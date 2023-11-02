CEO & Director of MGI - Media and Games Invest Remco Westermann Buys More Stock

Investors who take an interest in MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (ETR:M8G) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Remco Westermann, recently paid €0.84 per share to buy €188k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MGI - Media and Games Invest

In fact, the recent purchase by CEO & Director Remco Westermann was not their only acquisition of MGI - Media and Games Invest shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of €397k worth of shares at a price of €0.99 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than €0.80 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Remco Westermann was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Remco Westermann bought 1.62m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of €1.05. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does MGI - Media and Games Invest Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MGI - Media and Games Invest insiders own about €38m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The MGI - Media and Games Invest Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest MGI - Media and Games Invest insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MGI - Media and Games Invest you should be aware of.

