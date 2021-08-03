U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

CEO Coaching International Appoints Nanda Grandison As New Chief Marketing Officer

·3 min read

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is extremely pleased to announce the selection of Nanda Grandison as Chief Marketing Officer.

In this newly created role, Grandison leads the strategic planning, development and execution of the company's global marketing programs and initiatives across all digital, social, broadcast and new media channels including integrated demand generation campaigns, website optimization, community building, multimedia content and media relations.

"As we continue to accelerate our rapid growth and expansion into new markets, Nanda's in-depth industry experience and modern B2B marketing contributions will prove invaluable for improving our go-to-market success. Her appointment is another demonstration of our unwavering performance-based commitment, innovation and leadership in the executive coaching industry," stated Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO International.

As former VP of Marketing, Communications and Alliances at Vistage Worldwide, and a recent entrepreneur, Grandison brings over 15 years of comprehensive B2B marketing experience and expertise in driving revenue, acquiring and retaining customers, digital marketing transformations and revitalizing brands for small to mid-sized businesses. She previously held several marketing leadership positions at Aon and KPMG.

"At this pivotal time for our firm and clients, I am super excited and honored to leverage my relevant experience and passion for this industry as we engage with CEOs and entrepreneurs on how to Make Big Happen for their businesses through meaningful connections, valuable experiences and actionable insights from our internationally-acclaimed team of coaches. I look forward to building on our brand purpose, client experiences and foundation in successfully helping CEOs achieve their desired results, impact and outcomes that Mark established almost fourteen years ago when he founded CEO International," said Grandison.

Grandison is a graduate of Montclair State University. She also completed an executive education program at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management. She lives in San Diego, California, and enjoys exploring San Diego with her daughter, hiking off the grid, and planting fruits and vegetables.

About CEO Coaching International
CEO Coaching International® works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International® has coached more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International® are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $4 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International® for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

