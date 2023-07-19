Cenveo closing Indianapolis plant, laying off workforce

Cenveo, an envelope manufacturer, is closing its Indianapolis plant and will lay off its 127 employees, according to a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The closure will impact all 127 employees of the Indianapolis plant, located at 6302 Churchman Bypass. The facility is scheduled to close Sept. 8, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed July 10.

Including the Indianapolis plant, the Connecticut-based company owns and operates 15 locations across the United States.

Cenveo did not give a reason for why it closed the plant, though the company has restructuring after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018. Connecticut-based sustainable labelmaker Brook + Whittle acquired Cenveo's custom labels group last April.

Cenveo just one of several distribution companies in the Indy area to announced layoffs or closures after a frantic scourge of pandemic hiring.

Pitney Bowes to lay off 240

Citing "changing business needs," Pitney Bowes, an ecommerce company, is closing its parcel department at its Greenwood shipping facility. The company will permanently lay off its 240 employees and 71 temporary workers, according to its WARN notice filed June 27.

FedEx to close warehouse

FedEx also announced it would close its warehouse at 5425 Exploration Drive in Indianapolis, affecting 170 workers, though some employees may be transferred to other facilities. The company filed a WARN notice June 29.

