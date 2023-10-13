CEO & Director of SolGold Scott Caldwell Buys 4.2% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Scott Caldwell, recently paid UK£0.12 per share to buy UK£94k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 4.2%.

SolGold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director James Clare bought UK£163k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.16 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.10. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

SolGold insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about UK£0.14 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.2% of SolGold shares, worth about UK£9.6m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The SolGold Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that SolGold insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that SolGold is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

