CEO & Director of PZ Cussons Jonathan Myers Buys 60% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Jonathan Myers, recently paid UK£1.64 per share to buy UK£100k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 60%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PZ Cussons

In fact, the recent purchase by Jonathan Myers was the biggest purchase of PZ Cussons shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£1.62. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

PZ Cussons insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does PZ Cussons Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.6% of PZ Cussons shares, worth about UK£24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The PZ Cussons Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of PZ Cussons we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of PZ Cussons.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

