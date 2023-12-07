Century Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IPSC) largest shareholders are public companies who were rewarded as market cap surged US$47m last week

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in Century Therapeutics indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

53% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Institutions own 24% of Century Therapeutics

If you want to know who really controls Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 33% to be precise, is public companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, public companies were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 57% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Century Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Century Therapeutics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Century Therapeutics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Century Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Century Therapeutics. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is currently the company's largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. Versant Venture Management, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 20% of common stock, and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation holds about 12% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Century Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Century Therapeutics, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$6.8m worth of the US$129m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 12% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 26%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 33% of Century Therapeutics stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Century Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

