,500.
Eckstein Megan & Jeffrey from Carreon Leah M, 1112 Wertz Ave SW, $30,000.
Frank Ronald L from B & K Real Estate, 120 Ingram Ave SW, $118,000.
Harmon Brian S & Amy M from Koinoglou Konstantina, 2017 Fulton Rd NW, $344,500.
Hayden Kayla from Bailey Steven & Barbara, 3010 9th St SW, $99,950.
Hensley Christopher D from Dixon Deborah J Trustee, 1137 Clarendon Ave SW, $54,900.
Iplan Group, Agent for Custodian FBO 332 from Walker Leslie T Et Al, 2446 Indiana Way NE, $25,000.
JC Homes LLC from Devine Grace Properties, 114 Henrietta Ave NE, $55,000.
K S Yoak Enterprises LLC from Greer Sharon R & Smith Kendra C, 700 Garfield Ave SW, $34,000.
Kanam John M from Kell Michael T, 1322 Worley Ave NW, $7,000.
Kepple Properties LLC from Foster Timothy A Sr, 734 Alexander PL NE, $17,300.
Long Donald Jeffery from Rocket Mortgage LLC, 2016 Spring Ave NE, $71,068.
Lopez Yunior Matias Perez from Kepple Properties LLC, 734 Alexander PL NE, $22,400.
Maple Martha C from Crues George & Maple Martha C, 250 Valleyview Ave NW, $52,300.
Maple Martha C from Maple Martha C & Crues George Jr, 144 Valleyview Ave NW, $53,100.
Maple Martha C from Maple Martha C & Crues George, 342 Linwood Ave NW, $38,000.
Mckee James R & Kayla Y from Blurton Glenda, 1501 36th St NW, $145,000.
Meir Keren from Batiste Raymond, 1221 Arnold Ave NW, $80,000.
Miller Brian & Haley from Flex Architella J Trustee, 5402 Market Ave N, $250,000.
Miller Jeremy from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, 413 Crestmont Ave NE, $35,000.
Ojtagg LLC from Rossetti Brett A, 1507 Frederick Ave SW, $220,000.
Ojtagg LLC from S F R S LLC, 1028 Smith Ave SW, $220,000.
Ojtagg LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, 1524 Plain Ave NE, $220,000.
Ojtagg LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, 427 Elgin Ave NW, $220,000.
Ojtagg LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, parcel 242178 Wolf CT NW, $220,000.
Oxier Jessica L from Lasorella Anthony P & Karen J, 321 Park Ave NW, $114,900.
Price Dominic from Hester Lee William, 2224 12th St SW, $3,500.
R&W Home Improvement LLC from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 4800 Beverly Ave NE, $212,000.
Rodrigues Erlin Javier Quintero & from Miller Vera M, 1438 Stark Ave SW, $35,000.
Sa & BL Properties LLC from Chaney Judith A & David L, 1544 24th St NW, $75,000.
Southwind Property Solutions LLC from Griffith John II, 716 Dueber Ave SW, $6,000.
Stefanski Chell Macera & Bowman Ariel from K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, 1800 7th St NW, $129,000.
Top Realty Enterprises LLC from Steiner Nicole M, 1315 Maryland Ave SW, $48,200.
Canton Township
Anderson Alex R & Davis Amber from Bednarz Aaron P & Dean A, 422 34th St SE, $198,000.
Antognoli Dean J from Ayers Nancy J, 919 Davis St SW, $225,000.
Severs Cadence S from Zaleski Brian L & Kelli, 1304 Faircrest St SE, $207,000.
Tichenor Sara & O Cantwell James Jr from Rex Richard F Jr & Melissa & Belinda &, 3312 12th St NW, $43,500.
Zawalski Mark and Tecco Haleigh from Shrake Amanda J, 3016 Sherr Ave SE, $209,900.
Zernechel Michael L & Mercedes M from Korkor Khalil, 1447 Harbor Dr NW, $145,000.
Jackson Township
4240 Munson LLC from Munson Derm Associates Ltd, 4240 Munson St NW, $750,000.
4240 Munson LLC from Munson Derm Associates Ltd, parcel 1702241 Executive Cir NW, $750,000.
Brenneman Robert P & Gold Evelyn C from Fritz Martin W, 6820 Elaine Ave NW, $264,000.
