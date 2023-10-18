CEO & Director of Spirent Communications Eric Updyke Buys 12% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Eric Updyke, recently paid UK£0.97 per share to buy UK£97k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 12%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Spirent Communications

Notably, that recent purchase by Eric Updyke is the biggest insider purchase of Spirent Communications shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.96). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Spirent Communications insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about UK£1.34. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Spirent Communications

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Spirent Communications insiders have about 0.3% of the stock, worth approximately UK£1.8m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Spirent Communications Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Spirent Communications stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Spirent Communications. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Spirent Communications (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

