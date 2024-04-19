CEO of Climate Group Tries to Calm Critics After Backlash

Alastair Marsh
3 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of the world’s main verifier of corporate emissions plans says he “deeply regrets” the confusion that followed a recent update that was widely interpreted as permission to ratchet up the use of carbon credits.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Science Based Targets initiative, which is backed by the United Nations, remains committed to “robust governance and won’t shy away from debate,” Luiz Amaral, the group’s CEO, said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The comments follow a turbulent period during which SBTi was criticized by climate experts — including from within SBTi’s own ranks — for stating that companies should have greater leeway to use carbon credits to offset their so-called Scope 3 emissions, or those stemming from their value chains. For some sectors, these represent as much as 90% of total emissions.

“I acknowledge and deeply regret the concern and distress this situation has caused and want to reassure my SBTi colleagues and stakeholders that the SBTi’s dedication to science-based decarbonization, public consultation and standard-setting governance is unwavering,” Amaral said. “The SBTi standards haven’t changed.”

That said, “we must recognize that not all Scope 3 emissions are created equal,” he said. “Some are more material, some less so. Companies have significant control over some emissions, less over others. Some emissions are upstream, others are downstream.”

Coming up with a framework that acknowledges these differences is key to getting more companies to sign up to emissions reductions. BloombergNEF notes that a survey conducted by SBTi in February found that more than half of the respondents felt that Scope 3 emissions — both in terms of measuring and reducing — were the biggest barrier to setting net zero targets.

“I refuse to avoid a difficult discussion if it could potentially improve our standards to deliver a bigger impact,” Amaral said.

If carbon credits could be freely used to offset all Scope 3 emissions, it would help boost the market for carbon credits — currently valued at somewhere between $2 billion and $2.5 billion — to more than $1 trillion a year by 2050, according to Kyle Harrison, head of sustainability research at BloombergNEF.

Read More: Shell Was Largest Buyer of Carbon Offsets in 2023 by Far: BNEF

SBTi is due to publish a draft paper in July that will contain more details on changes being explored to “tackle the challenges that exist around Scope 3,” including the use of so-called environmental attribute certificates to ensure “the right guardrails and limits,” Amaral said.

After Amaral put out his statement, SBTi’s board separately said it’s also committed to a process that includes “consultation with all relevant stakeholders.”

Amaral said he’s confident SBTi will “have a more robust standard that will deliver greater impact” once that update and a revision process have been allowed to run their course.

“The need for rapid, large-scale decarbonization is greater than ever,” Amaral said. “The growing climate crisis makes it critical that all businesses, especially those in high-emitting sectors, take urgent steps to decarbonize both their own operations and their value chains.”

(Adds comment from SBTi’s board in 10th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • White House Renews Internal Talks on Invoking Climate Emergency

    (Bloomberg) -- White House officials have renewed discussions about potentially declaring a national climate emergency, an unprecedented step that could unlock federal powers to stifle oil development.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainTop advis

  • Hungarian Group Inaugurates Green Hydrogen Production Project

    A Hungarian company that operates refineries and petrochemical plants, and runs service stations across Central and Eastern Europe, said it is set to begin commercial operation of a 10-MW green […]

  • New Maui Fire Report Shows the Role Hawaiian Electric Power Line Played in Deadly Blaze

    Hawaii attorney general’s report offers details about high winds and a downed power line on the day catastrophic flames engulfed Lahaina on Maui last summer.

  • Can Plug Power Stock Double in 5 Years? Here's What It Would Take.

    Plug Power stock once rose 3,600% in value. Can shares double again over the next 5 years?

  • Chevron the Venture Capitalist: The Oil Giant Is Pumping $500 Million Into the Future of Energy

    The oil giant's venture capital arm is launching a third fund geared to renewable energy technology.

  • Bitcoin's next 'halving' is right around the corner. Here's what you need to know

    Here’s what you need to know. WHAT IS BITCOIN HALVING AND WHY DOES IT MATTER? Bitcoin “halving,” a preprogrammed event that occurs roughly every four years, impacts the production of bitcoin. Halving does exactly what it sounds like — it cuts that fixed income in half.

  • Dubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits City

    (Bloomberg) -- Torrential rains across the United Arab Emirates prompted flight cancellations, forced schools to shut and brought traffic to a standstill.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe floods came after one of the worst storms in decades. The g

  • Taiwan’s surging energy prices are a warning for power-hungry American AI companies—and a boon for the biggest chip manufacturer

    TSMC beats expectations on earnings, but stock falls anyway because investors had the company “priced for perfection.”

  • Dubai’s Record Rainfall Floods Homes, Halts Flights

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai flights have been severely disrupted and cars were left stranded on flooded roads after record rainfall over the past day brought the city to a standstill.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe United Arab Emirates experienced its

  • US power, tech companies lament snags in meeting AI energy needs

    U.S. electrical systems are not expanding fast enough to meet rapidly growing power needs of technology like Generative AI, prompting data center businesses to sometimes bypass utilities, executives said at an energy conference this week. Layers of regulations, citing and permitting processes, and frequent legal fights brought by environmental and community groups, have slowed new power projects from connecting to the grid, and posed a threat to profits by traditional power companies like regulated electric utilities. "Regulation and permitting within the United States is abysmal," Brad Stansberry, who leads the financial management practice for the power and utility industry at services firm KPMG, said at the AI: Powering the New Energy Era summit in Washington on Wednesday.