Cossack Zach and Shemaskek Margaret from Cross Timberlands LLC, 8165 Caroline St NW, $235,000.
Curlutu Bradley A & Jenkins-Mccallum from Sloan Robert A & Kristin N, 3595 Vineyard Ave NW, $626,250.
David Shelly L from Pozzuto Brenda & Miller William J, 3681 Barrington PL NW, $195,000.
Dimarzio Daniel Anthony & Chelsea from Williams Joyce & Citron Matt, 1840 Dunkeith Dr NW, $395,000.
Gilbert Ronald L from Albertoni John Jr & Gillard Stephanie, 3690 Riviera Ave NW, $223,600.
K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7054 Heritage Park Ave NW, $152,000.
K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 8924 Camden Rd NW, $152,000.
Kestel Julia M & Matthew A from Kestel Paula K Trustee / Paula K Kestel, 3504 Miles Ave NW, $250,000.
Kustra Todd William & Kerri L from Tornabene Joseph F, 6540 Pear Ave NW, $580,000.
Lucius Michael S from Mckelley James, 8521 Gentry St NW, $400,000.
Nova Prospect LLC from Reynolds Edward B &Mary E, 3065 Perry Dr NW, $420,300.
Pasterchek Logan J & Baker Amy L from Residential Solutions Inc, 8674 Milmont St NW, $299,900.
Perry Andrea M & Stephen A Sr from Stockert Jeffrey A & Sheila L, 6385 Doral Dr NW, $430,000.
Sloan Robert A & Kristin from Beck Gabriel B & Mihalek Sara D, 7324 Roman Ave NW, $1,070,000.
Stockert Jeffrey A & Sheila L from Shearer Robert J Successor Trustee, 4621 Lismore Ave NW, $800,000.
Swinderman Kevin Deloss & Danielle Marie from Kristin M Mihal Succ Ttee of the Thomas, 4758 Preserve Dr NW, $203,500.
Thunder Holdings LLC from Clark Robert H Ttee, 5010 Brunnerdale Ave NW, $250,000.
Tomlinson Adam from Murphy Joan M, 5334 Island Dr NW, $715,000.
Trusty-Rood Brenda & Rood David from Hiett Philip v & Bilbrey Michele E, 2414 Charing Cross Rd NW, $315,000.
Wilson Collin & Jessica from Zavvie Power Buyer LLC, 3320 Hadrian Cir NW, $393,000.
Wiser Jason Allen & Farland Michelle from Morgan Brian P & Christy C, 5011 Revere Ave NW, $246,000.
Lake Township
Arteno Michael P from Arteno Gary L & Carol A, 3296 Penrose Cir NW, $200,000.
Booth John K & Judy L from Dunham Jason R & Melissa G, 13305 Carnation Ave NW, $249,900.
Brown Roy M from Sersich Anthony J & Lisa R, 2341 Monaco St NW, $342,900.
Criswell Terri A & Vincent A from Schneider Corrie A & Brent D, 434 Meadow Trl SW Condo 25, $316,000.
Elliott Scott A & Anamaria from Klein Brent & Ashley, parcel 10010043 Bentgrass Ave NE, $92,000.
Fling Kristen & Richards Jesse from Cytc Properties LLC, parcel 1905719 Lake Ave NE, $175,000.
Granger David R & Diana L from Wagler Enterprises LLC, 2383 Ledgestone Dr NW, $83,000.
Hess Neil R & Judy M from Cole Adrianne Aka Cole Adrianne M, 116 Woodland St SW, $190,000.
Kohl Erin from Laughlin Patrick Succ Ttee, 2326 Yorktown St NW, $226,600.
Lacerenza Anthony from Rogers Joseph M II, 344 Heatherby LN NE, $560,000.
Manofsky Susan L from Manofsky Susan L & Ragsdale Robin D, 10422 Middlebranch Ave NE, $70,000.
Massey Randy & Hughes Joshua K from LNH Venture Capital, 8733 Stonebridge Ave NW, $280,000.
Moss Russell James from Glandorf Gabrielle M, 9530 Market Ave N, $233,000.
Valloric Robert M & Gena M from Wenum Kristen R & Timothy M, 2434 Fairchild Cir NW, $365,000.
