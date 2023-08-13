CEO & Director of Smartspace Software Francis Beechinor-Collins Buys 120% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT) CEO & Director, Francis Beechinor-Collins, recently bought UK£50k worth of stock, for UK£0.41 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 120%, which is good to see.

Smartspace Software Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Francis Beechinor-Collins was the biggest purchase of Smartspace Software shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£0.49. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Smartspace Software insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.3% of Smartspace Software shares, worth about UK£758k, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Smartspace Software Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Smartspace Software stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Smartspace Software has 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

