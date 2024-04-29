CEO & Director of Harbour Energy Picks Up 1.0% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Linda Cook, recently paid UK£2.85 per share to buy UK£246k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Harbour Energy

In fact, the recent purchase by Linda Cook was the biggest purchase of Harbour Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£2.93. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices. Notably Linda Cook was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 96.05k shares for UK£274k. On the other hand they divested 6.35k shares, for UK£16k. In total, Harbour Energy insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Harbour Energy

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.1% of Harbour Energy shares, worth about UK£26m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Harbour Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Harbour Energy we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Harbour Energy you should be aware of.