Wanner Jordan and Samantha from Criswell Vincent A & Terri A, 10359 Middlebranch Ave NE, $390,000.
Wenum Timothy M & Kristen R & from Brown Roy Murle & Britteny D, 10859 Wolf Ave NE, $585,000.
Lawrence Township
Frasher Kari M from Forty Corners Village LLC, 102 Thomas BLVD NW, $90,000.
Phy Borin & Clark Veronica N from Wilhelm Dawn N & Jefferie M, 6120 Slavin Cir NW, $365,000.
Pickett Daniel & Amy Christine from Eberhardt Construction LLC, 14901 Lawmont St, $228,000.
Pickett Daniel & Amy Christine from Eberhardt Construction LLC, parcel 2411406 Lawmont St NW, $228,000.
Lexington Township
Minear Gregory A & Jammie L from Property Alliance Group LLC, 12106 Bon Air Ave NE, $74,000.
Louisville
Chatelain Megan & Vanvoorhis from Banta Michaela, 1024 Washington Ave, $145,000.
Harrold Lori A & Bryan D from Kauth Development LLC, parcel 3605397 Brookridge Ave, $39,000.
Hessert James D & Jennifer J from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 3071 Mcintosh Dr, $309,990.
K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 357 Jonagold Dr NE, $183,000.
K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 421 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $183,000.
K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 423 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $183,000.
K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 425 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $183,000.
Ninham Capri N from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 3041 Mcintosh Dr NE, $347,413.
Underwood Michael from Malencore Constance A, 1660 Briarwood St, $285,000.
Massillon
Cowan Gary O II & Kristy from Parr Teresa M, 1815 Tremont Ave SW, $148,000.
Day-Odonnell Jennifer & Odonnell April from Beris George Jr & Anne Marie, 2454 Dogwood Dr NE, $302,000.
Dews Logan from MD Enterprises of Applecreek LLC, 815 Oak Ave SE, $130,000.
Guerrieri Casey J & Kittridge Clayton from Weavers Custom Builders LLC, 636 Cliff St NW, $140,000.
Kiko Kymbirlee from MD Enterprises of Apple Creek Inc, 108 Woodland Ave SE, $120,000.
Ocrainiciuc Smile Solutions LLC from Kron Gerald P & Kimberly R, 224 Lincoln Way E, $216,500.
Phillips Anna C from Williams Judith A & Ponchak Teresa A, 759 Rotch Ave NE, $136,000.
Skidmore Kathryn Diane from Elbanoby LLC, 2318 Rhode Island Ave SE, $139,499.
Taylor Neil & Giselle S from Friend Taylar, 2213 Oak Ave SE, $215,000.
Taylor Neil & Giselle S from Friend Taylar, parcel 615005 Oak St, $215,000.
Wingert Jessica from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 1799 Heron Creek St NW, $283,990.
Nimishillen Township
Dorando Paul G & Susan L from Coffy Zachary L & Amanda, 5307 Francesca St, $239,000.
Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Kraus Robert T & Nancy A, 7506 Bentler Ave NE, $178,000.
Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Rentz George E, 5069 Werner Church Rd NE, $120,000.
Gross William F and Jaime C from Allour Michelle M Fka Williams Aff for, 3699 Meese Rd, $179,900.
Minster Anthony Joseph & Amanda from Gieseman Michael D & Kimberly A, parcel 10013212 Easton St, $64,000.
Vasco Sara Ann & Musolino Alec J from Heckman Kobe W & Sines Emalee K, 5396 Ashbrook Ave NE, $235,000.
North Canton
Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd from Dougherty Thomas A Jr, 561 Morello St SW, $125,000.
Equity Trust Co Cust FBO Joseph E from Ropp Amy, 1461 Chatham Ave NE, $245,000.
Hendrickson Kathleen M from Harden Katharina R, 7766 Brittanny Dr NE, $189,000.
Obermiller Brandon Lee & Drabick from Mussey-Widener Carly M, 1223 Clearmount Ave SE, $172,900.
Osnaburg Township
Ohio Valley Ventures LLC from Your Forever Home LLC, parcel 10015063 Crestlawn Dr SE, $148,700.
Paris Township
Campbell Robert & Janice from Eckstein Linda A, 16464 Delmar Dr SE, $164,900.
