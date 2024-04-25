Insider Buying Activity

Anthony Scott, CEO of Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ), has made a significant purchase of company shares on April 22, 2024. According to the SEC Filing, the insider acquired 585,748 shares of the company. This transaction adds to the series of purchases made by the insider over the past year, bringing the total to 920,581 shares acquired.

Company Overview

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) specializes in providing cybersecurity solutions for government and enterprise sectors. The company's products and services are designed to protect organizations from a range of security threats, including malicious cyberattacks and data breaches.

Insider Transaction History

The insider transaction history at Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) indicates a pattern of insider confidence. Over the past year, there have been 13 insider buys and notably, no insider sales. This trend suggests that insiders may believe the company's shares are undervalued or expect positive developments in the future.

CEO Anthony Scott Acquires 585,748 Shares of Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

Stock Valuation and Market Cap

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) were trading at $1.7, resulting in a market cap of $3.932 million. The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.04, with the GF Value being $38.03. This ratio positions the stock as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, suggesting that investors should be cautious.

CEO Anthony Scott Acquires 585,748 Shares of Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider purchase by CEO Anthony Scott may signal a belief in the potential undervaluation of Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares. With a consistent pattern of insider buying and no selling over the past year, investors may want to monitor the company's developments closely. However, the current price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock could be a possible value trap, warranting a careful approach to investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

