Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) shareholders have endured a 71% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. We wouldn't blame Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 71% in just one year. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because Century Therapeutics hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Century Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Century Therapeutics increased its revenue by 454%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 71% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Given that the market gained 12% in the last year, Century Therapeutics shareholders might be miffed that they lost 71%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 2.2% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Century Therapeutics (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