Mast Daniel C & Sylvia L from Sommers Elmer Jr & Roselette Trust, parcel 4105974 Anderson Ave NE, $150,000.
Napier David L & Marilyn L from Napier David L & Marilyn L, 16010 Terramont St NE, $20,000.
Perry Township
Albaugh Tyler J & Lambert Fawn E from Trieff Robert B, 1817 Thornridge Rd NW, $210,000.
Brophy William E from Langenhop Jonathon D & Alicia A, 801 Netherwood Ave NW, $266,851.
Clark Kelly B & Jessa M from Sutherland Denise A, 4915 Monticello St NW, $300,000.
Fresh Meadows LLC from Meadows Ohio LLC, 4516 Navarre Rd SW #27, $1,000.
Greenwalt Donald J & Luz C from Jre Homes LLC, 224 Bernower Ave SW, $128,000.
Kek Holdings LLC from Codispoti Nicholas P & Beverly J, 1240 Main St NE, $385,000.
Langenhop Jonathon D & Alicia A from Thompson Jamon A R & Nickson Karena J, 7133 Gauntlet St SW, $360,000.
Mealone LLC from Jones Rickey E & Charlotte M, 5980 Margie Cir SW Unit 206, $49,500.
Parr Teresa from Hutchinson Laura & Thomas, 1428 Saratoga Ave SW, $115,900.
R&W Home Improvement LLC from Chambers Scott, parcel 4305209 Keller Rd SW, $21,500.
Rohleder Marriah K from Rohleder Carl A, 303 Ingall Ave NW, $126,000.
Scerbo Anthony Michael from Mitchell Nancy E, 425 Roxbury Ave NW, $250,000.
Shaffer Stephen from Morrison Brandy M & Stuart, 4923 Quincy St NW, $245,000.
Thunder Holdings LLC from WGCS Investments LLC, 3244 Bailey St NW, $140,000.
Pike Township
Doubledown LLC Et Al from Stump William M & Judith K, 6990 Sherman Church Ave SW, $6,100.
Kemp Eric R from Kemp Ivan, parcel 4801709 Ridge Ave SE, $36,000.
Plain Township
Arnold Kurt B IV & Sansonetti Leanne from Arnold Kurt III, 5122 Lindford Ave NE, $201,178.
Hamilton Dean J & Tonya L from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 6905 Harrington Court Ave NE, $476,575.
Kohl Joshua & Ashley from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 1348 Southbrook Cir NE, $509,962.
Long Linda L from Stutzman Daniel, 1690 Applegrove St NW, $385,000.
Mckelley James from Beitel Klay Ttee, 1200 Schneider St NE, $209,900.
Morris Allison Michele from Horton Lawrence Succ Ttee, 2804 Midvale Rd NW, $265,000.
NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6732 Harrington Court Ave NE, $77,500.
Patton Steve R from Perry Andrea M, 1128 Las Olas BLVD NW, $273,800.
Sparwood Farms LLC from Doug's Middlebranch Auto Service LLC, parcel 10018045 Mount Pleasant St NE, $912,500.
Taylor David from Howard Megan Elizabeth & Moore David, 3435 Zinnia Ave NE, $1,000.
Warstler Travis J & Sarah N from Todd Samuel M & Carolyn L, 1223 Stone Crossing St NE, $330,000.
Weiford Joy from Burk David & Jan, 3738 Ashwood St NW, $236,500.
Wilson Vincent from Hudson Janice L, 2545 Franciscan St NE, $205,000.
Wintrust Mortgage from Morse Matthew, 2010 Windham St NE, $150,800.
Wise Anthony & Johnson Kathryn from Boone Charles & Baroni Joanna, 5102 Parkhaven Ave NE, $325,000.
Sandy Township
Pingel Charles Edwin from Lidderdale Andrew, 138 James St, $162,700.
Sugar Creek Township
Burger Dylan C & Olivia P from Bucher Harvey Jr, 8030 Justus Ave SW, $241,000.
Horvath Brent from Church of Ohio LLC, 11791 Mount Eaton St SW, $210,000.
Tuscarawas Township
Knouse Brannon M from Knouse Brannon M &, 12430 Millersburg Rd SW, $10,000.
