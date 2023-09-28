CEO & Director of MGI - Media and Games Invest Remco Westermann Buys More Stock

Investors who take an interest in MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (ETR:M8G) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Remco Westermann, recently paid €1.14 per share to buy €98k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MGI - Media and Games Invest

Notably, that recent purchase by CEO & Director Remco Westermann was not the only time they bought MGI - Media and Games Invest shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of €397k worth of shares at a price of €0.99 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is €1.08. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the MGI - Media and Games Invest insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Remco Westermann.

Remco Westermann bought a total of 1.27m shares over the year at an average price of €1.13. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. MGI - Media and Games Invest insiders own about €49m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The MGI - Media and Games Invest Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of MGI - Media and Games Invest we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for MGI - Media and Games Invest that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

