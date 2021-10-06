U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.75
    +15.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,399.00
    +108.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,825.50
    +66.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.50
    +9.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.13
    -0.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0050 (-0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3770
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,904.78
    +3,649.43 (+7.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,318.23
    +55.14 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,825.52
    +296.65 (+1.08%)
     

CEO of Advertising technology game-changer, Mirriad to open Oct 7 New York OTCQX Virtual Investor Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting 9am ET tomorrow, Mirriad Advertising (OTCQX: MMDDF, LSE: MIRI) Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company, invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)
(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

Having secured a string of new agreements, [e.g. SpringServe, Tencent, see below] Mirriad's AI technology inserts brands and products perfectly so much so, studies by Kantar have proven Mirriad's tech can increase a Brand's awareness, purchase intent and actual brand consumption by over +30%. All dashboarded on Mirriad's SaaS platform.

CEO, Stephan Beringer will take questions and share his latest insights with investors as to why Mirriad is now at the tipping point for enabling its in-video adverting format programmatically and how it is accelerating scale in the US and moreover, into the fast growing $145 billion total addressable digital advertising market.

The age of personalization is here and with the end of Apple and Google's cookie-based targeting, the advertising marketplace is in upheaval and the content industry needs solutions to both maximise audience targeting success and monetisation. This is where Mirriad steps in with its game-changing, proven and highly protected advertising technology that is being adopted by the world's leading companies to drive significantly improved consideration, engagement, and reach.

For US and global investors, Mirriad recently cross-listed its stock in New York on OTC Markets Group's top tier OTCQX exchange.

Pre-Register now here: https://bit.ly/2XDPsP9



Event:

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

Date:

Thursday, Oct 7, 2021

Time:

9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM UK/BST

1-1 Meetings:

investorrelations@mirriad.com

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

6 Recent Company Agreements / Announcements:

  1. Mirriad and Rightmove collaborate for in-content first in UK's favourite property show

  2. Mirriad and SpringServe to scale dynamic in-content advertising through programmatic advertising

  3. Mirriad launches new CPM pricing model via partnership with Tencent in China

  4. New Agreement- Mirriad 'loops in' new creative partner

  5. Mirriad Director Dealing/PDMR Shareholding – Chairman

  6. A+E Networks enhance-partnership-offer

#OTCQX, # VirtualInvestorConferences, $MMDDF, $MIRI, #MMDDF, #MIRI, #MIRRIAD, #ADVERTISING, #PROGRAMMATIC

About Mirriad

Mirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions.

Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

For further information please visit www.mirriad.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceo-of-advertising-technology-game-changer-mirriad-to-open-oct-7-new-york-otcqx-virtual-investor-conference-301394694.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer; Affirm Soars, Bitcoin Tops $55,000

    Stocks erased morning losses as Mitch McConnell made a debt limit offer. Affirm surged on a Target deal.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson Warns of Fresh Stock-Market Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- A little more than two weeks ago, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned a 20% plunge in U.S. stocks was a real possibility. Since then, the S&P 500 has weathered bouts of volatility to remain near all-time highs.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’

  • Bitcoin Price Rally Fueled by Whales’ $1.6B Buy, Blockchain Data Shows

    At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $54,938.47, up 7.89% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. According to South Korea-based blockchain data firm CryptoQuant, someone or a group of people purchased the massive amount of bitcoin on the spot market on centralized exchanges between 13:11 and 13:16 UTC Wednesday. The purchase could have started on Coinbase, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant told CoinDesk.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • What's Next for Zoom and Five9 After Their Failed Merger?

    The video communications specialist Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and the cloud contact center vendor Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) announced last week that they were terminating their merger agreement after Five9's shareholders voted against the deal. The drop followed disappointing guidance communicated with fiscal second-quarter results, and the news made the all-stock transaction less attractive for Five9's shareholders. From an operational perspective, the merger made sense.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Moderna: On Track to Meet Targets, Says Analyst

    Further validating Moderna’s (MRNA) already highly successful Covid-19 vaccine program, on Tuesday the company announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had given the go ahead for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273 (Spikevax), to be administered to severely immunocompromised individuals over the age of 12 years old. The booster shot is to be given at least 28 days after the second dose. “The authorization by the EMA, following FDA-authorization, and data published last mont

  • These 2 Stocks Helped Markets Get Their Groove Back Wednesday

    With volatility rising in the stock market, investors are starting to get used to seeing stocks rise one day and fall the next. The company said it would target returning 50% or more of its free cash flow to its shareholders, both by maintaining its modest current dividend and by boosting share repurchases over time.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Auto sector in the early stages of a ‘green tidal wave’: Analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for electric vehicles amid the chip shortage.

  • Moderna Is Down 12%. Is It Time to Buy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been a stock market favorite ever since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Moderna shares have dropped about 12% since the start of the month. All of Moderna's product revenue comes from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • U.S. Steel Gets Hammered After Goldman Says Sell

    The investment bank rejiggered its list of favorite steel names. Even the new winners were having a down day.

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 2.1% as of noon EDT, Wednesday. In a press release this morning, Plug announced it has formalized its partnership with industrial giant local partner SK Group, whereby the two companies have founded a joint venture "to provide hydrogen fuel cell systems, hydrogen fueling stations, electrolyzers and green hydrogen to the Korean and other Asian markets." The two companies announced today that the first step in their collaboration will be "to build a gigafactory in a key metropolitan area in South Korea by 2024, with mass capacity for hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzer systems" -- a fact not mentioned in the January press release.