Washington Township
A C Construction Stark Inc from Washington Hills Development Ltd, parcel 8500043 Orchard Spring St, $35,000.
Benson Andrea L from Johnston Esther M Trustee, 15750 Bowman St, $190,000.
Buy Happenstance LLC & KS Estates LLC from Brogan James L, 204 Linwood Dr, $85,000.
Weisel Jeffrey from Fey Joseph E & Kristina J, 2460 Beechwood Ave NE, $150,000.
MEDINA COUNTY
Brunswick
4390 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company the to Jefferson Kemberley T, $687,823
4457 Chaseline Ridge, the Drees Company to Kowalski Mary Ellen, $492,972
4253 Bennington Blvd Unit 13-E, Porter David Alan Jr to Opendoor Property Trust I, $130,800
3389 Valley Forge Dr, Coughlin Martin K to Long Jennifer Elizabeth & Derrick, $315,000
2940 Elmer Dr, Bradbury Rodney A to Kieding Jonathan, $440,000
3497 Spencer Ln, Doehring Billy J & Holly to Osborne William, $295,000
317 Substation Rd, Lynch Margaret A to Brachna Chris, $283,700
4159 Knight Ln, Mikovsky Jennifer to Tascar Roger Edward, $145,000
400 Marlee Ct, Paulick David J & Michelle L to Morabith Sara & Mathew Harbert, $320,000
1312 Cherry Ln, Ballinger Jeffrey T & Amy L to 3 Palms Investment LLC, $225,000
4063 Miner Dr, Hamm Virginia C to Said Keith, $212,450
Chippewa Lake
7922 Chesterfield Dr, Alsop-Wooten Dustin J to Zigman Tyler, $285,000
Hinckley
1997 Cascade Ln, Jakejosh Land LLC to Drees Company the, $219,900
2594 Babcock Rd, Frantz Andrew William Jr & Barbara L to Moore Roger D, $180,000
685 Stony Hill Rd, Bergstrom Thomas D to Borshch Roman & Lana, $250,000
Homerville
12581 Black River School Rd, Schlabach Eli A & Fannie to Schlabach Joseph E & Delila E, $140,000
12550 New London Eastern Rd, Weaver Atlee J & Anna to Weaver Atlee Jr & Fannie, $150,000
Lodi
109 Grove St, Auble Laura E to Tucker Sheryl, $235,000
114 Redfield St, Vorhies Terry & Tonya to Canfield Christy S & Becky L Twining, $290,000
7999 Kennard Rd, Dietrich Michael A to Vaccaro Paul M & Lindsay D, $285,000
742 Whisper Creek Ln, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $52,500
Medina
938 Southport Dr, CG2 LLC to Foose Mikayla & John James Rocco, $298,500
908 Laurel Glens Dr, Rasey Diane D & Keith A to Chen Xuegong, $280,000
5066 Fenn Rd, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to R & W Home Improvement LLC, $235,000
5321 Morning Song Dr, Carlson Michael E Dr & Michael E Trustees to Dilyard Paul & Madeline Miller, $545,000
6490 Bedford Ct, NVR Inc to Slifko Dale A, $441,675
2843 Sunburst Dr, Meneses Melissa N to Todd Robert L & Whitney R, $350,100
2743 Weeping Pine Dr, Drees Company the to Anton Dennis A & Vanessa A, $729,473
4034 Alameda Ct, Evensen Edward J & Sheila A to King Elijah Gideon, $382,000
5699 Chippewa Rd, Baker Chrystal D to Rensik Renovations LLC, $100,000
5753 Paula Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $87,550
600 Miner Dr, Cochran Geneva B to Mcgreevy Nancy & Kevin P, $225,000
parcel 045-05A-38-018 Norwalk Rd, Hat Creek Co Inc the to Cornet Christopher M & Paula Ann Co-Trustees, $170,000
2095 High Meadow Ct, Merritt Eunice F to Mcfadden Jason & Michelle, $900,000
5724 Paula Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $87,550
3989 Kelly Ln, Makarev Evgeny to Meneses Melissa, $180,000
Rittman
2828 Harpster Rd, Stone Phillip L & Linda A to Sviatko Paul J & Michelle A, $525,000
Seville
