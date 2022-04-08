U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,514.06
    +13.85 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,863.28
    +279.71 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,847.73
    -49.57 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.04
    +4.24 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.92
    +0.89 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.10
    +7.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7040
    +0.0520 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    -0.0046 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3600
    +0.3900 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,549.72
    +184.79 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.91
    -2.69 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

CEO of Atlanta-based 3PL Company, Courtney Folk, was Interviewed on Third-party logistics by Qamar Zaman on The Subject Matter Experts Podcast

The Subject Matter Expert Podcast by Qamar Zaman
·3 min read

Renewal Logistics is an Atlanta, Georgia-based e-commerce fulfillment and third-party logistics company.

Dallas, TX , April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta based Renewal Logistics is a leading 3PL service provider. Co-Founded by Courtney Folk who heads the company as a CEO & CMO, the company offers a single source for fulfillment and distribution.

“Our goal is to align with our clients to drive value and lower your overall costs. From procurement and vendor managed inventory to kitting & assembly, we can streamline your supply chains.” Courtney Folk.


Atlanta based Renewal Logistics is a leading 3PL service provider. Co-Founded by Courtney Folk

The Changing World of Distribution

“Third-party logistics, or 3PL is the practice of an organization outsourcing some or all of its inventory management, distribution and order fulfillment operations to a third party. Transportation of goods, both domestically and internationally, are among the most common services outsourced, closely followed by warehousing. Clearly the 3PL market is of more value to industries which produce goods that need to be transported, with the technology and automotive industries being the two largest users of 3PL services.” © Statista 2022

3P Data - Most frequently outsourced services by 3PL users worldwide in July 2021

Source:

“When it comes to logistics, there are many different services that can be outsourced to a third party.

One of these is 3PL (third-party logistics) which is often used by manufacturing companies and e-commerce retailers looking for an easy way to transport their goods. The 3PL company handles all aspects of distribution from warehousing to shipping, making it easier for your business to focus on other areas such as production or marketing. Courtney Folk, CEO of Renewal Logistics

Podcast: The Subject Matter Experts Podcast on 3PL - Third-party logistics Covered

Podcast Host Qamar Zaman, interviewed Courtney Folk as a subject matter expert in the area of 3PL services. The interview covered a range of topics that are unfamiliar to most companies in search of a trusted partner that they can rely on for their shipping, back office, and distribution services.

  • Benefits of Outsourcing Logistics

  • What do 3PLs do?

  • Advantages of Logistics Outsourcing

  • Why Choose Renewal Logistics

  • Common Myths About 3PL Services

  • How e-commerce companies take advantage 3PLs

  • When should you look at outsourcing your warehouse operations to a 3PL?

  • How do you choose a good 3PL?

  • How do you scale your operations with a 3PL?

  • How long does it take to get set up with a 3PL?

  • What is the process for getting started with Renewal Logistics

Listen to the podcast here on your favorite podcast channel to learn more about the process.

Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, Google Podcast & Spotify

About Renewal Logistics & Courtney Folk

Renewal Logistics is an ​​Atlanta, Georgia-based e-commerce fulfillment and third-party logistics company with a specialty in apparel and consumer goods, partnering with eco-friendly brands that have outgrown in-house fulfillment and require flexible and scalable, on-demand solutions. Our work has long served high-profile companies such as fashion houses Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. The Company has earned various accolades some of which are:

  • The Technology Headlines

  • Silicon Review, Top 50 Companies to Watch

  • CLM Magazine, 2016

  • CLM Magazine, 2017

To learn more about Renewal Logistics visit:

Website:

Facebook

Instagram

Youtube

Twitter

About Qamar Zaman - Host of Subject Matter Expert Podcast

Qamar Zaman is a host of the Subject Matter Expert Podcast who interviews other experts worldwide on his show.

Listen to the podcast here on your favorite podcast channel to learn more about the process.

Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, Google Podcast & Spotify

###

Media Contact

Ana Khan - subjectmatterexpertspodcast@gmail.com






Recommended Stories

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) were crashing 32.9% lower as of 10:38 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced that it has paused enrollment in three clinical studies evaluating experimental drug BCX9930. BioCryst stated in a press release that patient enrollment in the Redeem-1, Redeem-2, and Renew clinical trials is being paused while it "investigates elevated serum creatinine levels seen in some patients."

