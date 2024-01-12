CEO & Chairman of the Management Board of Van Lanschot Kempen Maarten Edixhoven Buys 29% More Shares

Potential Van Lanschot Kempen NV (AMS:VLK) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Chairman of the Management Board, Maarten Edixhoven, recently bought €240k worth of stock, paying €28.10 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 29%.

Van Lanschot Kempen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Maarten Edixhoven is the biggest insider purchase of Van Lanschot Kempen shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being €27.55). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Van Lanschot Kempen insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Van Lanschot Kempen

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen insiders own about €48m worth of shares. That equates to 4.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Van Lanschot Kempen Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Van Lanschot Kempen shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Van Lanschot Kempen. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Van Lanschot Kempen and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