9063 Deerfield Dr, Gooch Jeffrey L & Cheryl D to Stumpf Brian W & Rachel, $310,000
273 Kona Ct, NVR Inc to Scaccia Gregory A, $334,115
531 Bates Ave, Myers Jason Oliver Trustee to Yeager Richard L & Lori J, $309,000
220 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Lopez Maria A, $299,990
9189 Deerfield Dr, Kissling Marjorie J Trustee to Duluc Michael S & Janet S Trustees, $476,000
4251 Seville Rd, Ammon Walter Jr & Janet Ann to Rowley-Weiss Hillary H, $272,000
Spencer
202 S Main St, Ternes Jordan R to Ternes John W & Cathy, $150,000
Valley City
614 Liverpool Dr, MTD Products Inc to Tim5 Property Group LLC, $2,600,000
Wadsworth
568 Brentwood Way, Kohrs Craig & Shelly to Sandridge Dane & Kayla, $1,100,000
parcel 040-20C-09-106 154-156 State St, Casale Rosa M to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $102,000
180 Hall Dr, Fifth Third Bank National Association to Nolan Justin, $170,000
245 Baldwin St, Mumaw Merry Christine to Cadnum Matthew & Danielle, $160,000
283 Langley Ln, Dasari Srinivas & Madhavi Bavisetti to Opendoor Property Trust I, $339,500
469 College St, Bradley's of Wadsworth Inc to Bird Rental Properties LLC, $650,000
721 Tamarac Trl, Danko David & Sarah Salter-Danko to Khadka Lalita & Purna Rimal, $413,000
925 Longbrook Dr, Case Roxann to Kasunick Todd Joseph II & Madeline Marie, $330,000
563 Park Meadows Ct, Finegan Troy L to Wallace Morgan Rose & Daniel Lee, $299,900
WAYNE COUNTY
Apple Creek
5083 Kidron Rd, Kaufman David L & Paula H S/T to Coblentz Justin M, $335,000
Burbank
12143 Gearhart Rd, Fitzpatrick Melvin L & Tuula Am Co Trustees to Schwartz Wesley A & Megan M, $60,000
Dalton
522 Gerber St, Edwards Joshua & Dayna A S/T to Burke Bethany M & Grant, $380,000
Doylestown
12977 Hametown Rd, Kozy Nicholas Daniel to Kand Dap LLC, $114,818.55
136 Gates St, Friedel Sara to Yarman Grant Tyler & Kelly Grace Shannon, $197,500
Marshallville
18386 Warwick Rd, Nofsinger Jordan & Krista Snider to Jung Christopher & Melisa, $100,000
28 Monique Cir, G & G Metro LLC to Dietry Hilda, $245,000
Orrville
10348 E Lincoln Way, Stahl Michael R to Miller Ammon & Rosanna, $80,000
226 W Market St, Demlow Properties LLC to 330 Ventures LLC, $740,000
1760 Blackberry Ln, Graf Wiley Edward to Yochheim Patrick R, $225,000
1813 Lynn Dr, Esh Douglas W & Chelsey C S/T to Lytle Tyler A, $146,700
Rittman
37 Greenbriar Ave, Kindy Kent to Valure Vincent E, $153,000
156 Grandview Blvd, Doty Braden L & Caitlin D S/T to Neely Jordan, $204,900
Smithville
219 Parkview Cir, Gerber Corey A & Jenessa L Derstine S/T to Keck Sandra L, $215,000
Sterling
13769 Kauffman St, Winkler Keith to Centerra Co Op, $275,000
Wooster
1221 Jesse Owens Dr, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470
1615 Myers Dr, Chirdon Blake Michael to Montgomery Brittany S & Kyle J, $247,500
1480 Jesse Owens Dr, NVR Inc to Bauman Brandon William, $381,100
10021 Jesse Owens Dr, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470
4784 Deer Creek Dr, Lindsay Jon C & Janette C S/T to Davis Charles Morrison & Rebecca Lois, $298,000
4740 Melrose Dr, Scott Michael D & Wendy J S/T to Hope Homes Foundation Inc, $185,000
839 N Bever St, Ling Karen E to Hartman Melissa, $274,550
2752 Batdorf Rd, Green Acres Investments LLC to Beeman Josiah Gene, $192,000
1265 Center Dr, Spiker Michael S & Priscilla MS/T to Speelman Jason, $195,000
