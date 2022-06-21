U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,764.79
    +89.95 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,530.25
    +641.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,069.30
    +270.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.03
    +28.34 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    +1.02 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.20
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2273
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6150
    +1.5300 (+1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,889.30
    +423.09 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.81
    +5.74 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Century Therapeutics to Present at the LifeSci Partners 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Symposium

Century Therapeutics, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • IPSC
Century Therapeutics, Inc.
Century Therapeutics, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, today announced that Lalo Flores, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the LifeSci Partners 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Symposium on June 28, 2022, at 9:30 AM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.centurytx.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is harnessing the power of adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer that we believe will allow us to overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapies. Our genetically engineered, iPSC-derived iNK and iT cell product candidates are designed to specifically target hematologic and solid tumor cancers. We are leveraging our expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop therapies with the potential to overcome many of the challenges inherent to cell therapy and provide a significant advantage over existing cell therapy technologies. We believe our commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an unparalleled opportunity to advance the course of cancer care. For more information on Century Therapeutics please visit www.centurytx.com.

Century Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

For More Information:
Company: Elizabeth Krutoholow – investor.relations@centurytx.com
Investors: Melissa Forst/Maghan Meyers – century@argotpartners.com
Media: Joshua R. Mansbach – century@argotpartners.com