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • ‘We are not sure how prepared we are for retirement’ – we are 60 and 61, and don’t know how much longer we can work, have $360,000 in retirement savings and a pension

    HELP ME RETIRE Hello, I am a 61-year-old teacher in Missouri who plans to work 3-4 more years before retiring. Depending on what option my husband and I choose from the Public School Retirement System, we should get between $5,200 – $6,000 per month for the rest of our lives.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform, were rocketing higher this morning after the company announced its new CEO and reaffirmed its first-quarter and full-year guidance. Paysafe said in a press release that Bruce Lowthers had been appointed as the company's new CEO, replacing Philip McHugh, who is stepping down from the position and from Paysafe's board. Lowthers will take the reins starting May 1.

  • Boeing stock leads the Dow's decliners after reports of 757 jet breaking in half

    Shares of Boeing Co. slipped 0.7% in morning trading Friday, after reports that a Boeing 757 cargo jet broke in half while landing. The stock was the biggest decliner among Dow Jones Industrial Average components. A Boeing 757 operated by package delivery company DHL detected a hydraulic system failure soon after take off from the San Jose, Costa Rica airport on Thursday, and on its return slid off the runway and broke in half,

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks may be boring compared to high-flying technology stocks, but boring can be good in a market that has been so wild and unpredictable lately. One of the best places to look for good dividend stocks is the financial sector, for a few reasons. Here are three cheap dividend stocks to provide some ballast to your portfolio.

  • Three things to take care of when you retire—your future self will thank you for it

    Doing these three big tasks soon after you retire can go a long way toward helping your money and your health go the distance.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc...

  • A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns

    The macro-economic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, BofA strategists warned in a weekly research note. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled it will likely start culling assets from its $9 trillion balance sheet at its meeting in early May and will do so at nearly twice the pace it did in its previous "quantitative tightening" exercise as it confronts inflation running at a four-decade high. In terms of notable weekly flows, BofA said emerging market equity funds enjoyed the biggest inflow in ten weeks at $5.3 billion in the week to Wednesday while emerging market debt vehicles attracted $2.2 billion, their best week since September.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These two dominant businesses are trading inexpensively, suggesting their stocks could be poised for a boost.

  • This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

    Two of the most highly valued companies in the world, Amazon and Tesla, recently excited the investing community with their stock-split announcements. Now RH (NYSE: RH), a smaller company, has announced a stock split of its own. RH is a niche furniture company, and its shares are owned by investing guru Warren Buffet.

  • Early signs of cooling housing market seen in some U.S. cities, Redfin says

    There are early signs of a cooldown in some of the hottest corners of the U.S. housing market, Redfin said in a report on Friday, a fresh indication that high house prices and rising mortgage rates are cutting into homebuyer demand. Among those early tells, according to Redfin: Google searches for "homes for sale" dropped by double digits in Baltimore, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles in the second week of March from a year earlier; tours of homes for sale in California were down 21% as of March 31 from the first week of 2022, data from ShowingTime shows; Redfin agents in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Boston and Seattle reported a drop in requests for homebuying help at the start of this year compared with last year, even as requests nationwide surged; and agents in California say they are seeing fewer offers on each home than previously.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dropped 23.6% This Week

    The company is still waiting for the FDA to give Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Put His Money in 50 Banks Until Bucks Owner Helped Him Invest

    (Bloomberg) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemThe National Basketball Associa

  • Equity markets may ‘go back up’ to all-time highs over the next few months: Strategist

    Mike Gibbs, Raymond James Director of Portfolio & Technical Strategy, and Kevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss equity and fixed income markets, inflation, and the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy HP Stock?

    HP's (NYSE: HPQ) stock price surged 15% to a 52-week high on April 7 after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) disclosed a new $4.2 billion investment in the PC and printer maker. The purchase gives Berkshire an 11.4% stake in HP and makes it the company's largest shareholder.

  • BTAI: IGALMI™ Approved by the FDA…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BTAI READ THE FULL BTAI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update IGALMI™ Approved by the FDA On April 6, 2022, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved IGALMI™ for the treatment of acute agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. IGALMI is the first and only FDA-approved orally dissolving